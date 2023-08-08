EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SFC Energy AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SFC Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2023
Address: https://www.sfc.com/investoren/finanzen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2023
Address: https://www.sfc.com/en/investors-sfc-energy-ag/finance/

Language:English
Company:SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Internet:www.sfc.com

 
