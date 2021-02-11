PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY
Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed
2021-02-11 / 07:30
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of
hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, receives the member of the
German parliament Florian Hahn today while meeting the highest hygiene and health standards.
Mr Hahn will get a deeper understanding of the technology and production in the context of a partial delivery of 40
EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of the public authority radio in Bavaria. Assisted by funds from
the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Program (NIP II) of the German Federal Ministry of Transport
and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), four other German states besides Bavaria will be equipped with state-of-the-art
hydrogen fuel cells for emergency power supply of the public authority radio. At the same time, the visit of the member
of German Parliament serves to prepare a round table on hydrogen strategy in the German federal State of Bavaria.
The path to the Hydrogen Economy
The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells are used in system cabinets for emergency power backup of radio towers of the
public authority radio network BOSNet. In the event of a blackout, the hydrogen fuel cell ensures uninterrupted power
supply to the respective mast. Low downtimes are absolutely essential, especially for critical infrastructures such as
public authority radio. Compared to previously used diesel generators, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy not only offer
much shorter response times, but also do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions or particulate during
operation, operate more quietly, and generate low operating and maintenance costs.
"As fuel cell pioneers, we started focusing on hydrogen technologies early on and together with our partner adKor are
benefiting from the German Government's National Hydrogen Strategy. Supported by targeted funding, we have succeeded in
creating additional qualified jobs in R&D and production at SFC Energy in Brunnthal and in significantly expanding our
competencies. These kinds of projects pave the way for a modern hydrogen economy in Bavaria and Germany. This is also
how we build competence and competitive advantages for the global market," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy
AG.
"To see the successful implementation of the national hydrogen strategy in a concrete application really makes me very
proud and happy. It confirms my belief that Germany and the district of Munich, as HyLand-Hydrogen regions, are on the
right path to sustainable energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Targeted support programs, such as in this
case the emergency power supply for official digital radio by the Federal Ministry of Transport, create new jobs in
future-oriented industries and ensure our international competitiveness. At the same time, they protect the nature and
environment of our homeland," says Florian Hahn, Member of the German Parliament.
Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas,
and Industry at sfc.com.
About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power
solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer.
The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense &
Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates
production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime
Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
