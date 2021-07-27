|
Severn Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings
ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $1.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.7 million and $2.3 million for the same periods in 2020. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.13 for the second quarter and $0.44 for the first six months of 2021 compared to $0.14 and $0.18, respectively, from the second quarter and first six months of 2020.
Reaction to COVID-19
The Company continues to be vigilant regarding COVID-19. While branches and offices remain fully open at this time, remote working arrangements and social distancing remain in place. The Company is aware of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections arising out of the so-called Delta variant and is prepared to restore other protocols, as may prove to be necessary.
"The Company has experienced a significant amount of loan payoffs and maintains an extraordinarily high degree of liquidity," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite substantial loan originations, loan payoffs have resulted in negative loan growth. In this low interest rate environment very little can be earned on liquidity, so as a result, earnings were less than desired in the second quarter. The Bank's loan pipeline remains robust, and if there is a slowing of loan payoffs positive loan growth should take place going forward."
"Residential mortgage originations remain steady, with low rates continuing to fuel that activity, resulting in fee income to the Bank," said Mr. Hyatt.
"The pending merger between the Company and Shore Bancshares, Inc. continues to move forward with closing anticipated later this year," Mr. Hyatt stated.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $7.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $6.6 million and $13.4 million for the same periods in 2020. The increases in interest income was driven by higher volumes of earning assets, including a significantly higher volume of medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in the securities portfolio as well as held in fed funds and interest bearing deposits with other banks. Also, a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings contributed to the increased net interest income. These benefits were slightly offset by lower loan interest income from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
The Company recorded a reversal of provision of $(325) thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $(1.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.28% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.35% at December 31, 2020 and 1.24% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.37% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at December 31, 2020 and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. The reversal of provisions in the first and second quarters of 2021 and the decline in the balance of the allowance for loan losses as compared to year end 2020 was attributable to a decline in total loans, net of PPP loans, which are excluded from the allowance due to their underlying guarantees.
Noninterest income was $3.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.2 million and $6.3 million for the same periods in 2020. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $8.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.5 million and $15.7 million for the same periods in 2020. The largest increase was attributable to higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production as well as $330 thousand of merger related expenses through the first six months of the year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $193 million to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 from $953 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well as an increased bond portfolio. Deposits also increased by $189 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offsets those funds by maintaining short term liquidity to meet any deposit outflows.
About Severn Bank
Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$ Change
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
ASSETS
Cash
$ 4,057
$ 4,819
$ (762)
-16%
Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks
305,746
151,790
153,956
101%
Certificates of deposit held as investment
844
3,580
(2,736)
-76%
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
21,278
65,098
(43,820)
-67%
Investment securities held to maturity
135,765
15,943
119,822
752%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
32,869
36,299
(3,430)
-9%
Loans receivable
613,329
642,882
(29,553)
-5%
Allowance for loan losses
(7,878)
(8,670)
792
-9%
Accrued interest receivable
2,336
2,576
(240)
-9%
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,010
1,010
0
0%
Premises and equipment, net
20,278
20,940
(662)
-3%
Restricted stock investments
970
1,236
(266)
-22%
Bank owned life insurance
5,583
5,517
66
1%
Deferred income taxes, net
112
1,145
(1,033)
-90%
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,930
8,388
542
6%
Total Assets
$ 1,145,229
$ 952,553
$ 192,676
20%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
Deposits
$ 995,722
$ 806,456
$ 189,266
23%
Borrowings
10,000
10,000
-
0%
Subordinated debentures
20,619
20,619
-
0%
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,725
5,831
(1,106)
-19%
Total Liabilities
1,031,066
842,906
188,160
22%
Common stock
129
128
1
0%
Additional paid-in capital
66,392
66,251
141
0%
Retained earnings
47,561
43,216
4,345
10%
Accumulated comprehensive income
81
52
29
56%
Total Stockholders' Equity
114,163
109,647
4,516
4%
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,145,229
$ 952,553
$ 192,676
20%
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly income statement results:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest on loans
$ 7,378
$ 8,078
$ (700)
-9%
Interest on securities
426
216
210
97%
Other interest income
79
67
12
18%
Total interest income
7,883
8,361
(478)
-6%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
707
1,383
(676)
-49%
Interest on long term borrowings
166
333
(167)
-50%
Total interest expense
873
1,716
(843)
-49%
Net interest income
7,010
6,645
365
5%
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(325)
-
(325)
-100%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
7,335
6,645
690
10%
Noninterest Income
Mortgage-banking revenue
2,300
1,990
310
16%
Real Estate Commissions
7
130
(123)
-95%
Real Estate Management Income
-
155
(155)
-100%
Other noninterest income
1,449
962
487
51%
Total noninterest income
3,756
3,237
519
16%
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
11,091
9,882
1,209
12%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related expenses
5,829
5,171
658
13%
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
486
445
41
9%
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
44
16
28
175%
Other
2,313
1,855
458
25%
Total noninterest expense
8,672
7,487
1,185
16%
Income before income tax provision
2,419
2,395
24
1%
Income tax provision
699
658
41
6%
Net income
$ 1,719
$ 1,737
$ (18)
-1%
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year-to-Date income statement results:
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest on loans
$ 15,622
$ 16,416
$ (794)
-5%
Interest on securities
718
435
283
65%
Other interest income
152
426
(274)
-64%
Total interest income
16,492
17,277
(785)
-5%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
1,491
3,180
(1,689)
-53%
Interest on long term borrowings
333
697
(364)
-52%
Total interest expense
1,824
3,877
(2,053)
-53%
Net interest income
14,668
13,400
1,268
9%
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(1,075)
750
(1,825)
-243%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
15,743
12,650
3,093
24%
Noninterest Income
Mortgage-banking revenue
6,696
3,624
3,072
85%
Real Estate Commissions
168
440
(272)
-62%
Real Estate Management Income
-
320
(320)
-100%
Other noninterest income
2,651
1,878
773
41%
Total noninterest income
9,515
6,262
3,253
52%
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
25,258
18,912
6,346
34%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related expenses
12,051
10,632
1,419
13%
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
957
963
(6)
-1%
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
46
90
(44)
-49%
Other
4,424
4,054
370
9%
Total noninterest expense
17,478
15,739
1,739
11%
Income before income tax provision
7,780
3,173
4,607
145%
Income tax provision
2,149
871
1,278
147%
Net income
$ 5,631
$ 2,302
$ 3,329
145%
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Per Share Data:
.
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.44
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.14
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.44
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.14
Average basic shares outstanding
12,852,741
12,812,808
12,858,076
12,812,976
Average diluted shares outstanding
12,923,184
12,834,348
12,944,644
12,818,556
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.07%
0.54%
0.64%
0.81%
Return on average equity
10.23%
4.30%
6.16%
6.51%
Net interest margin
2.89%
3.30%
3.06%
3.22%
Efficiency ratio*
72.09%
79.59%
80.14%
75.60%
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Asset Quality Data:
Non-accrual loans
$ 1,234
$ 4,380
Foreclosed real estate
$ 1,010
$ 1,010
Total non-performing assets
$ 2,244
$ 5,390
Total non-accrual loans to total loans
0.20%
0.68%
Total non-accrual loans to total assets
0.11%
0.46%
Allowance for loan losses
$ 7,878
$ 8,670
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.28%
1.35%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans
1.37%
1.42%
Allowance for loan losses to total
non-accrual loans
638.4%
197.9%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.20%
0.57%
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above)
$ 155
$ 163
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 5,839
$ 6,589
Loan to deposit ratio
61.6%
79.7%
*
This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income
