Seylan Bank : Annual Report for the Year-ended 31st December 2021

Seylan Bank is pleased to present its ninth Integrated Annual Report for the calendar year of 2021.

IN WITH The theme for the Annual Report 2021, 'In Step with Aspirations' resonates strongly with our commitment to deliver sustainable value across our diverse groups of stakeholders. This has been our core purpose which has shaped our journey thus far. As always we have been a constant source of inspiration and a guiding force of strength to all our stakeholders during this challenging phase. As we pivot to be a technologically transformed Bank with a strong customer-centric mandate we are committed to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability to maintain the trust garnered over the years.

Forward Looking Narrative This Integrated Annual Report (IAR) 2021, presents a transparent view of the ﬁnancial performance and position of the Bank which integrated with Investor, Employee, Customer, Business Partner, Environment and Community capitals. The Bank's strategy, its business model, risk management and corporate governance illustrate the holistic picture of the Bank and its value creation efforts towards its stakeholders Scope and Boundary of Reporting Reporting Period The scope of the Annual Report 2021 covers the 12-month period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 and is consistent with the annual reporting cycle for ﬁnancial and sustainability reporting. Any material events after this date and up to the Board approval date of 22 February 2022 have also been included. There are no signiﬁcant changes from previous reporting periods in the scope and aspect boundaries. The most recent Annual Report, covered the 12-month period ended 31 December 2020. Comparative ﬁnancial information, if reclassiﬁed or restated, has been disclosed and explained in the relevant sections. Reporting Boundary The content of this Report does not cover the activities of its subsidiary, Seylan Developments PLC, which produces its own Annual Report. This Report presents material information on economic, social and environmental performances of Seylan Bank PLC in respect of the reporting period. Compliance Both ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial information contained in this Report comply with applicable rules and guidelines stipulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Listing