PROSPECTUS AN INITIAL ISSUE OF UP TO FIFTY MILLION (50,000,000) BASEL III COMPLIANT TIER 2, LISTED RATED UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REDEEMABLE 5- AND 7-YEAR DEBENTURES (2024/2029 AND 2024/31) WITH A NON-VIABILITY CONVERSION ("DEBENTURES"), OF THE PAR VALUE OF LKR 100/- EACH, WITH AN OPTION TO ISSUE UP TO A FURTHER THIRTY MILLION (30,000,000) OF THE SAID DEBENTURES AT THE DISCRETION OF THE BANK IN THE EVENT OF AN OVERSUBSCRIPTION OF THE INITIAL ISSUE AND WITH A FURTHER OPTION TO ISSUE UP TO A FURTHER TWENTY MILLION (20,000,000) OF THE SAID DEBENTURES AT THE DISCRETION OF THE BANK IN THE EVENT OF AN OVERSUBSCRIPTION OF THE INITIAL ISSUE AND THE SECOND TRANCHE, TO RAISE UPTO A MAXIMUM OF HUNDRED MILLION (100,000,000) OF SAID DEBENTURES IN TOTAL OF A VALUE OF SRI LANKAN RUPEES TEN BILLION (LKR 10,000,000,000/-) TO BE LISTED ON THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE (Subject to the compliance with the CSE Listing Rules at the time of Listing) Rated 'BBB(lka)' BY FITCH RATINGS LANKA LIMITED (Please note that this is the minimum rating that is allowed by the CSE for listing debentures. Furthermore, should the rating go below the regulatory requirement of the CSE at a point of time prior to listing, the debenture will not be listed. Should the rating go down post listing, the instrument will be subject to enforcement actions as set out in the listing rules) ISSUE IS LIMITED FOR "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED HEREIN ISSUE OPENS ON 10TH JULY 2024 JOINT MANAGERS TO THE ISSUE Classification | PUBLIC

The delivery of this Prospectus shall not under any circumstance constitute a representation or create any implication or suggestion that there has been no material change in the affairs of the Bank since the date of this Prospectus. If any material change in the affairs of the Bank occurs subsequent to the Prospectus date and before the Issue Opening, same will be notified by way of an addendum. By acquiring any Debentures, each Debenture Holder who applied for such debentures irrevocably consents to the principal amount of the Debenture and any accrued and unpaid interest thereon being deemed paid in full by the issuance of ordinary voting shares upon occurrence of a Trigger Event and the resulting Non-viability Conversion required to be effected by the Issuer, Seylan Bank PLC ("The Bank"). Upon a Non-Viability Conversion; The Trustee shall not be required to take any further directions from holders/ beneficial owners of the Debentures under the Trust Deed and The Trust Deed shall impose no duties upon the Trustee whatsoever with respect to conversion of the Debentures into ordinary voting shares upon a Trigger Event Upon the occurrence of a Trigger Event, each outstanding Debenture of this issue will be converted, on a full and permanent basis We advise you to read the contents of the Prospectus carefully prior to investment. If you are in any doubt regarding the contents of this document or if you require any clarification or advice in this regard, you should consult your Stock Broker, Bank Manager, Lawyer or any other Professional Advisor. Cautionary Statement "This investment instrument is riskier than a bank deposit". These Debentures with a Non-Viability Conversion are complex products and have provision for loss absorption in the form of Non-viability Conversion as set out in the Prospectus. This means that following the occurrence of a Trigger Event as may be determined by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Bank will convert the Debentures into ordinary voting shares. An investor will be deemed paid in full the principal plus accrued and unpaid interest due on Basel III compliant Debentures, upon such conversion. The number and value of Ordinary Shares to be received on a Non - viability Conversion may be worth significantly less than the par value of the Debentures and can be variable. Please refer to the 'Risk Factors Section' of the Prospectus for further details. Each potential Qualified investor of these debentures must determine the suitability of investment in light of its own circumstances. In particular, each potential investor may wish to consider, either on its own or with the help of its financial and other professional advisers, whether the investor: has sufficient knowledge and experience to make a meaningful evaluation of these Debentures, the merits and risks of investing in the Debentures and the information contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus; has access to, and knowledge of, appropriate analytical tools to evaluate, in the context of its particular financial situation, an investment in these Debentures and the impact the Debentures will have on its overall investment portfolio; has sufficient financial resources and liquidity to bear all of the risks of an investment in these Debentures; understands thoroughly the terms of these Debentures, including the provisions relating to the Non- viability Conversion of Basel III compliant Debentures, and is familiar with the behaviour of financial markets; and is able to evaluate possible scenarios for economic, interest rate and other factors that may affect its investment and its ability to bear the applicable risks. A potential investor should not invest in these Debentures unless the qualified investor has the expertise (either alone or with its financial and other professional advisers) to evaluate how the Debentures will perform under changing conditions, the resulting effects on the value of the Debentures and the impact this investment will have on the potential investor's overall investment portfolio. SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 i Classification | PUBLIC

