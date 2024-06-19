

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 17:08 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sunaina Sinha Last name(s): Haldea

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SFC Energy AG

b) LEI

3912003HZPSTWYICYA50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.75 EUR 3893.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 630.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 152.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 1522.50 EUR 21.75 EUR 1109.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 413.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 543.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 4002.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 3936.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 100463.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 1283.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 4719.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 174.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 19792.50 EUR 21.75 EUR 2175.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 7047.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 10331.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 17400.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 14398.50 EUR 21.75 EUR 6525.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 1674.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 1109.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 804.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 826.50 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 326.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 108.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 456.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 500.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 85042.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.7500 EUR 302303.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

