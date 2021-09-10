Public Joint Stock Severstal : Severstal completes first delivery of large-diameter pipes to South America

Log in
    SVST   US8181503025

SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
Severstal completes first delivery of large-diameter pipes to South America

09/10/2021
March 16, 2021 Severstal completes first delivery of large-diameter pipes to South America

PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, has delivered an order of large-diameter pipes (LDP) to Peru, in the Company's first ever shipment to South America.

The products were produced at Severstal's Izhora Pipe Plant, located in St. Petersburg, Russia. Pipes were manufactured in line with API 5L PSL 1 steel production standard, grade X52, diameter 762 mm, thickness 9,53 mm.

The pipes were shipped directly from St. Petersburg port to the port of Ilo, in southern Peru.

The pipes were produced using Severstal's own rolled metal, produced by Mill 5000 and the company's sheet rolling shop, both based on the same industrial site as Izhora Pipe Plant. The ability to access its own raw materials base, in addition to steelmaking and rolling production facilities, affords Severstal complete control over the price and quality of products at every stage of production. This, combined with the close proximity of Izhora Pipe Plant to the port of St. Petersburg, ensures orders are able to be delivered promptly, and at attractive prices, to locations all around the world.

Maksim Starikov, Deputy Sales Director for Energy Companies at Severstal for Export Markets, commented:

'In 2020, Severstal significantly expanded the geographical focus of our export sales of large-diameter pipes. South America is a new export destination for us, and represents an exciting area for the growth and development of our LDP export geography, in addition to our existing focus regions of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa'.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
