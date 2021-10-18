Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severstal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVST   US8181503025

SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Severstal : Совет директоров рекомендует выплату дивидендов за 3 месяца, закончившихся 30 сеl

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 18, 2021 Совет директоров рекомендует выплату дивидендов за 3 месяца, закончившихся 30 сентября 2021 года

The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 85.93 roubles per share for Q3 2021.

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021.

The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 14 December 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEVERSTAL
03:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK SEVERSTAL : Severstal reports Q3 2021 financial and operational results
PU
03:42aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK SEVERSTAL : Совет дир&#..
PU
03:01aPAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal reports Q3 2021 -3-
DJ
03:01aPAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal reports Q3 2021 -2-
DJ
03:01aPAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal reports Q3 2021 financial and operational results
DJ
03:01aPAO SEVERSTAL : The Board Recommends Q3 2021 Dividend Payment
DJ
10/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK SEVERSTAL : Severstal secures supply contract with Hyperloop Transporta..
PU
10/13PAO SEVERSTAL : Notice of Q3 2021 operational and financial results
DJ
10/13PAO SEVERSTAL : Notice of Q3 2021 operational and financial results
EQ
09/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK SEVERSTAL : Severstal delivers 6 thousand tons of large-diameter pipes ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 333 M - -
Net income 2021 4 339 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,34x
Yield 2021 19,2%
Capitalization 18 430 M 18 430 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,00 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director