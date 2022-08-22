Severfield : to Install New Internal Turbine Hall at Hinkley Point
Severfield will be working in collaboration with GE and the other Sub-contract partners to deliver the internal access and materials handling steelwork for both turbine halls at the new nuclear power station in Somerset. This is a key project award for Severfield and one that is testament to the strict safety and quality standards demonstrated by the Group. We look forward to working closely with GE to successfully deliver one of the most high profile infrastructure projects in the UK.