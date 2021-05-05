Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sevier County Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVRH   US81817P2065

SEVIER COUNTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(SVRH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HGV, WBT, SVRH, and DSSI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/05/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton") (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds").  Pursuant to the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders.  If you own HGV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hgv/

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, Welbilt's shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.14 based upon Middleby's May 4, 2021 closing price of $178.53.  If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial").  Under the terms of the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of $9.75 based upon SmartFinancial's May 4, 2021 closing price of $23.68.  If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. ("INSW"). Under the terms of the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $10.28 based upon INSW's May 4, 2021 closing price of $18.57.  If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hgv-wbt-svrh-and-dssi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301285020.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SEVIER COUNTY BANCSHARES, INC.
05:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds HGV, WBT, SVRH, and DSSI Shareholders A..
PR
04/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds WBT, SVRH, DSSI, and GNLN Shareholders ..
PR
04/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Sev..
PR
04/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sevier County Bancshares, Inc.
PR
More news