EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2023
Address: https://www.sfc.com/investoren/finanzen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2023
Address: https://www.sfc.com/en/investors-sfc-energy-ag/finance/
