Seylan Bank : Annual Report for the Year-ended 31st December 2021

CONTENTS
We at Seylan Bank have always aligned our business strategies with the aspirations of our stakeholders. Powering opportunities and possibilities with our wide spectrum of services delivered through our network of branches together with all the channels including digital platforms and our team we strived to create a customer-centric experience for our customers. Moving ahead with tenacity in step with aspirations of our stakeholders, we are committed to creating and delivering sustainable value.
About this Report
SUSTAINABLE RESULTS
Seylan Bank at a Glance
137
Financial Calendar
Key Financial Highlights
138
Statement of Directors' Responsibility for
Chairman's Message
Financial Reporting
Message From Director/Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
139
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's and Chief Financial
Ofﬁcer's Responsibility Statement
140
Independent Auditor's Report
OUR VALUE
145
Income Statement
CREATION STORY
146
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other
Value Creation Model
Comprehensive Income
147
Statement of Financial Position
Stakeholder Engagement for Lasting Relationships
148
Statement of Changes in Equity
Materiality as a Compass of Stakeholder Engagement
152
Statement of Cash Flows
Economic Overview
154
Notes to the Financial Statements
Financial Viability and Investor Security
25 Aspiring to Fulﬁl Customer Needs
32
Step in to Our Digital Future
ANNEXES
Empowering Our Employees
250
Ten Years at a Glance
Our Business Partners
251
Summary of Performance Indicators
Protecting the Environment
252
Statement of Comprehensive Income in US Dollars
Serving the Wider Community
253
Statement of Financial Position in US Dollars
Business Unit Performance
254
Investor Information
Sustainability Performance Indicators
259
Branch and ATM Network
Independent Assurance Report
260
Geographical Analysis
261
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index
264
Alphabetical Index
SUSTAINABLE
265
Glossary
STEWARDSHIP
268
Sinhala Translation of Chairman's Message
Board of Directors
269
Tamil Translation of Chairman's Message
Senior Management Team
270
Corporate Information
74 Corporate Governance
94 Report of the Board Audit Committee
Report of the Board Human Resources and Remuneration Committee
Report of the Board Nomination Committee
Report of the Board Integrated Risk Management Committee
Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee
Directors' Statement on Internal Control
Auditors' Report on Internal Control
Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Affairs of the Company
Annexure to the Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Affairs of the Company
Risk Management
About this Report
Seylan Bank is pleased to present its ninth Integrated Annual Report for the calendar year of 2021.
The theme for the Annual Report 2021, 'In Step with Aspirations' resonates strongly with our commitment to deliver sustainable value across our diverse groups of stakeholders. This has been our core purpose which has shaped our journey thus far.
As always we have been a constant source of inspiration and a guiding force of strength to all our stakeholders during this challenging phase. As we pivot to be a technologically transformed Bank with a strong customer-centric mandate we are committed to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability
to maintain the trust garnered over the years.
Forward Looking
Narrative
This Integrated Annual Report (IAR) 2021, presents a transparent view of the ﬁnancial performance and position of the Bank which integrated with Investor, Employee, Customer, Business Partner, Environment and Community capitals. The Bank's strategy, its business model, risk management and corporate governance illustrate the holistic picture of the Bank and its value creation efforts towards its stakeholders
Scope and Boundary of Reporting
Reporting Period
The scope of the Annual Report 2021 covers the 12-month period from 1 January to
31 December 2021 and is consistent with the annual reporting cycle for ﬁnancial and sustainability reporting. Any material events after this date and up to the Board approval date of 22 February 2022 have also been included. There are no signiﬁcant changes from previous reporting periods in the scope and aspect boundaries. The most recent Annual Report, covered the 12-month period ended 31 December 2020. Comparative ﬁnancial information, if reclassiﬁed or restated, has been disclosed and explained in the relevant sections.
Reporting Boundary
The content of this Report does not cover the activities of its subsidiary, Seylan Developments PLC, which produces its own Annual Report. This Report presents material information on economic, social and environmental performances of Seylan Bank PLC in respect of the reporting period.
Compliance
Both ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial information contained in this Report comply with applicable rules and guidelines stipulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Listing
Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of
Sri Lanka.
Sustainability Reporting Framework
In addition, this Report includes details of the Bank's relationship with its key stakeholders in creating sustainable value and these are described in the relevant sustainability sections. The Bank's Report is based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and is prepared in accordance with "core" criteria.
Content of the Report with comparative information and limitations
This Report presents performances of the Bank in a way our stakeholders can get a comprehensive view of the Bank's policies, operations and processes. Transparency in reporting helps the Bank identify and address its weaknesses, while building on its strengths. Key Performance Indicators are presented with comparative data relating to the previous year.
Independent Assurance
The Bank engaged Messrs KPMG to obtain an independent assurance of its sustainability report. Their Sustainability Assurance Report appears on pages 61 to 62 in this Annual Report. Further, Messrs KPMG has given their opinion on the ﬁnancials given on pages 140 to 144 of this Annual Report.
This integrated report can be accessed through the Bank's website
Seylan Bank is a licensed commercial bank and a public limited liability company incorporated in Sri Lanka and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and services to its corporate, Medium and Small Enterprises (SME) and retail customers. Seylan Bank is focussed on delivering a positive societal and environmental impact underpinned by a unique customer-centric and people-driven culture.
