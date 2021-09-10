Public Joint Stock Severstal : Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March

March 4, 2021 Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March

PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that it will be hosting its Capital Markets Day in a live, interactive on-line format on Thursday 11 March 2021.

The event will start at 12:00 pm GMT / 15:00 MSK.

Sakari Tamminen (Senior Independent Director), Alexander Shevelev (CEO), Alexey Kulichenko (CFO), Agnes Ritter (CTO), Maria Shalina (Marketing Director), Evgeny Chernyakov (Sales and Business Development Director), and Maxim Semenovykh (Head of Corporate Strategy) will provide an update on the business, the implementation of its growth strategy and performance. As well as key presentations and a Q&A session, participants will have the opportunity to join live themed sessions focused on core aspects of the business.

In 2020 Severstal announced its carbon emissions reduction target, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the environment as a responsible company. In addition to our specific carbon reduction activities, we run numerous programmes to protect local biodiversity in Russia and this is something close to our hearts.

In this spirit, we are also dubbing our 2021 Capital Markets Day 'an event that plants trees'. To involve our investors in our tree-planting initiative in Cherepovets, we will be planting a native tree for every registration to our event.

More detailed information is available on the Company's website, where registration for the event is now open.