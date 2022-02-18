PAO Severstal : Severstal reports Q4 2021 and 12m 2021 financial and operational results

February 18, 2022

Full financial statements

Severstal's Annual Report 2021

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) increased its revenue in Q4 2021 by 2% qoq to $3,267 mln due to strong sales, EBITDA amounted to $1,446 mln (-16% qoq), EBITDA margin amounted to 44% (-10 ppts qoq). Severstal achieved record financial results for 12 m 2021 with revenue growing by 69% yoy to $11.6 bn, EBITDA increased by 147% to $6 bn resulting in $3.5 bn of FCF (+322% yoy).

KEY CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq, % 2021 2020 yoy, % Financials, $ million Revenue 3,267 3,206 2% 11,638 6,870 69% EBITDA1 1,446 1,723 (16%) 5,978 2,422 147% EBITDA margin, % 44% 54% (10 ppts) 51% 35% 16 ppts Free cash flow2 1,114 992 12% 3,539 838 322% Net profit 978 1,237 (21%) 4,075 1,016 301% Net debt/EBITDA3 0.23 0.29 (21%) 0.23 0.84 (73%) Basic EPS4, $ 1.17 1.48 (21%) 4.88 1.23 297% Production, kt Hot metal 2,928 2,728 7% 10,957 9,541 15% Crude steel 3,032 2,878 5% 11,647 11,314 3% Sales, kt Steel products, incl: 3,098 2,694 15% 11,100 10,500 6% HVA 1,410 1,146 23% 5,086 4,787 6% Iron ore products 901 1,092 (17%) 4,327 6,024 (28%) Coal 71 127 (44%) 825 1,469 (44%) Health and safety LTIFR (staff) 5 0.74 0.93 (20%) 0.69 0.65 6% LTIFR (staff+contractors) 6 0.70 0.88 (20%) 0.72 0.70 3%

Notes:

EBITDArepresents profit from operations plus depreciation and amortisation of productive assets (including the Group's share of depreciation and amortisation of associates and joint ventures) adjusted for the gain/(loss) on disposals of PPE and intangible assets and its share in associates' and joint ventures' non-operating income/(expenses). A reconciliation of EBITDA to profit from operations is presented in Severstal's annual audited financial statements. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is determined as the aggregate amount of the following items: Net cash from operating activities, CAPEX, proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, interest received and dividends received. A reconciliation of FCF to net cash from operating activities is presented in Severstal's annual audited financial statements. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA for the last 12 months and is included in Severstal's annual audited financial statements. Net debt equals the total debt less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period. Basic EPS is calculated as profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: 838 million shares for Q4 2021 and Q3 2021; 834 mln shares for 12m 2021 and 825 million shares for 12m 2020. LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million hours worked. The scope covers injuries and hours worked for staff, using the cumulative data from the beginning of the calendar year. This key performance indicator was the subject of independent assurance at 31 December 2021. The LTIFR for staff and contractors is calculated in the same way as that for staff. This key performance indicator is planned to be the subject of independent assurance at 31 December 2022.

Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021 ANALYSIS:

Consolidated operational results

Production: Hot metal output grew by 7% qoq to 2.93 mln tonnes. Crude steel production rose by 5% qoq to 3.03 mln tonnes, as a result of the upgrade of casting machines.

Hot metal output grew by 7% qoq to 2.93 mln tonnes. Crude steel production rose by 5% qoq to 3.03 mln tonnes, as a result of the upgrade of casting machines. Steel sales increased by 15% qoq to 3.1 mln tonnes, due to strong sales of hot-rolled steel and HVA products. Sales of HVA amounted to 1.41 mln tonnes (+23% qoq), while sales of hot-rolled steel and plate grew by 26% qoq to

increased by 15% qoq to 3.1 mln tonnes, due to strong sales of hot-rolled steel and HVA products. Sales of HVA amounted to 1.41 mln tonnes (+23% qoq), while sales of hot-rolled steel and plate grew by 26% qoq to 1.41 mln tonnes due to the end of a repair programme. The total share of export sales volume, including sales of pig iron returned to 42% (-9 ppts qoq) due to stronger demand in Russia.

