  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Severstal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHMF   RU0009046510

SEVERSTAL

(CHMF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
821.40 RUB   -0.29%
07:02aPAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal's announcement in relation to coupon payment for Eurobond 2024
EQ
09/02Russia's Severstal Completes Automatic Conversion of Global Depositary Receipts
MT
09/02PAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal announces the completion of automatic conversion of its GDRs
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAO Severstal: Severstal's announcement in relation to coupon payment for Eurobond 2024

09/16/2022 | 07:02am EDT
PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Severstal’s announcement in relation to coupon payment for Eurobond 2024

16-Sep-2022 / 14:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Severstal’s announcement in relation to coupon payment for Eurobond 2024

PJSC Severstal (MOEX: CHMF) announces that the regular coupon payment in the amount of US$12,600,000 under its US$800,000,000 3.15 % Loan Participation Notes due 2024 is due on 16 September 2022.

 

As previously reported, due to the restrictions imposed on Severstal by foreign states, it is currently impossible to continue servicing obligations in accordance with the procedure provided for in the underlying Eurobond documentation. Severstal has submitted applications to authorized foreign regulatory authorities with a request to provide the permits necessary for making payments on Eurobonds in the usual manner, but at the moment such permits have not been received and there are no guarantees as to whether they will be issued and in what time.

 

PJSC Severstal is working on possible solution for servicing the debt on Eurobonds 2024 bearing in mind currently applicable limitations and plans to submit it such solution for discussion with the investors shorty.

 

Severstal continues to confirm its readiness to fulfill its obligations, has sufficient funds for this and is making every possible effort in the current circumstances.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

PАО Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF). Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal’s crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

 

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 188743
EQS News ID: 1444533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
