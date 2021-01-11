PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply
Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher
overall Sustainability
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE [1],
ISIN: DE0007568578 [1]), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol
fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, deepens its
network of strong cooperation partners. The fuel cell pioneer and Johnson
Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, headquartered in
London (UK), have signed a joint development and supply agreement. The core
of the cooperation is further developing the membrane electrode assembly
(MEA) that makes up the stack, i.e. the heart of the fuel cell.
Within the framework of the joint development agreement, both partners have
set themselves the goal of making processes more efficient and significantly
reducing the consumption of input materials for higher overall
sustainability. Consequently, both plant operators will benefit from an
optimized entire system and the environment from a resource-saving process.
SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey have been working together for almost 20
years intending to create versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move
to reduce carbon emissions - one of the most significant contributors to
greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly
important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and
methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. SFC's
fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for
days on end without any intervention from the user.
The development partnership is linked to a three year supply agreement with
a term until March 31, 2024. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability
and secures its high-quality standards through a long-term agreement. Both
partners also aim to share the advantages resulting from the cost reduction.
"The cooperation between SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey is a very good
example of our successful and long-term approach to bundle technologies and
know-how for the benefit of all parties involved. We bring our unique
expertise as a leading supplier of fuel cells to the table and work together
with Johnson Matthey on new processes and innovative future technologies for
more sustainable energy supply," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.
"When it comes to sustainable technologies, we have to think across industry
boundaries and collaborate with strong partners. SFC Energy AG has been a
strong partner of Johnson Matthey for many years. We are delighted to
continue to shape and walk the path to a greener future together," says Jo
Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey.
Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy
& Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com [2].
*About SFC Energy Group*
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel
cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than
45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable
fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a
range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil &
Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich,
Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and
Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN:
756857 [3], ISIN: DE0007568578 [3]).
*SFC Press Contact:*
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com [2]
*SFC IR Contact:*
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de [4]
