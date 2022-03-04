Log in
    SEYB.N0000   LK0182N00002

SEYLAN BANK PLC

(SEYB.N0000)
Seylan Bank : Annual Report for the Year-ended 31st December 2021

03/04/2022 | 05:36am EST
IN

WITH

IN STEP WITH ASPIRATIONS

CONTENTS

We at Seylan Bank have always aligned our business strategies with the aspirations of our stakeholders. Powering opportunities and possibilities with our wide spectrum of services delivered through our network of branches together with all the channels including digital platforms and our team we strived to create a customer-centric experience for our customers. Moving ahead with tenacity in step with aspirations of our stakeholders, we are committed to creating and delivering sustainable value.

1

About this Report

SUSTAINABLE RESULTS

2

Seylan Bank at a Glance

137

Financial Calendar

3

Key Financial Highlights

138

Statement of Directors' Responsibility for

4

Chairman's Message

Financial Reporting

6

Message From Director/Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

139

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's and Chief Financial

Ofﬁcer's Responsibility Statement

140

Independent Auditor's Report

OUR VALUE

145

Income Statement

CREATION STORY

146

Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other

10

Value Creation Model

Comprehensive Income

147

Statement of Financial Position

12

Stakeholder Engagement for Lasting Relationships

148

Statement of Changes in Equity

14

Materiality as a Compass of Stakeholder Engagement

152

Statement of Cash Flows

16

Economic Overview

154

Notes to the Financial Statements

20

Financial Viability and Investor Security

25 Aspiring to Fulﬁl Customer Needs

32

Step in to Our Digital Future

ANNEXES

35

Empowering Our Employees

250

Ten Years at a Glance

45

Our Business Partners

251

Summary of Performance Indicators

49

Protecting the Environment

252

Statement of Comprehensive Income in US Dollars

54

Serving the Wider Community

253

Statement of Financial Position in US Dollars

58

Business Unit Performance

254

Investor Information

59

Sustainability Performance Indicators

259

Branch and ATM Network

61

Independent Assurance Report

260

Geographical Analysis

261

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index

264

Alphabetical Index

SUSTAINABLE

265

Glossary

STEWARDSHIP

268

Sinhala Translation of Chairman's Message

64

Board of Directors

269

Tamil Translation of Chairman's Message

68

Senior Management Team

270

Corporate Information

74 Corporate Governance

94 Report of the Board Audit Committee

  1. Report of the Board Human Resources and Remuneration Committee
  2. Report of the Board Nomination Committee
  3. Report of the Board Integrated Risk Management Committee
  1. Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee
  2. Directors' Statement on Internal Control
  3. Auditors' Report on Internal Control
  4. Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Affairs of the Company
  1. Annexure to the Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Affairs of the Company
  1. Risk Management

SEYLAN BANK PLC A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 1

1

About this Report

Seylan Bank is pleased to present its ninth Integrated Annual Report for the calendar year of 2021.

IN

WITH

The theme for the Annual Report 2021, 'In Step with Aspirations' resonates strongly with our commitment to deliver sustainable value across our diverse groups of stakeholders. This has been our core purpose which has shaped our journey thus far.

As always we have been a constant source of inspiration and a guiding force of strength to all our stakeholders during this challenging phase. As we pivot to be a technologically transformed Bank with a strong customer-centric mandate we are committed to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability

to maintain the trust garnered over the years.

Forward Looking

Narrative

This Integrated Annual Report (IAR) 2021, presents a transparent view of the ﬁnancial performance and position of the Bank which integrated with Investor, Employee, Customer, Business Partner, Environment and Community capitals. The Bank's strategy, its business model, risk management and corporate governance illustrate the holistic picture of the Bank and its value creation efforts towards its stakeholders

Scope and Boundary of Reporting

Reporting Period

The scope of the Annual Report 2021 covers the 12-month period from 1 January to

31 December 2021 and is consistent with the annual reporting cycle for ﬁnancial and sustainability reporting. Any material events after this date and up to the Board approval date of 22 February 2022 have also been included. There are no signiﬁcant changes from previous reporting periods in the scope and aspect boundaries. The most recent Annual Report, covered the 12-month period ended 31 December 2020. Comparative ﬁnancial information, if reclassiﬁed or restated, has been disclosed and explained in the relevant sections.

