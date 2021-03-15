Log in
Severn Bancorp, Inc.

SEVERN BANCORP, INC.

(SVBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severn Bancorp : A Letter to Our Customers

03/15/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Dear Severn Bank Customer,

Severn Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Severn Bank, has entered into a merger agreement with Shore Bancshares, Inc. headquartered in Easton, Maryland, and the parent company of Shore United Bank. This will bring together Severn Bank and Shore United Bank.

We will have an expanded community banking franchise, growing assets from $1 billion to $3 billion. We anticipate closing the transaction in the fall of 2021.

In addition to Severn's 7 branches in Anne Arundel County, we will have an additional 22 branches throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Baltimore County, and Howard County. The combined financial strength and size of the merged banks will enhance the experience of our collective customers, and the combined organization will be a formidable community bank dedicated to the neighborhoods we serve. We believe you will benefit greatly by receiving community banking services at a larger scale.

After carefully considering our options, Severn concluded that partnering with Shore United would be the best bank to combine with for our customers. Their culture and commitment to community aligns very well to that of Severn Bank. We are confident that Shore United Bank will help us continue the legacy of exceptional personal service with a commitment to supporting and giving back to our community.

There will be information to share over the coming months, and please know that while Severn Bank will soon be known as Shore United Bank, the customer service you have come to expect will not change. Severn representatives will be communicating with you, updates will be posted on our website severnbank.com, and no disruptions will be made to your banking services.

Very truly yours,

SEVERN BANK


Alan J. Hyatt, President

This letter does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction.

Severn Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,4 M - -
Net income 2020 6,71 M - -
Net cash 2020 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,90x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart SEVERN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Severn Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan J. Hyatt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vance W. Adkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Lamon Independent Director
Konrad M. Wayson Vice Chairman
Mary Kathleen Sulick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERN BANCORP, INC.72.27%158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.89%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.17%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%206 067
