SFC Energy AG (SFC) is a Germany-based company, operating in the fuel cell sector. It develops, produces and distributes fuel cell products based on direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology. The company's activities are divided into three business segments. In the Consumer segment fuel cells are used to supply power to recreational vehicles, sailing yachts, vacation cottages and sailboats. The Industry segment provides applications in security and surveillance, traffic management, wind power, environmental technology and oil and gas sectors, as well as sells electronic components for integration into defense equipment, testing and metering systems. The Defense & Security segment covers defense and security applications for defense organizations and governments. SFC's products portfolio encompasses the JENNY 600S, the vehicle-based EMILY 3000, the EMILY Cube 2500, the SFC Power Manager and network systems.