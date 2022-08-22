Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Severfield plc
  News
  Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:01 2022-08-22 am EDT
61.10 GBX   -6.00%
04:16aSEVERFIELD : to Install New Internal Turbine Hall at Hinkley Point
PU
06/16Steel can power nuclear hopes, says steel boss
AQ
06/16SEVERFIELD : Full Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : to Install New Internal Turbine Hall at Hinkley Point

08/22/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Severfield will be working in collaboration with GE and the other Sub-contract partners to deliver the internal access and materials handling steelwork for both turbine halls at the new nuclear power station in Somerset. This is a key project award for Severfield and one that is testament to the strict safety and quality standards demonstrated by the Group. We look forward to working closely with GE to successfully deliver one of the most high profile infrastructure projects in the UK.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 08:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 449 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2023 20,2 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2023 21,1 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 201 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 65,00 GBX
Average target price 111,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
