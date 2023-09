Severn Trent plc is a British leader in potable water distribution, waste treatment, and supply of environmental services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - drinkable water distribution and decontamination services (91.1%): water distribution and management of sewage systems for more than 4.6 million households and businesses in the United Kingdom; - renewable energy production (4.3%); - services (3.8%): design, building and operation of waste water treatment facilities, consulting and maintenance services, etc.; - other (0.8%). The United Kingdom accounts for 99.9% of net sales.

Sector Water Utilities