Newer Goals on the Path to Sustainable Metallurgy of the Future
Unified Report
- Unified Report 2023
Table of Contents
Severstal Today
13
About the Сompany
15
Geography and Key Assets
18
Business Model
20
Sustainability Ratings, Rankings
and Indices
22
Sustainability awards
23
Strategic Report
25
Market Overview
26
Overview of Operational
and Financial Performance
29
Overview of Dividends
30
Corporate Governance
33
Corporate Governance System
35
Ethical Conduct of Business
and Anti-Corruption
39
Effective Risk Management
43
Information Security
49
Innovation Management
and Digitalisation of Production
52
Sustainable Development Management
63
Sustainable Development Management
Structure
64
Severstal's Sustainability Strategy
65
Contribution to the Focal UN SDGs
67
Participation in National Projects
70
Participation in Organisations and
Initiatives
73
Key Stakeholder Engagement
76
Responsible Supply Chain
81
Supplier and Contractor Engagement
83
Customer Relationship Management
92
Social Impact
97
Human Rights
98
HR Management
104
Contribution to the Development
of the Regions of Presence
122
Occupational Health and Safety
136
Environmental Impact
151
Climate Change and Energy Efficiency
152
Environmental Protection
172
Appendices
221
Appendix 1.
GRI Compliance Table
222
Appendix 2.
SASB Compliance Table
231
Appendix 3.
TCFD Compliance Table
235
Appendix 4.
Table of Compliance with the
Guidelines of the Ministry of Economic
Development (MED) of the Russian
Federation
236
Appendix 5.
Additional Data
239
Appendix 6.
Independent Practitioner's Assurance
report
250
Appendix 7.
RSPP Independent Assurance Report
254
Appendix 8.
Disclosed Consolidated Financial
Statements
259
Message from CEO
GRI 2-22
Dear colleagues and partners,
The year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of our Company. In September 1993, Cherepovets Steel Mill acquired its new, grandisonant name - Severstal - and proudly carries it to this day. Today, the Company encompasses the enterprises producing a wide range of products, and over the past three decades, our team has grown to 46,000 people. Over the course of its history, Severstal has melted over 400 million tonnes of steel and produced over 2.5 million kilometres of rolled steel.
The Company has gone through multiple crises, each time successfully handling them. That was the case in 2022, when Severstal faced the severe challenges related to the global geopolitical landscape.
However, as early as in 2023, we managed to win through and redesign our business processes to operate in the new normal. We owe this to our unique customer centric business model, sustained focus on the operating performance of business processes and, most importantly, to the dedication, enthusiasm, and professional excellence of our employees.
Maintaining the Operational and Financial Resilience of Business
In the reporting year, we rerouted our sales chains
and focused on the growing domestic market, with solid performance: steelmaking recovered to 11.3 million tonnes, up 5% year-on-year. We significantly increased the share of HVA products in our sales portfolio. These brought us financial resilience, hence Severstal is back again to its common practice of dividend payment.
The Board of Directors has already recommended paying dividends in the amount of RUB 191.51 per share on the basis of 2023 reported results.
We continued to invest in enhancing and maintaining our capacities and retained the social support programmes for our employees and residents
of the regions of presence. In particular, throughout the year, Severstal invested in the implementation of the metals and mining segments' projects, provision of superior customer experience, cost leadership, and creation of new product types.
On top of that, in the reporting year, we launched the project for erecting an iron ore pellet production complex at Cherepovets Steel Mill. This stands for a 10 million tonnes per annum complex worth about RUB 97 billion being built by Severstal through the use
of best available technologies and in compliance with all environmental regulations. The project implementation will bring fundamental positive changes across the cast iron production chain at Cherepovets Steel Mill. Upon the complex launch scheduled for 2026, 90%
of the blast furnace charge will be composed of iron ore pellets, and 10% - of other iron-containing components. Resultantly, we will reduce the solid fuel consumption by 25% and increase the blast furnace productivity
by 9%. With that, we will likewise reduce the GHG emissions by over 2 million tonnes per annum and pollutant emissions - by 133,000 tonnes per annum. We are confident that the implementation of such large- scale projects will provide us with a solid foundation as an absolute imperative for further development, long- term success, breakthroughs, exploring and conquering new horizons.
Successful Delivery of the Marketing Strategy Focused on the Domestic Market
Owing to the 11% increase in the HVA products sales to 5.3 million tonnes, the revenue in the reporting year grew by 7% to RUB 728.3 billion. EBITDA increased by 22% to RUB 262.2 billion, and EBITDA margin recovered to 36%. This growth reflects the successful delivery of Severstal's marketing strategy with a focus on
the domestic market, HVA products, unique integrated solutions, and market-leading customer service.
Sustainable Development Management
Severstal continued to carry out its activities in accord with the sustainability principles. Building on its longstanding ESG expertise, the Company drafted and
in 2023 approved its Sustainability Strategy 2030 titled Together Towards Sustainable Metallurgy of the Future. Additionally, in 2023, to determine strategic areas and targets for reducing the GHG emissions, the Company approved the Decarbonisation Strategy 2030 titled Together Towards a Low Carbon Future.