The Bank's strategic pivot in response to the changes occurred by the pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of its digital initiatives. Thus, the Bank is well-positioned to be a 'future ready' bank by harmonising its wide physical and unparalleled reach with digital capabilities to provide a differentiated service.
There were no signiﬁcant changes in the size, structure, ownership or supply chain of the Bank during 2021.
Vision
To be Sri Lanka's leading ﬁnancial services provider as recognised by all our stakeholders
Mission
We provide our customers with ﬁnancial services that meet their needs in terms of value, pricing, delivery and services. We will do so through a team of Seylan bankers who are recognised and rewarded for results orientation. We will ensure that our efforts translate to meeting the expectations of our shareholders, whilst always acting as responsible corporate citizens.
Our suite of banking services consists of Branch Banking, Retail Banking, Corporate and Foreign Currency Banking, International/Trade Finance and Treasury are the main business lines.
The service delivery is ably supported by the functions of marketing, information technology, branch credit, human resource, credit administration, risk management, ﬁnance, etc.
Seylan Developments PLC (SDP)
is a public liability company established in Sri Lanka on 3 September 1992, quoted in the Colombo Stock Exchange on the same day and re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on 22 May 2008. Seylan Bank PLC is the parent company which holds 70.51% as at 31 December 2021. SDP reported proﬁt after tax of LKR 350.8 Mn during 2021.
For more details ( Please refer note 28.1)
Key Financial Highlights
Bank
2021
2020
Change
LKR'000
LKR'000
%
Group
2021
2020
Change
LKR'000
LKR'000
%
For the Year
Gross Income
54,767,049
57,224,196
(4.29)
54,750,691
57,227,750
(4.33)
Proﬁt before Income Tax
6,027,776
4,111,247
46.62
6,184,680
4,295,636
43.98
Income Tax Expense
1,447,236
1,099,947
31.57
1,449,010
1,197,578
21.00
Proﬁt Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank
4,580,540
3,011,300
52.11
4,653,003
3,038,629
53.13
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax
(1,521,020)
1,832,025
(183.02)
(1,479,099)
1,865,107
(179.30)
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Equity Holders of the Bank
3,059,520
4,843,325
(36.83)
3,161,541
4,893,981
(35.40)
Revenue to Government
3,382,048
2,628,243
28.68
3,383,822
2,725,874
24.14
Gross Dividend *
1,602,572
775,535
106.64
1,602,572
775,535
106.64
At the Year End
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank
52,053,009
48,966,975
6.30
53,958,234
50,769,823
6.28
Retained Earnings
29,196,617
24,683,224
18.29
29,967,349
25,381,609
18.07
Customer Deposits
488,653,328
440,303,126
10.98
488,653,328
440,303,126
10.98
Customer Loans and Advances
441,976,662
393,766,147
12.24
441,976,662
393,766,147
12.24
Total Assets
607,576,911
557,707,420
8.94
608,090,133
558,005,932
8.98
Information per Ordinary Share
Basic/Diluted Earnings per Share (LKR) **
8.57
5.64
51.95
8.71
5.69
53.08
Dividend per Share (LKR) *
3.00
1.50
100.00
3.00
1.50
100.00
Net Assets Value per Share (LKR)
97.44
94.71
2.88
101.01
98.20
2.86
Market Value (LKR) - As at End of the Year
Voting Shares
44.00
46.00
(4.35)
-
-
-
Non-Voting Shares
33.30
34.00
(2.06)
-
-
-
Statutory Ratios (%)
Capital Adequacy
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)
(Minimum Requirement
- 7.00 %)
10.72
11.46
(6.46)
10.92
11.70
(6.67)
Total Tier 1 Capital Ratio
(%)
(Minimum Requirement - 8.50 %)
10.72
11.46
(6.46)
10.92
11.70
(6.67)
Total Capital Ratio (%)
(Minimum Requirement - 12.50 %)
14.11
14.30
(1.33)
14.28
14.49
(1.45)
Liquidity
Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio - Domestic
Banking Unit Operations
(%)
(Minimum Requirement - 20 %)
22.84
31.31
(27.05)
-
-
-
Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio - Foreign Currency
Banking Unit Operations
(%)
(Minimum Requirement - 20 %)
23.30
22.47
3.69
-
-
-
Liquidity Coverage Ratio - Rupee (%)
(Minimum Requirement - 2021 - 100 %, 2020 - 90 %)
163.02
176.95
(7.87)
-
-
-
Liquidity Coverage Ratio - All Currency (%)
(Minimum Requirement - 2021 - 100 %, 2020 - 90 %)
132.70
142.75
(7.04)
-
-
-
Other Ratios
Price Earnings Ratio - Voting (Times)
5.13
8.16
(37.13)
-
-
-
Price Earnings Ratio - Non-Voting (Times)
3.89
6.03
(35.49)
-
-
-
Dividend Cover (Times) *
2.86
3.88
(26.29)
-
-
-
* Dividends are accounted for as per the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 10.
** Earnings per share has been restated as per Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 33.
