Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: T & E Holding B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans
Last name(s): Pol
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SFC Energy AG

b) LEI
3912003HZPSTWYICYA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.792442 EUR 22080.42 EUR
17.80 EUR 17426.20 EUR
17.74 EUR 11016.54 EUR
17.694783 EUR 17977.90 EUR
17.64 EUR 3863.16 EUR
17.50 EUR 16170.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.7068 EUR 88534.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

90275  18.03.2024 CET/CEST

