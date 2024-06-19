Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 17:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sunaina Sinha
Last name(s): Haldea

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SFC Energy AG

b) LEI
3912003HZPSTWYICYA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.75 EUR 3893.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 630.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 152.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 1522.50 EUR
21.75 EUR 1109.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 413.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 543.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 4002.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 3936.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 100463.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 1283.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 4719.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 174.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 2718.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 19792.50 EUR
21.75 EUR 2175.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 7047.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 10331.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 17400.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 14398.50 EUR
21.75 EUR 6525.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 1674.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 1109.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 804.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 826.50 EUR
21.75 EUR 21.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 326.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 108.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 456.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 500.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 85042.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.7500 EUR 302303.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

92531  19.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1928841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a