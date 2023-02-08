Advanced search
    SVT   GB00B1FH8J72

SEVERN TRENT PLC

(SVT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:02 2023-02-08 am EST
2871.50 GBX   +0.65%
Severn Trent service remains strong despite driest summer on record

02/08/2023 | 04:28am EST
(Alliance News) - Severn Trent PLC on Wednesday said it has continued to deliver a strong service to customers despite facing the UK's driest summer on record, as well as a "challenging" winter.

The Coventry-based water company said it is on course to financially support 315,000 of its most vulnerable customers by the end of its AMP 7 period. AMP 7 is the seventh asset management period set out by the UK water industry, and runs from 2020 to 2025.

Severn Trent added that it is confident in achieving 4-star status - for the fourth consecutive year - in the UK Environment Agency's 2022 Environmental Performance Assessment.

The company also noted that it has been recognised by the regulator, Ofwat, as the only water and sewage company in Ofwat's leading category for performance and financial resilience.

The company said there has been no change to the business performance since the release of its interim results, and guidance for the year ending March 31 remains unchanged.

Severn Trent announced Severn Trent Green Power's acquisition of Andigestion Ltd, which operates two food waste anaerobic digestion plants, which will add 45 gigawatt hours of energy generation, increasing Green Power's output by 16%.

Severn Trent noted that it self-generates 50% of its energy consumption, which "significantly reduces the impact of higher power prices" on its shareholder returns.

Severn Trent shares were up 0.4% trading at 2,865.00 pence per share on Wednesday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 161 M 2 595 M 2 595 M
Net income 2023 110 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2023 6 936 M 8 329 M 8 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 65,4x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 7 177 M 8 618 M 8 618 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
EV / Sales 2024 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 369
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 853,00 GBX
Average target price 2 835,58 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivia Ruth Garfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bowling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christine Mary Hodgson Chairman
John Bernard Coghlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERN TRENT PLC7.62%8 618
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.34%12 448
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC8.53%8 786
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-6.49%7 044
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY4.56%3 618
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP2.69%3 456