

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: T & E Holding B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hans Last name(s): Pol Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SFC Energy AG

b) LEI

3912003HZPSTWYICYA50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007568578

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.792442 EUR 22080.42 EUR 17.80 EUR 17426.20 EUR 17.74 EUR 11016.54 EUR 17.694783 EUR 17977.90 EUR 17.64 EUR 3863.16 EUR 17.50 EUR 16170.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.7068 EUR 88534.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