Social Impact
Over the reporting year, Severstal made every effort to support its employees, their families, and communities in the regions of the Company's presence. It is crucial for us that Company employees feel socially protected, work in a safe environment, live in a comfortable city, and are in a position to provide for a long-term well- being of their families. In 2023, we launched the #Dlya Svoikh: With Care for Everyone well-being programme for employees and their family members. It revolves around a spectrum of areas covering the most essential issues of health, occupational longevity as well as such aspects as self-accomplishment and self-development, financial well-being and literacy, volunteering, and beyond.
Moreover, we indexed the wages by 10-12% in the reporting year. Likewise, the Company improved the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement and, to acquire promising specialists, expanded the cooperation with universities and implemented training programmes for students and young professionals.
Consistent with its commitment to prioritising a safe working environment, Severstal extensively promoted its safety culture through the new Leader's VZOR (Involve, Declare, Provide, Develop) programme
and conducted the OHS training. In 2023, the expenses on these activities amounted to RUB 2.6 billion.
We continued to provide comprehensive support to the regions of presence in order to ensure favourable conditions for the life and development of local communities: in the reporting year, our social investment totalled RUB 4 billion. Severstal invested in the infrastructure development and landscaping, sports, education, culture, healthcare, and socially disadvantaged groups. In 2023, we implemented our
first pilot projects for improving the quality of urban environment in Cherepovets, i.e., the reconstruction of the historical avenue and the city park, through allocation of RUB 1.5 billion for this purpose. In addition, under the Way Home programme, the Company created a welcoming environment for the development of children in more than 1,400 families. We, also, put strong emphasis on further growth of the volunteer movement by involving more and more people in volunteer campaigns.
Environmental Impact
Environmental protection and climate-related impact reduction are the priority pillars of the Company's strategy at all stages of production. In 2023, we kept contributing to the Clean Air federal project and,
to assess our performance, launched the project for setting up an air quality monitoring network in Cherepovets.
Also, we set our targets for GHG emissions reduction up to 2050-2060 under the Decarbonisation Strategy, determined priority areas for implementing climate- related projects, assessed climate-related risks, and worked out adaptation plans for the Company's resource assets. To share experiences, Severstal attended the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
Our consistent efforts towards biodiversity conservation continued as well. Under the programme for exploring and preserving the birds inhabiting
the environs of Cherepovets and Cherepovets Steel Mill, in 2023 we presented the Birds and Steel book. On the same note, in cooperation with the Kostomuksha State Nature Reserve, we entered the final stage of the project for conserving and monitoring biodiversity and ecosystems.
The Company kept on maintaining the waste recycling rate at a high level of 98% in 2023. The launch of the pilot site for producing composite material from waste plastic and granulated slag that we use to manufacture marketable products for landscaping became a landmark event.
Looking into the Future
Amid external pressures and challenges, Severstal strives to become a first-choice company for its shareholders, customers, and employees. We will continue to work on strengthening our leadership and sustainable development and we do intend to further come up to your expectations by ensuring the resilience of Severstal's business model
and through implementation of ESG projects.
Alexander Shevelev,
CEO
AO Severstal Management
01.
About the Report and Materiality
About the Report
GRI 2-3
The Unified Report 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the Report) of PAO Severstal contains information on the activities of PAO Severstal and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as Severstal or the Company) for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023. The Report also covers significant events beyond the reporting period to adhere to the principle
of timely reporting.
The information on the Company's financial and economic activities is disclosed in accordance with the disclosed consolidated financial reporting derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of PAO Severstal and its subsidiaries for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The present Unified Report includes certain alternative performance measures (APM) that are not contained in the disclosed consolidated financial statements. They are used by the Company's management to assess the operational performance and as a reference information for recommendations on dividend payment.
EBITDA, widely used in the industry, stands for operating profit plus depreciation expense on fixed assets (inclusive of Severstal's share in depreciation of associated companies' and joint ventures' assets) adjusted for gains/losses from sales of fixed
assets and intangible assets and for the share
of non-operating revenue/expenses of associated companies and joint ventures.
The Board of Directors applies such indicators as free cash flow and net debt (calculated as the total debt financing less cash and cash equivalents) as guidance in preparing recommendations on dividend payment. The free cash flow is defined as the sum of the following items: net cash flow from the operating performance, CAPEX, proceeds from fixed assets disposals, and interest and dividends received.
The disclosed consolidated financial reporting is available on the corporate website1.
The Report discloses the Company's approach
to sustainable development management, including climate change, energy efficiency and environmental protection, HR management, high level of occupational health and industrial safety, community engagement in the regions of presence, as well as ensuring a responsible supply chain, corporate governance, and respect for human rights.
Severstal forms its non-financial reporting on an annual basis and publishes its sustainability reports on the corporate website. The present Report is the Company's first Unified Report containing, inter alia, information on Severstal's financial performance. The Report was published on XX May 2024.
