

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 17:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sunaina Sinha Last name(s): Haldea

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SFC Energy AG

b) LEI

3912003HZPSTWYICYA50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.75 EUR 4197.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 108.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 148770.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 8721.75 EUR 21.75 EUR 4589.25 EUR 21.75 EUR 23142.00 EUR 21.75 EUR 8156.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.7500 EUR 197685.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

