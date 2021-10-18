Public Joint Stock Severstal : Совет директоров рекомендует выплату дивидендов за 3 месяца, закончившихся 30 сеl

October 18, 2021 Совет директоров рекомендует выплату дивидендов за 3 месяца, закончившихся 30 сентября 2021 года

The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 85.93 roubles per share for Q3 2021.

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021.

The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 14 December 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021.