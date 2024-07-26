09th July 2024

Mrs. Kanishka Munasinghe

Vice President Listing

Colombo Stock Exchange

#04-01 West Block

World Trade Center

Echelon Square

Colombo 01.

Dear Madam,

THE ADDENDUM TO THE PROSPECTUS OF SEYLAN BANK PLC DEBENTURE ISSUE 2024

We write with reference to the Section 18.e of the CSE Approval letter dated 02nd July 2024 where CSE requires the Seylan Bank PLC to obtain the Central Bank Approval and communicate the same to CSE prior to opening the subscription list and further, amend the wording in the prospectus to reflect the status of the said regulatory approval. We have noted the content and would like to disclose the following.

The CBSL approval has been granted via the letter dated 08th July 2024 to include the proceeds of the Debenture issue in the Tier 2 capital of the Bank. The approval letter was forwarded to the CSE on 08th July 2024 via an email.

The Prospectus dated 04th July 2024 (Section 5.3 - Page 12) reflects the above said CBSL status as pending. Therefore, based on the CBSL approval, which was granted on 08th July 2024, please be informed that the relevant paragraph should reflect the following instead of as printed.

Addendum to Section 5.3 - Page 12 (3rd Paragraph)

Approval has been granted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka via the letter dated 08th July 2024 to include the Basel III Compliant Debentures as Tier 2 Capital of the Bank. Strengthening the Tier 2

Capital will facilitate the Bank's envisaged asset growth whilst maintaining its Capital Adequacy at

satisfactory levels.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

Capital Alliance Partners Ltd

Thowfeek Mohomed Malik

Head of Debt Capital Markets