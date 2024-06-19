Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 17:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sunaina Sinha
Last name(s): Haldea

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SFC Energy AG

b) LEI
3912003HZPSTWYICYA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.75 EUR 4197.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 108.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 148770.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 8721.75 EUR
21.75 EUR 4589.25 EUR
21.75 EUR 23142.00 EUR
21.75 EUR 8156.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.7500 EUR 197685.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

92533  19.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1928851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a