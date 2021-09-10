Log in
    SVST   US8181503025

SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Severstal : Tenaris and Severstal provide update on the status of their welded pipe plant in West Siberia

09/10/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
March 15, 2021 Tenaris and Severstal provide update on the status of their welded pipe plant in West Siberia

With reference to their joint venture announced in February 2019, Tenaris and Severstal inform that, although they continue to have a strong interest in the venture, they have agreed to put on hold the construction activities on their welded pipe plant in Surgut, West Siberia, while they assess the impact of the changes in the relevant markets and competitive environment and determine whether any adjustments or changes to the project could be necessary.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 101 M - -
Net income 2021 4 496 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,21x
Yield 2021 20,6%
Capitalization 17 995 M 17 995 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,20 $
Average target price 23,63 $
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director