Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sezzle Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZL   AU0000050981

SEZZLE INC.

(SZL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 06:32:21 pm
2.24 AUD   -4.68%
05:48pSEZZLE : Application for quotation of securities - SZL
PU
02/01SEZZLE : Application for quotation of securities - SZL
PU
01/30Sezzle's Underlying Merchant Sales Jumps 75% in Q4, 2021; Shares Climb 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sezzle : Application for quotation of securities - SZL

02/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SEZZLE INC.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SZL

CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED EXCLUDING

2,489

10/02/2022

QIB

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SEZZLE INC.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

633327358

1.3

ASX issuer code

SZL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Conversion of existing SZLAM US common stock to SZL CDIs only.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

An applicable ASIC instrument or class order

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

SZL : CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED EXCLUDING QIB

Issue date

10/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,489

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Conversion of existing SZLAM US common stock to SZL CDIs only. No new issue of securities.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Conversion of existing SZLAM US common stock to SZL CDIs only.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SZL : CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED EXCLUDING QIB

198,530,151

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SZLAM : COMMON STOCK

5,113,980

SZLAG : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

6,724,053

SZLAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

23,509,888

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sezzle Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEZZLE INC.
05:48pSEZZLE : Application for quotation of securities - SZL
PU
02/01SEZZLE : Application for quotation of securities - SZL
PU
01/30Sezzle's Underlying Merchant Sales Jumps 75% in Q4, 2021; Shares Climb 5%
MT
01/30SEZZLE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SZL
PU
01/25SEZZLE : Responds to Media Speculation - Form 8-K
PU
01/25Australia's Zip Confirms Merger Talks with Sezzle
MT
01/25Zip Co in Talks over A Potential Takeover of Sezzle
CI
01/24Buy now, pay later firms Zip, Sezzle confirm merger talks
RE
01/23SEZZLE : Application for quotation of securities - SZL
PU
01/19Oportun Financial Forms Partnership With 'Buy Now Pay Later' Company Sezzle
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 97,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float -
Chart SEZZLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Sezzle Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEZZLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,70 $
Average target price 3,85 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie G. Youakim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul V. Paradis President
Karen Miller Hartje Chief Financial Officer
Killian Brackey Chief Technology Officer
Paul Martin Purcell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEZZLE INC.-22.19%352
FISERV, INC.-1.55%67 462
BLOCK, INC.-30.13%65 259
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.8.28%42 469
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.58%20 462
NEXI S.P.A-3.43%20 238