Approach to the Preparation of the Report
The present Report is prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the following non-financial reporting standards and initiatives in sustainable development, including:
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards updated as of 2021 (application level - in accordance with the GRI Standards), GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement;
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Iron & Steel Producers, Metals & Mining;
UN Global Compact principles;
Methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation on the preparation of sustainability reporting;
Recommendations of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on the use of basic performance indicators;
Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
In addition, the Report reflects the Company's progress in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through to 2030 and contribution to the implementation of the National Projects of Russia.
GRI 2-14
The preparation of the Report is supervised by Severstal's Corporate Social Responsibility
and Brand Department, while the relevant divisions provide the verified qualitative and quantitative data to be disclosed herein. The divisions' work ensures the accuracy, clarity and reliability of the disclosed information.
GRI 2-2
To ensure a clear reflection of information about Severstal's activities, the Company adheres
to the principles of clarity and comparability. Owing to this, the Report is comprehensible to a broad reading audience. The non-financial metrics are
disclosed for a period of five years, with explanations on their dynamics. Moreover, the Company discloses information not only on its achievements but also on the areas for improvement, which makes it possible to maintain the Report's balanced nature.
Where there are any data collection or calculation assumptions or adjustments to any values from the previous reporting periods due to the improved methodology or errors eliminated, the Report provides respective explanatory comments. In 2023, no material restatements of indicators versus
the preceding year were in evidence, unless stated otherwise.
Scope of the Report
GRI 2-2
Severstal aims to make sure that the scope of the Unified Report fully matches the scope of its consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In the 2023 Report, information on certain material topics is disclosed in relation to the assets whose impact is most significant in the context of the relevant topic.
The Company constantly works towards improving its approaches to setting up a system of data collection
and consolidation for future single-scope disclosures. Exceptions in the scope and extent of certain disclosures, including versus prior reporting periods, appear directly in the text of the Report or in footnotes.
Scope of material topic disclosures
PAO Severstal
AO Izhora Pipe Mill
AO Severstal SMC-Vsevolozhsk
AO Severstal Distribution
OOO Severstal-Vtorchermet
OOO Aircompany Severstal
AO Severstal Steel Solutions
AO Vologdametalopttorg
AO Severstal-Metiz
OOO OSPAZ
AO Severstal Kanaty
OOO UniFence
OOO UniSpring
AO Vorkutaugol1
AO Olcon
AO Karelsky Okatysh
Yakovlevskiy Mine
Air Quality
Occupational health and safety
Waste management
Water use and impact on water resources
Climate change and energy efficiency
Land resources and biodiversity
Human capital development
Development of the regions of presence
Information security
Innovation and digitalisation
Product quality and safety for customers
Economic performance
Conforms to companies' perimeter of the disclosed consolidated
financial reporting
- For Q1 2022.
Severstal
Strategic
Corporate
Sustainability
Responsible
Social
Environmental
Appendices
9
Today
Report
Governance
Management
Supply Chain
Impact
Impact
Identification of Material Topics
GRI 3-1 GRI 3-2
In carrying out its activities, Severstal consistently factors in stakeholders' interests through extensive interaction, including the process of determining material topics of the Unified Report. To this end, the Company annually performs a stakeholder survey to identify the topics of utmost importance to any of stakeholder groups. In preparing the Report for 2023, Severstal remained committed to the previous year's approach to material topics identification.
The list of topics was based on the topics of the Sustainability Report 2022 identified by stakeholders as most material. Due to changes in the Report structure in 2023, the Company supplemented the list with new topics related to corporate governance and financial and operating performance. The Company additionally benchmarked the reports of industry peers and ESG leaders and considered the topics subject to disclosure under the SASB standards. New topics at this stage were Product Quality and Safety for Customers, Economic Performance, Innovation and Digitalisation, Information Security, and Risk Management.
At the next stage, the Company identified positive and negative impacts, both actual and potential, on the economy, environment and society for each topic. With that, Severstal factored in its long-standingnon-financial reporting practices, GRI industry standards, Recommendations of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, and stakeholders' suggestions documented in the process of preparing the 2022 Report. The resulting list of impacts served as the basis for compiling a stakeholder survey questionnaire, and the respondents were offered the opportunity to indicate additional impacts and topics within each aspect.
In 2023, 65 stakeholder representatives took part in the survey, including 29 Severstal employees, 22 representatives of non-profit (NPO) and public organisations, and 14 representatives of other stakeholder groups.
Respondents by stakeholder groups
29
22
5
1
1
1
2
2
2
Media,
Suppliers
Governmental
Clients
Shareholders
Business
Representatives
Non-profit
Company
and public
bloggers,
and
bodies,
and
and
associations
of local
employees
organisations,
influencers
contractors
supervisory
customers
investors
and unions
communities
research,
authorities
and separate
cultural,
groups
educational,
in the regions
sports,
of operations
and healthcare
institutions
GRI 3-2
Further to surveying the respondents and assessing the impacts, the respective topics were scored by summing up the averages for positive and negative impacts within the topics. 17 topics were then ranked and nested within three priority groups. According to the Company's approach, the topics that passed the 33% cut-off threshold and were included in Priorities 1 and 2 are regarded as material; there turned out to be 12 such topics in 2023. Priority 3 topics are also important for Severstal, for which reason the Company discloses these in relevant sections.