PROSPECTUS This Prospectus is dated 04th July 2024 Responsibility for the Content of the Prospectus This Prospectus has been prepared by the Joint Managers from information provided by Seylan Bank PLC (hereinafter referred as the "Bank" or the "Issuer"). The Board of Directors of Seylan Bank PLC have seen and approved this Prospectus collectively and individually, accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given and confirm that after making all reasonable enquiries and to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained herein is true and correct in all material respects and that there are no other material facts, the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading or inaccurate. Where representations regarding the future performance of the Bank have been given in this Prospectus, such representations have been made after due and careful enquiry of the information available to the Bank and making assumptions that are considered to be reasonable at the present point in time in their best judgment. The Bank accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus. While the Bank has taken reasonable care to ensure full and fair disclosure of pertinent information, it does not assume responsibility for any investment decisions made by the qualified investors based on the information contained herein. In making such investment decisions, prospective investors are advised to read the Prospectus and rely on their own examination and assessment of the Bank and the terms of the Debentures issued including the risks associated. For inquiries, please contact the Joint Managers to the Issue, Capital Alliance Partners Limited. The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has taken reasonable care to ensure full and fair disclosure of information in this Prospectus. However, the CSE assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports included in the Prospectus. Moreover, the CSE does not regulate the pricing of Debentures which is decided solely by the Issuer. REGISTRATION OF THE PROSPECTUS A copy of the Prospectus has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies for registration in compliance with the provisions of section 40 of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007. The following are the documents attached to the copy of the Prospectus delivered to the Registrar of Companies for registration pursuant to section 40(1) of the Companies Act. The written consent of the External Auditors and Reporting Accountants for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as External Auditors and Reporting Accountants to the Issue and to the Bank. The written consent of the Rating Agency for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as Rating Agency to the Issue and to the Bank. The written consent of the Trustee to the Issue for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as Trustee to the Issue. Written consent of the Bankers to the Issue for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as Bankers to the Issue. The written consent of the Company Secretary of the Bank for the inclusion of the name in the Prospectus as Company Secretary to the Bank. SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 ii Classification | PUBLIC

