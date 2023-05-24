Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severn Trent Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVT   GB00B1FH8J72

SEVERN TRENT PLC

(SVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11:28 2023-05-24 am EDT
2773.50 GBX   -0.84%
03:00aStocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
02:41aUK's Severn Trent full-year profit rises on robust consumption
RE
02:39aSevern Trent Returns to Profit in FY23; Turnover Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Severn Trent full-year profit rises on robust consumption

05/24/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Severn Trent sign hangs on a gate at Cropston Reservoir in Cropston

(Reuters) - Severn Trent on Wednesday forecast strong earnings growth in 2024 fiscal after the British water supplier reported a small increase in its 2023 annual profit, supported by robust consumption by businesses and households.

The company, which was formed in 1974 and provides water services in England and Wales, said it was guiding to increase capital investment of between 850 million pounds and 1 billion pounds ($1.07 billion-$1.26 billion) for the current fiscal year.

"We are expecting the biggest investment period the sector has ever seen, with a focus on water resources, improving environmental standards and on Net Zero," CEO Liv Garfield said in a statement.

Water companies have been under the scrutiny of political and regulatory forces over the last year along with public anger over the condition of infrastructure and the dumping of raw sewage. 

The company expects a 15-20% reduction in its interest charge in 2024, and said it would further step up in 2024-2025 betting on lower energy costs and inflation-linked tariff increases flow through to operational earnings.

The group reported a 0.5% rise in profit before tax to 508.8 million pounds with return on regulatory equity (RoRE) of 12% for the year ended on March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -0.53% 1.87 End-of-day quote.24.67%
SEVERN TRENT PLC -0.53% 2797 Delayed Quote.5.51%
All news about SEVERN TRENT PLC
03:00aStocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
02:41aUK's Severn Trent full-year profit rises on robust consumption
RE
02:39aSevern Trent Returns to Profit in FY23; Turnover Grows
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (SVT.L) SEVERN TRENT Reports FY23 EPS GBX52.5
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (SVT.L) SEVERN TRENT Posts FY23 Revenue GBP2.17B
MT
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Markets' Focus Remains on U.S. Debt Ceiling
DJ
05/23UK regulator investigates Pennon's South West Water over leakages
RE
04/24Stocks largely lower; oil majors weigh on FTSE 100
AN
04/21Deutsche Bank Downgrades Severn Trent to Hold from Buy
MT
04/21Deutsche Bank cuts Severn Trent to 'hold'
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEVERN TRENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 161 M 2 684 M 2 684 M
Net income 2023 109 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2023 6 966 M 8 653 M 8 653 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,6x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 7 036 M 8 740 M 8 740 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
EV / Sales 2024 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 369
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SEVERN TRENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Severn Trent Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERN TRENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 797,00 GBX
Average target price 2 887,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivia Ruth Garfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bowling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christine Mary Hodgson Chairman
John Bernard Coghlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERN TRENT PLC5.51%8 740
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-15.11%10 766
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC5.00%8 817
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-11.06%6 958
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-3.57%3 301
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-8.56%3 148
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer