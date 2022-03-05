Log in
03/22 02:00:01 am
EQ
CI
EQ
PAO Severstal: Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

03/05/2022 | 04:31am EST
PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

05-March-2022 / 12:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Severstal's credit rating

 

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded Severstal's long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer default ratings to 'B' from 'BBB' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) to reflect similar actions on the Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.

 

The full announcement from Fitch is available at https://www.fitchratings.com/entity/pao-severstal-80975857#ratings

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 147124
EQS News ID: 1295349

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