The written consent of the Joint Managers to the Issue for the inclusion of their names in the Prospectus as Joint Managers to the Issue. The written consent of the Registrars to the Issue for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as Registrars to the Issue. The written consent of the Lawyers to the Issue for the inclusion of their name in the Prospectus as Lawyers to the Issue. The declaration made and subscribed to, by each of the Directors of the Bank herein named as Director, jointly and severally confirming that each of them have read the provisions of the Companies Act and the CSE listing Rules relating to the Issue of the Prospectus and that those provisions have been complied with. The said External Auditors and Reporting Accountants to the Issue and the Bank, Trustee to the Issue, Bankers to the Issue, Rating Agency to the Issue, Joint Managers to the Issue, Registrars to the Issue, Lawyers to the Issue and the Secretary to the Issuer have not, before the delivery of a copy of the Prospectus for registration with the Registrar General of Companies in Sri Lanka withdrawn such Consent. Submission of the Prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka A copy of the Prospectus has been delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka prior in compliance with Section 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No.19 of 2021. Registration of the Prospectus in Jurisdictions Outside of Sri Lanka This Prospectus has not been registered with any authority outside of Sri Lanka. Non-Resident Qualified investors may be affected by the laws of the jurisdiction of their residence. Such qualified investors are responsible to comply with the laws relevant to the country of residence and the laws of Sri Lanka, when making the investment. Representation The Debentures are issued solely on the basis of the information contained and representations made in this Prospectus. No dealer, sales person, individual or any other outside party has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation in this connection with the Issue other than the information and representations contained in this Prospectus and if given or made such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Bank. Investment Considerations It is important that this Prospectus is read carefully prior to making an investment decision. For information concerning certain risk factors, which should be considered by prospective investors, see Section 5.11 "Risks Factors Associated with debentures" of this Prospectus. Forward looking Statements Any Statements included in this Prospectus that are not statements of historical fact constitute "Forward Looking Statements". These can be identified by the use of forward looking terms such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan to", "believe", "could" and similar terms or variations of such terms. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying "Forward Looking Statements". As such, all or any statements pertaining to expected financial position, business strategy, plans and prospects of the Bank are classified as "Forward looking Statements". Such Forward Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including but not limited to regulatory changes in the sectors in which the Bank operates and its ability to respond to them, the Bank's ability to successfully adapt to technological changes, exposure to market risks, general economic and fiscal policies of Sri Lanka, inflationary pressures, interest rate SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 iii Classification | PUBLIC

volatilities, the performance of financial markets both globally and locally, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulation of taxes and changes in competition in the industry and further uncertainties that may or may not be in the control of the Bank. Such factors may cause actual results, performance and achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Forward Looking Statements herein. Forward Looking Statements are also based on numerous assumptions regarding the Bank's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Bank will operate in the future. Since there may be risk and uncertainties that may cause the Bank's actual future results, performance or achievements to materially differ from that expected, expressed or implied by forward looking statements in this Prospectus, investors are advised not to place sole reliance on such statements. Presentation of Currency Information and other Numerical Data The financial statements of the Bank and currency values of economic data or industry data in a local context will be expressed in Sri Lanka Rupees. References in the Prospectus to "LKR", "Rupees" or "Rs." is the lawful currency of Sri Lanka. Certain numerical figures in the Prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments, accordingly numerical figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 iv Classification | PUBLIC

IMPORTANT All Qualified Investors should indicate in the application for Debentures, their Central Depository Systems (Private) Limited (CDS) account number. In the event the name, address or NIC number/passport number/company number of the Qualified Investor mentioned in the application form differs from the name, address or NIC number/passport number/company number as per the CDS records, the name, address or NIC number/ passport number/company number as per the CDS records will prevail and be considered as the name, address or NIC number/passport number/company number of such Qualified Investor. Therefore, Qualified Investors are advised to ensure that the name, address or NIC number/passport number/company number mentioned in the application form tally with the name, address or NIC number/passport number/company number given in the CDS account as mentioned in the application form. As per the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission made under Circular No.08/2010 dated 22nd November 2010 and Circular No.13/2010 issued by the CDS dated 30th November 2010, all Debentures are required to be directly deposited in to the CDS. To facilitate compliance with this directive, all Qualified Investors are required to indicate their CDS account number. In line with this directive, THE DEBENTURES ALLOTTED TO AN INVESTOR WILL BE DIRECTLY DEPOSITED IN THE CDS ACCOUNT OF SUCH INVESTOR, the details of which is indicated in their application form. If the CDS account number indicated in the application form is found to be inaccurate /incorrect or there is no CDS number indicated, the application will be rejected and no allotments will be made. With respect to Basel III compliant debentures the Bank may require a Qualified Investor to provide such documentation as is reasonably necessary to satisfy itself that the investor is a Qualified Investor. PLEASE NOTE THAT DEBENTURECERTIFICATES WILL NOT BE ISSUED. Qualified Investors who wish to open a CDS account, may do so through a Trading Participant of the CSE as set out in Annexure III or through any Custodian Bank as set out in Annexure V of this Prospectus. SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 v Classification | PUBLIC