Total share of high value-added (HVA) products increased by 3 ppts qoq to 46% against the backdrop of higher demand in Russia for cold-rolled steel, LDP and other pipes and for steel with coatings - HDG and colour-coated coil.

increased by 3 ppts qoq to 46% against the backdrop of higher demand in Russia for cold-rolled steel, LDP and other pipes and for steel with coatings - HDG and colour-coated coil. Raw materials sales: Iron ore sales to third parties reduced by 17% qoq to 0.9 mln tonnes, driven by a redistribution of sales to Cherepovets steel mill on the back of higher hot metal output. Iron ore concentrate sales to third parties was stopped in Q4 2021.

Consolidated financial results

Revenue increased by 2% qoq to $3,267 mln due to higher sales volumes. This was partially offset by a decrease in average selling prices (-8% qoq). Sales growth was primarily driven by the domestic market with an increase of revenue from Russia (+16% qoq).

increased by 2% qoq to $3,267 mln due to higher sales volumes. This was partially offset by a decrease in average selling prices (-8% qoq). Sales growth was primarily driven by the domestic market with an increase of revenue from Russia (+16% qoq). EBITDA decreased to $1,446 mln (-16% qoq) on the back of narrowing spreads between raw materials and slabs. Profitability was also partially impacted by the export duties imposed by the Russian government. EBITDA margin decreased to 44% (-10 ppts qoq).

decreased to $1,446 mln (-16% qoq) on the back of narrowing spreads between raw materials and slabs. Profitability was also partially impacted by the export duties imposed by the Russian government. EBITDA margin decreased to 44% (-10 ppts qoq). Free Cash Flow increased to $1,114 mln (+12% qoq), partly driven by a working capital release (+$244 mln).

increased to $1,114 mln (+12% qoq), partly driven by a working capital release (+$244 mln). Working capital release was mainly associated with:

the decrease of trade accounts receivable (+$170 mln), the increase of trade accounts payable (+$54 mln).

2021 vs. 2020 ANALYSIS:

Consolidated operational results

Production: Hot metal production reached 10.96 mln tonnes (+15% yoy), due to BF-3 commissioning in December 2020. Steel output grew to 11.65 mln tonnes (+3% yoy), driven by the EAF-1 start up in April 2021 and completion of BOF shop and casting machines upgrades.

Hot metal production reached 10.96 mln tonnes (+15% yoy), due to BF-3 commissioning in December 2020. Steel output grew to 11.65 mln tonnes (+3% yoy), driven by the EAF-1 start up in April 2021 and completion of BOF shop and casting machines upgrades. Steel sales increased to 11.1 mln tonnes (+6% yoy). Sales of semi-finished products grew by three times yoy to

increased to 11.1 mln tonnes (+6% yoy). Sales of semi-finished products grew by three times yoy to 1.41 mln tonnes following higher output of pig iron and crude steel, coupled with repairs in the hot-rolled shop. Sales of hot-rolled steel (incl. plates) decreased by 9% yoy to 4.8 mln tonnes mainly due to a large-scale upgrade of one of the continuous slab heating furnaces.

High value-added (HVA) sales increased by 6% yoy to 5.09 mln tonnes on stronger sales of high value added hot- rolled steel (+23% yoy to 0.86 mln tonnes), cold-rolled steel (+19% yoy to 1.09 mln tonnes) and LDP (+82% yoy to

sales increased by 6% yoy to 5.09 mln tonnes on stronger sales of high value added hot- rolled steel (+23% yoy to 0.86 mln tonnes), cold-rolled steel (+19% yoy to 1.09 mln tonnes) and LDP (+82% yoy to 0.34 mln tonnes). The HVA share in total sales amounted to 46% (flat yoy).

Raw materials sales: Sales of coal decreased by 44% yoy to 0.83 mln tonnes driven mainly by a decline in steam coal sales as a result of the decision to terminate energy coal grades' production in 1Q 2022. Sales of iron ore products decreased by 28% to 4.33 mln tonnes, driven by the redirection of iron ore flow to own assets following the start-up of BF-3 at the end of 2020. Sales of iron ore pellets to third parties reduced by 27% yoy to 4.25 mln tonnes.



Consolidated financial results

Revenue increased to $11,638 mln (+69% yoy) due to higher steel prices and growth of steel sales.

EBITDA grew to $5,978 mln (+147% yoy). EBITDA margin reached a record high of 51%

grew to $5,978 mln (+147% yoy). EBITDA margin reached a record high of 51% Net profit totalled $4,075 mln (+301% yoy) driven by top-line growth.

totalled $4,075 mln (+301% yoy) driven by top-line growth. Free Cash Flow increased by 322% yoy to $3,539 mln, driven by higher earnings.

increased by 322% yoy to $3,539 mln, driven by higher earnings. CAPEX amounted to $1,157 mln.