Reporting Boundary

The content of this Report does not cover the activities of its subsidiary, Seylan Developments PLC, which produces its own Annual Report. This Report presents material information on economic, social and environmental performances of Seylan Bank PLC in respect of the reporting period.

Compliance

Both ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial information contained in this Report comply with applicable rules and guidelines stipulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Listing

Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and

the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

Sri Lanka.

Sustainability Reporting Framework

In addition, this Report includes details of the Bank's relationship with its key stakeholders in creating sustainable value and these are described in the relevant sustainability sections. The Bank's Report is based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and is prepared in accordance with "core" criteria.

Content of the Report with comparative information and limitations

This Report presents performances of the Bank in a way our stakeholders can get a comprehensive view of the Bank's policies, operations and processes. Transparency in reporting helps the Bank identify and address its weaknesses, while building on its strengths. Key Performance Indicators are presented with comparative data relating to the previous year.

Independent Assurance

The Bank engaged Messrs KPMG to obtain an independent assurance of its sustainability report. Their Sustainability Assurance Report appears on pages 61 to 62 in this Annual Report. Further, Messrs KPMG has given their opinion on the ﬁnancials given on pages 140 to 144 of this Annual Report.

This integrated report can be accessed through the Bank's website

at https://www.seylan.lk/ about-us/investor-relation

Feedback may be directed to :

Ms Champika Dodanwela

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Seylan Bank PLC

Tel: (94)-(11)-2456358

Fax: (94)-(11)-2452583

Email: champikad@seylan.lk

SEYLAN BANK PLC A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 1

2

Seylan Bank at a Glance

Seylan Bank is a licensed commercial bank and a public limited liability company incorporated in Sri Lanka and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and services to its corporate, Medium and Small Enterprises (SME) and retail customers. Seylan Bank is focussed on delivering a positive societal and environmental impact underpinned by a unique customer-centric and people-driven culture.

The Bank's strategic pivot in response to the changes occurred by the pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of its digital initiatives. Thus, the Bank is well-positioned to be a 'future ready' bank by harmonising its wide physical and unparalleled reach with digital capabilities to provide a differentiated service.

There were no signiﬁcant changes in the size, structure, ownership or supply chain of the Bank during 2021.

Vision

To be Sri Lanka's leading ﬁnancial services provider as recognised by all our stakeholders

Mission

We provide our customers with ﬁnancial services that meet their needs in terms of value, pricing, delivery and services. We will do so through a team of Seylan bankers who are recognised and rewarded for results orientation. We will ensure that our efforts translate to meeting the expectations of our shareholders, whilst always acting as responsible corporate citizens.

Our suite of banking services consists of Branch Banking, Retail Banking, Corporate and Foreign Currency Banking, International/Trade Finance and Treasury are the main business lines.

The service delivery is ably supported by the functions of marketing, information technology, branch credit, human resource, credit administration, risk management, ﬁnance, etc.

Seylan Developments PLC (SDP)

is a public liability company established in Sri Lanka on 3 September 1992, quoted in the Colombo Stock Exchange on the same day and re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 on 22 May 2008. Seylan Bank PLC is the parent company which holds 70.51% as at 31 December 2021. SDP reported proﬁt after tax of LKR 350.8 Mn during 2021.