ISSUE AT A GLANCE Issuer Seylan Bank PLC. BASEL III Compliant, Tier 2, Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Subordinated, Instrument Redeemable 5- and 7-year Debentures (2024/29 and 2024/31) with a Non- Viability Conversion. Listing The Debentures will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange Number of Debentures An initial issue of up to Fifty million (50,000,000) Basel III compliant Tier 2, Listed Rated Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable 5- and 7-year Debentures (2024/2029 and 2024/31) with a Non-Viability conversion ("debentures"), of the par value of LKR 100/- each, with an option to issue up to a further Thirty million (30,000,000) of the said Debentures at the discretion of the Bank in the event of an oversubscription of the initial issue and with a further option to issue up to a further Twenty million (20,000,000) of the said Debentures at the discretion of the Bank in the event of an oversubscription of the initial issue and the second tranche, totalling to maximum of Hundred million (100,000,000) Debentures Amount to be Raised Sri Lankan Rupees up to Five Billion (LKR 5,000,000,000/-) with an option to raise a further Sri Lankan Rupees Three Billion (LKR 3,000,000,000/-) at the discretion of the Bank in the event of an oversubscription of the initial issue and with a further option to raise up to a further Sri Lankan Rupees Two Billion (LKR 2,000,000,000/-)of said Debentures at the discretion of the Bank in the event of an oversubscription of the initial Issue and the second tranche in order to raise up to a maximum of Sri Lankan Rupees Ten Billion (LKR 10,000,000,000/-). Issuer Rating A-(lka) /Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Issue Rating BBB (lka) by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Issue Price/Par Value LKR 100/- per Debenture Interest Rate Interest Type of Coupon AER Type Redemption rate (per Interest Frequency annum) A 05 Years 13.25% Fixed Annual 13.25% B 05 Years 12.60% Fixed Quarterly 13.21% C 07 Years 13.50% Fixed Annual 13.50% D 07 Years 13.05% Fixed Semi-Annually 13.48% SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 vi Classification | PUBLIC

Number of Debentures Qualified Investors are allowed to invest in either: to be subscribed Debentures of Type A, and/or Debentures of Type B, and/or Debentures of Type C, and/or Debentures of Type D, and/or Subject to the minimum subscription under each type as given below. The minimum subscription requirement applicable for a Qualified Investor applying for debt Securities shall be Rupees Ten Thousand (LKR 10,000/-). Provided however, the minimum subscription requirement applicable for an individual investor applying for BASEL III Compliant Debt Securities shall be Rupees Five Million (LKR 5,000,000/-). Any Application in excess of the minimum subscription requirement shall be in multiples of Rupees Ten Thousand (LKR 10,000/-). Method and payment By cheque marked "Account Payee Only" or through an electronic fund of Principal & Interest transfer mechanism recognised by the banking system of Sri Lanka such as SLIPS & RTGS (arranged only at the expense of the investor). RTGS transfers however could be effected only for amounts over and above the maximum value that can be accommodated via SLIPS transfers (i.e., LKR 5,000,000/- as of the date of this Prospectus). Electronic modes of payment shall be given priority in the payment of principal sum and interest in the event accurate bank details are given. Interest Payment Type A & Type C: The dates on which the interest payment shall fall due in Date(s) respect of the Debentures, annually at the expiration of every one (01) year period commencing from the Date of Allotment of the Debentures and thereafter until the Date of Redemption and includes the Date of Redemption. Interest would be paid within three (03) market days from each interest payment date which interest becomes due. (Excluding such interest payment due date). Type B: The dates on which the interest payment shall fall due in respect of the Debentures, quarterly at the expiration of every three (03) months period commencing from the Date of Allotment of the Debentures and thereafter until the Date of Redemption and includes the Date of Redemption. Interest would be paid within three (03) market days from each interest payment date which interest becomes due. (Excluding such interest payment due date). Type D: The dates on which the interest payment shall fall due in respect of the Debentures, semi-annually at the expiration of every six (06) months period commencing from the Date of Allotment of the Debentures and thereafter until the Date of Redemption and includes the Date of Redemption. Interest would be paid within three (03) market days from each interest payment date which interest becomes due. (Excluding such interest payment due date). SEYLAN BANK PLC - DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024 vii Classification | PUBLIC