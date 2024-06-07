The Company has gone through multiple crises, each time successfully handling them. That was the case in 2022, when Severstal faced the severe challenges related to the global geopolitical landscape.

The year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of our Company. In September 1993, Cherepovets Steel Mill acquired its new, grandisonant name - Severstal - and proudly carries it to this day. Today, the Company encompasses the enterprises producing a wide range of products, and over the past three decades, our team has grown to 46,000 people. Over the course of its history, Severstal has melted over 400 million tonnes of steel and produced over 2.5 million kilometres of rolled steel.

However, as early as in 2023, we managed to win through and redesign our business processes to operate in the new normal. We owe this to our unique customer centric business model, sustained focus on the operating performance of business processes and, most importantly, to the dedication, enthusiasm, and professional excellence of our employees.

Maintaining the Operational and Financial Resilience of Business

In the reporting year, we rerouted our sales chains

and focused on the growing domestic market, with solid performance: steelmaking recovered to 11.3 million tonnes, up 5% year-on-year. We significantly increased the share of HVA products in our sales portfolio. These brought us financial resilience, hence Severstal is back again to its common practice of dividend payment.

The Board of Directors has already recommended paying dividends in the amount of RUB 191.51 per share on the basis of 2023 reported results.

We continued to invest in enhancing and maintaining our capacities and retained the social support programmes for our employees and residents

of the regions of presence. In particular, throughout the year, Severstal invested in the implementation of the metals and mining segments' projects, provision of superior customer experience, cost leadership, and creation of new product types.

On top of that, in the reporting year, we launched the project for erecting an iron ore pellet production complex at Cherepovets Steel Mill. This stands for a 10 million tonnes per annum complex worth about RUB 97 billion being built by Severstal through the use

of best available technologies and in compliance with all environmental regulations. The project implementation will bring fundamental positive changes across the cast iron production chain at Cherepovets Steel Mill. Upon the complex launch scheduled for 2026, 90%

of the blast furnace charge will be composed of iron ore pellets, and 10% - of other iron-containing components. Resultantly, we will reduce the solid fuel consumption by 25% and increase the blast furnace productivity

by 9%. With that, we will likewise reduce the GHG emissions by over 2 million tonnes per annum and pollutant emissions - by 133,000 tonnes per annum. We are confident that the implementation of such large- scale projects will provide us with a solid foundation as an absolute imperative for further development, long- term success, breakthroughs, exploring and conquering new horizons.