For more details ( Please refer note 28.1)

SEYLAN BANK PLC A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 1

3

Key Financial Highlights

Bank

2021

2020

Change

LKR'000

LKR'000

%

Group

2021

2020

Change

LKR'000

LKR'000

%

For the Year

Gross Income

54,767,049

57,224,196

(4.29)

54,750,691

57,227,750

(4.33)

Proﬁt before Income Tax

6,027,776

4,111,247

46.62

6,184,680

4,295,636

43.98

Income Tax Expense

1,447,236

1,099,947

31.57

1,449,010

1,197,578

21.00

Proﬁt Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank

4,580,540

3,011,300

52.11

4,653,003

3,038,629

53.13

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax

(1,521,020)

1,832,025

(183.02)

(1,479,099)

1,865,107

(179.30)

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to

Equity Holders of the Bank

3,059,520

4,843,325

(36.83)

3,161,541

4,893,981

(35.40)

Revenue to Government

3,382,048

2,628,243

28.68

3,383,822

2,725,874

24.14

Gross Dividend *

1,602,572

775,535

106.64

1,602,572

775,535

106.64

At the Year End

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank

52,053,009

48,966,975

6.30

53,958,234

50,769,823

6.28

Retained Earnings

29,196,617

24,683,224

18.29

29,967,349

25,381,609

18.07

Customer Deposits

488,653,328

440,303,126

10.98

488,653,328

440,303,126

10.98

Customer Loans and Advances

441,976,662

393,766,147

12.24

441,976,662

393,766,147

12.24

Total Assets

607,576,911

557,707,420

8.94

608,090,133

558,005,932

8.98

Information per Ordinary Share

Basic/Diluted Earnings per Share (LKR) **

8.57

5.64

51.95

8.71

5.69

53.08

Dividend per Share (LKR) *

3.00

1.50

100.00

3.00

1.50

100.00

Net Assets Value per Share (LKR)

97.44

94.71

2.88

101.01

98.20

2.86

Market Value (LKR) - As at End of the Year

Voting Shares

44.00

46.00

(4.35)

-

-

-

Non-Voting Shares

33.30

34.00

(2.06)

-

-

-

Statutory Ratios (%)

Capital Adequacy

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)

(Minimum Requirement

- 7.00 %)

10.72

11.46

(6.46)

10.92

11.70

(6.67)

Total Tier 1 Capital Ratio

(%)

(Minimum Requirement - 8.50 %)

10.72

11.46

(6.46)

10.92

11.70

(6.67)

Total Capital Ratio (%)

(Minimum Requirement - 12.50 %)

14.11

14.30

(1.33)

14.28

14.49

(1.45)

Liquidity

Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio - Domestic

Banking Unit Operations

(%)

(Minimum Requirement - 20 %)

22.84

31.31

(27.05)

-

-

-

Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio - Foreign Currency

Banking Unit Operations

(%)

(Minimum Requirement - 20 %)

23.30

22.47

3.69

-

-

-

Liquidity Coverage Ratio - Rupee (%)

(Minimum Requirement - 2021 - 100 %, 2020 - 90 %)

163.02

176.95

(7.87)

-

-

-

Liquidity Coverage Ratio - All Currency (%)

(Minimum Requirement - 2021 - 100 %, 2020 - 90 %)

132.70

142.75

(7.04)

-

-

-

Other Ratios

Price Earnings Ratio - Voting (Times)

5.13

8.16

(37.13)

-

-

-

Price Earnings Ratio - Non-Voting (Times)

3.89

6.03

(35.49)

-

-

-

Dividend Cover (Times) *

2.86

3.88

(26.29)

-

-

-

* Dividends are accounted for as per the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 10.

** Earnings per share has been restated as per Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 33.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seylan Bank plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 308 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 4 653 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net Debt 2021 21 430 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 705 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 167
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Kapila Prasanna Ariyaratne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Champika Dodanwela Chief Financial Officer
Wadugamudalige Marius Ravindara S. Dias Non-Executive Chairman
Harsha Wanigatunga Chief Information Officer
Sampath Fernando Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEYLAN BANK PLC-4.77%107
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.04%408 344
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.50%342 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%253 848
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.09%200 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%195 458