Financial position

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $418 mln (+49% qoq) on the back of strong operating cash flow.

Total debt amounted to $1,816 mln (flat qoq).

Net debt decreased to $1,398 mln (-9% qoq). The Net debt/EBITDA ratio improved to 0.23.

A strong liquidity position, with $418 mln in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to unused committed credit lines and overdraft facilities of $1,129 mln, more than covers the Company's short-term debt of $681 mln.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal Management, commented:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our lives. The combination of the Delta and Omicron variants drove a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases in Q4 2021 and early 2022. In this challenging environment we continue to use all our preventive measures to ensure a safe environment in the workplace for our employees and contractors. Today more than 82% of them have already been vaccinated. The total share of employees with immunity through vaccination or antibodies is already more than 88%, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

We also continue to focus on injury prevention. LTIFR for our staff declined by 20% qoq to 0.74 in Q4 2021. Also we had no fatality cases in the reporting quarter. The number of injuries decreased by 1% to 97 cases in 2021. At the same time, fatal injuries decreased by 64% and major injuries - by 28%. We also developed a new strategy on health and safety management, which is essential in achieving our target of zero fatalities by 2025.

In Q4 2021 steel prices declined from record high levels. The residential construction crisis in China; limited automotive output as a result of the shortage of semiconductors in the EU, Turkey and Russia; and falling iron ore prices weigh on steel prices. Iron ore prices were decreasing during the quarter, although heavy rains in Brazil and Australia coupled with La Niña impacts reversed the price trend at the very end of the year, limiting supply.

Despite decreased steel and iron ore prices we increased our revenue by 2% qoq to $3.267 mln due to higher sales. However, the decrease in steel prices and narrowed spreads in raw materials coupled with the export duties in force pushed down our EBITDA to $1,446 mln (-16% qoq) and EBITDA margin slipped to 44% (-10 ppts qoq). On the same time our continuous focus on working capital management enabled us to release an additional $244 mln from working capital, resulting in an increase of FCF to $1.1bn (+12% qoq).

Looking back on the year, I'm proud to say, that it was a record year for Severstal. Revenue grew by 69% yoy to $11,638 mln, supported by higher sales and an increase in average selling prices. EBITDA increased by 147% compared to the previous year, reaching $5,978 mln with a record EBITDA margin of 51% (+16 ppts yoy). Free cash flow amounted to $3,539 mln which is 4 times higher compared to those in 2020 creating a solid base for a strong returns to shareholders.

Solid financial results strengthened our balance sheet. Total debt decreased by 30% yoy to $1,816, while Net debt/EBITDA ratio declined to 0.23 from 0.84 as at the end of Q4 2020. Severstal's strong performance in Q4 2021 and financial strength of the company enabled the Board to recommend a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for Q4 2021.

Finally, I would like to note that we continue with the sale of our coal asset Vorkutaugol, the transaction is awaiting necessary regulatory approvals".

HEALTH AND SAFETY PERFORMANCE

LTIFR among employees amounted to 0.74 (-20% qoq) in Q4 2021. The overall LTIFR for employees and contractors reached 0.7 (-20% qoq) in the reporting period.

In 12m 2021 LTIFR among employees was 0.69 (+6% yoy). The overall LTIFR for employees and contractors was 0.72 (+3% yoy).

In Q4 2021 no fatalities occurred. Regrettably we had five fatalities in 12m 2021 which is nine fewer than in 2020. Each of these cases was investigated with a change in some internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future. management is not satisfied with the results to date, however we are still committed to our target of zero fatalities. We deployed the Contractor Safety Management and Fatal Injury Avoidance projects in all company business units to improve our performance in health and safety. We also have developed a new systematic approach to health and safety management, which will help us to achieve our targets. You can find more details following the link.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

Total emissions of air pollutants decreased by 17% qoq to 97,000 tonnes in Q4 2021 mainly due to decrease in CO emissions in Severstal Russian Steel Segment.

In 12m 2021 total emissions of air pollutants grew by 5% yoy to 468,000 tonnes due to the introduction of a new ventilation trunk to Vorkutaugol and a corresponding increase in the volume of degassed methane. An increase in the production of iron ore pellets by 7.3% and an increase in the mass fraction of sulphur in the produced iron ore concentrate by 16% also led to the increase of emissions.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for Q4 2021. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 31 May 2022. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.

MARKET UPDATE AND OUTLOOK