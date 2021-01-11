Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability

01/11/2021 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement 
SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply 
Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher 
overall Sustainability 
 
2021-01-11 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*SFC Energy AG - Press Release* 
 
*SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply 
Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher 
overall Sustainability* 
 
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE [1], 
ISIN: DE0007568578 [1]), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol 
fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, deepens its 
network of strong cooperation partners. The fuel cell pioneer and Johnson 
Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, headquartered in 
London (UK), have signed a joint development and supply agreement. The core 
of the cooperation is further developing the membrane electrode assembly 
(MEA) that makes up the stack, i.e. the heart of the fuel cell. 
 
Within the framework of the joint development agreement, both partners have 
set themselves the goal of making processes more efficient and significantly 
reducing the consumption of input materials for higher overall 
sustainability. Consequently, both plant operators will benefit from an 
optimized entire system and the environment from a resource-saving process. 
 
SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey have been working together for almost 20 
years intending to create versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move 
to reduce carbon emissions - one of the most significant contributors to 
greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly 
important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and 
methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. SFC's 
fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for 
days on end without any intervention from the user. 
 
The development partnership is linked to a three year supply agreement with 
a term until March 31, 2024. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability 
and secures its high-quality standards through a long-term agreement. Both 
partners also aim to share the advantages resulting from the cost reduction. 
 
"The cooperation between SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey is a very good 
example of our successful and long-term approach to bundle technologies and 
know-how for the benefit of all parties involved. We bring our unique 
expertise as a leading supplier of fuel cells to the table and work together 
with Johnson Matthey on new processes and innovative future technologies for 
more sustainable energy supply," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. 
 
"When it comes to sustainable technologies, we have to think across industry 
boundaries and collaborate with strong partners. SFC Energy AG has been a 
strong partner of Johnson Matthey for many years. We are delighted to 
continue to shape and walk the path to a greener future together," says Jo 
Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey. 
 
Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy 
& Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com [2]. 
 
*About SFC Energy Group* 
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel 
cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 
45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable 
fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a 
range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & 
Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, 
Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and 
Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 
756857 [3], ISIN: DE0007568578 [3]). 
 
*SFC Press Contact:* 
Jens Jüttner 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32 
Email: pr@sfc.com 
Web: sfc.com [2] 
 
*SFC IR Contact:* 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33 
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com 
Web: crossalliance.de [4] 
 
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     SFC Energy AG 
             Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 
             85649 Brunnthal 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 
Fax:         +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 
E-mail:      ir@sfc.com 
Internet:    www.sfc.com 
ISIN:        DE0007568578 
WKN:         756857 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, 
             Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159467 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159467 2021-01-11 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f865a965f17debc4a224ed02dc4ea786&application_id=1159467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68ab26c15585007e2d8d9bd073437416&application_id=1159467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f89e5b1b8904be4d0de6e6f8dce859b7&application_id=1159467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aac93ee802a336fcc0da80f3aa94e9ea&application_id=1159467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

All news about SFC ENERGY AG
01:31aSFC ENERGY : and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agre..
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longte..
DJ
2020SFC ENERGY : receives Order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems from a Chinese Wind I..
PU
2020SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from major communicat..
PU
2020PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from m..
DJ
2020SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives order for fuel cells from major communicat..
EQ
2020SFC ENERGY : enters into sales partnership with Axsol GmbH for joint marketing o..
PU
2020DGAP-PVR : SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
2020ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : SFC Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Hinzu..
DJ
2020EQS/ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : SFC Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): H..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53,9 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net income 2020 -4,82 M -5,86 M -5,86 M
Net cash 2020 18,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 242 M 296 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,63 €
Last Close Price 16,72 €
Spread / Highest target 7,66%
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Pol Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Saxena Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG4.89%296
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S8.37%51 602
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.12.45%30 964
SIEMENS ENERGY AG11.49%29 659
TONGWEI CO.,LTD10.30%29 280
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.18.20%26 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