PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

02/11/2021 | 01:33am EST
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY 
Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed 
2021-02-11 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SFC Energy AG - Press Release 
SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY 
Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed 
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of 
hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, receives the member of the 
German parliament Florian Hahn today while meeting the highest hygiene and health standards. 
Mr Hahn will get a deeper understanding of the technology and production in the context of a partial delivery of 40 
EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of the public authority radio in Bavaria. Assisted by funds from 
the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Program (NIP II) of the German Federal Ministry of Transport 
and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), four other German states besides Bavaria will be equipped with state-of-the-art 
hydrogen fuel cells for emergency power supply of the public authority radio. At the same time, the visit of the member 
of German Parliament serves to prepare a round table on hydrogen strategy in the German federal State of Bavaria. 
The path to the Hydrogen Economy 
The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells are used in system cabinets for emergency power backup of radio towers of the 
public authority radio network BOSNet. In the event of a blackout, the hydrogen fuel cell ensures uninterrupted power 
supply to the respective mast. Low downtimes are absolutely essential, especially for critical infrastructures such as 
public authority radio. Compared to previously used diesel generators, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy not only offer 
much shorter response times, but also do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions or particulate during 
operation, operate more quietly, and generate low operating and maintenance costs. 
"As fuel cell pioneers, we started focusing on hydrogen technologies early on and together with our partner adKor are 
benefiting from the German Government's National Hydrogen Strategy. Supported by targeted funding, we have succeeded in 
creating additional qualified jobs in R&D and production at SFC Energy in Brunnthal and in significantly expanding our 
competencies. These kinds of projects pave the way for a modern hydrogen economy in Bavaria and Germany. This is also 
how we build competence and competitive advantages for the global market," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy 
AG. 
"To see the successful implementation of the national hydrogen strategy in a concrete application really makes me very 
proud and happy. It confirms my belief that Germany and the district of Munich, as HyLand-Hydrogen regions, are on the 
right path to sustainable energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Targeted support programs, such as in this 
case the emergency power supply for official digital radio by the Federal Ministry of Transport, create new jobs in 
future-oriented industries and ensure our international competitiveness. At the same time, they protect the nature and 
environment of our homeland," says Florian Hahn, Member of the German Parliament. 
Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, 
and Industry at sfc.com. 
About SFC Energy Group 
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power 
solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. 
The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & 
Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates 
production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime 
Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578). 
SFC Press Contact: 
Jens Jüttner 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32 
Email: pr@sfc.com 
Web: sfc.com 
SFC IR Contact: 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33 
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com 
Web: crossalliance.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SFC Energy AG 
              Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 
              85649 Brunnthal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 
Fax:          +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 
E-mail:       ir@sfc.com 
Internet:     www.sfc.com 
ISIN:         DE0007568578 
WKN:          756857 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1167502 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1167502 2021-02-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

