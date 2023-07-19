1038 GMT - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta's 1H financial results could have taken a hit from the fall in 2Q production, but any major negative surprises in first-half results seem unlikely, eToro analyst Mark Crouch says in a market comment. "While costs remain fairly level, it remains to be seen how this fall in input, alongside a slump in the copper price over the past few months, will hit the firm's bottom line when it reports its half year results in three weeks' time," Crouch says. The lagging copper demand is linked to slowing growth in China, a major copper importer, he says. "While this could prove problematic if it turns into a longer-term trend, we don't foresee any major negative surprises in its upcoming results." Shares are down 2.4% at 1,470.50 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Restaurant Group's 2H Performance Could Drive Upgrades

1030 GMT - Restaurant Group's update for the 28 weeks ended July 16 was positive with solid like-for-like growth putting it on track to meet forecasts despite the warm weather, Liberum analysts Anna Barnfather and Nishant Dahad say in a note. Despite a cost-of-living crisis and normalizing comparatives the company posted a 5% rise in 2Q comparative sales at Wagamama restaurants, with pubs up 13% and concessions up 23%--despite a 7% fall in leisure--and within the context of warm weather which is generally unfavorable for restaurants but boosts pub drink sales, the analysts say. "Continued strong top-line growth combined with easing of inflationary pressures in 2H could drive yet further earning upgrades to take the shares higher, alongside the potential for further restructuring," they say. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Hargreaves Lansdown Client Cash Decline Important For Short-Term Earnings

1026 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown's client cash balances continued to trickle down despite solid flows in the fourth quarter, RBC Capital Markets says in a note after the retail-investment platform's update. The continued client cash outflow from the platform--cash fell 3% to GBP13.1 billion in 4Q and 13% over the year--is potentially more important for short-term earnings, analyst Ben Bathurst says. "This is relevant because of the high revenue margins the company is generating from cash on its platform currently," he writes, adding there is scope to outperform on the cash margin side to compensate for the lower level of assets. RBC rates the stock sector perform. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Hargreaves Lansdown's 4Q Net New Business Beat Views

1013 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown's fourth-quarter net new business, excluding active savings, was 50% better than the market expected, Shore Capital says in a note after the retail-investment platform posted a rise in assets under administration over the three-month period. "It is notable, as in 3Q, that these net flows are after a significant reduction in asset retention, i.e. clients have been cashing in some of their equity savings," analyst Ben Williams writes. The stock, which Shore rates as buy, is cheap as the nature of the new client experience and quantum of cost savings planned are both being misunderstood by the market, it says. Shares are up 7.4% at 902.6 pence, the highest price in five months. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Sterling Could Drop to $1.2800 After Weaker Inflation; Falls Vs Euro May Be Limited

1013 GMT - The pound could fall further following a bigger-than-expected drop in U.K. inflation in June, potentially towards $1.2800 even before the Bank of England's next meeting on Aug. 3, ING currency analyst Francesco Pesole says in a note. Annual CPI fell to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, which probably tilts the balance towards a 25 basis-point rate increase from the BOE next month, rather than a 50bp rise, though it's "a close call," he says. Sterling's falls against the euro may be more limited due to a "lacklustre" eurozone outlook and a data-dependent European Central Bank, leaving EUR/GBP struggling to rise beyond 0.8700. GBP/USD falls 0.7% to 1.2943. EUR/GBP hits a seven-week high of 0.8688. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

UK House Price Growth Slowing in May is No Surprise

1010 GMT - U.K. average house price growth slowed to 1.9% in the year to May, down from a revised 3.2% in April, according to new Office for National Statistics house price data published Wednesday. With the mortgage market now so uncertain given central Bank of England rate hikes, the slip is unsurprising, and the declining sales only exacerbates such falls, says Nimesh Sanghrajka, managing director at the mortgage broker Mantra Group. Sellers are apparently being more realistic with asking prices as mortgages become more expensive so the market is still moving, just slower, Sanghrajka says in a market comment. "Now those looking tend to be determined buyers who either really want, or need, to move, rather than those testing the market in a boom time fuelled by ultra-low rates," Sanghrajka says. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Severn Trent Value Looks Trapped, Citi Says

1007 GMT - Severn Trent's trading statement contained no surprises, as the reiterated guidance was in line with forecasts, but investors should wait until there is more clarity ahead, Citi analysts Jenny Ping and Rory Graham-Watson write in a research note. "We continue to see attractive valuations across the listed water utilities, but until we have further clarity around the pending Ofwat/Environment Agency investigation of sewerage discharge, regulatory review, and U.K. general election, we think we could see this value trapped for the months to come," they say. Citi rates the U.K. water utility's stock at neutral with a 2,714 pence price target. Shares are up 3.1% at 2,530 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Severn Trent Continues to Deliver Operationally But Sector Overhang Likely to Remain

0959 GMT - Severn Trent's update to July 18 highlights a performance in line with expectations and a net reward of at least GBP50 million in customer outcome delivery incentives--industry targets used by the U.K. water regulator to measure performance--, RBC analysts write. "Whilst SVT continues to deliver operationally, we believe the overhang in the sector as a result of the issues faced by non-listed businesses is likely to sustain in the near term," they say. Thames Water's debt load and soaring interest rates have put the company on the road to default with investors agreeing to inject around $1 billion to avoid government intervention and a possible temporary renationalization. RBC rates Severn's stock sector perform and has a 3,000 pence target price. Shares are up 3.5% at 2,539 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

