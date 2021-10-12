Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SFC Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFC Energy: 50 years of innovative energy solutions and customer service in Canada

10/12/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back to overview

12 Oct 2021, News, Press Release

SFC Energy: 50 years of innovative energy solutions and customer service in Canada

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 12, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier or hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, celebrates 50 years of innovative energy solutions and customer service in Canada.

In 1971, the former SIMARK Controls started in one of the most dynamic regions for green technologies. Since 2013, it has been part of SFC Energy AG and has also been operating under the name SFC Energy Canada since the unification of its brand identity. Together, the team has been growing, driving innovation and providing answers to critical questions about the future of energy supply. From its corporate headquarters in Calgary, it has since been providing energy-efficient power solutions to customers worldwide. Strong partners such as Schneider Electric and ABB have been part of the network for more than 20 years. Their products in the field of SCADA, telemetry, metering, field instrumentation and motor management are optimized by SFC Energy Canada to meet the highest requirements of customers and integrated into specific applications. Hence, their customized solutions make a significant contribution to maximizing operational performance.

Also in focus: the fuel cell. It is the key technology and drive in the global Race-to-Zero. Reliable and durable, it converts hydrogen and methanol into environmentally friendly electricity, making a significant contribution to reducing the CO2 footprint. Anytime and anywhere - and virtually regardless of external conditions. Whether in the high altitudes of the Himalayas during continuous rain or in the Arctic at outdoor temperatures as low as -40°C: EFOY fuel cells by SFC Energy are the perfect solution for the most demanding requirements.

SFC Energy Canada and the entire SFC Energy Group of companies are available as key contact and technology partners for their customers. Numerous user industries such as energy companies, providers of monitoring technologies as well as operators of critical infrastructures and many more rely on hydrogen and methanol fuel cells of SFC Energy's EFOY series. More than 50,000 units are already in operation worldwide.

Since SFC Energy was founded, EFOY fuel cells have produced a total of more than 6.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of environmentally friendly energy. Compared to diesel generators, which are often used in off-grid applications, SFC solutions have saved more than 3,600 tons of climate-damaging CO2. This is equivalent to about 3,600 transatlantic flights from Munich to New York or more than 2,400 one-week trips on a cruise ship.* EFOY fuel cells make the difference. They are the key technology on the road to climate neutrality and a liveable future.

"We live green energy, that's what our heart beats for. Our roots in Canada now go back 50 years. This fills us with pride and motivation. In the years and decades to come, we want to and will continue to make our contribution to a clean and environmentally friendly energy supply. And we will do so with future-oriented technologies and a passionate SFC Energy team. Whether in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands or Romania. Together we will achieve our goals and together we wish SFC Energy Canada 'Happy Birthday' today," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit www.sfc.com.

*= Calculations based on myclimate.org

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Jens Jüttner
Tel: +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: [email protected]
Web: sfc.com

IR Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: [email protected]
Web: crossalliance.de

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SFC ENERGY AG
10/06SFC ENERGY : presents environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel cell technology and system so..
PU
09/21SFC ENERGY : receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD systems
PU
09/21SFC ENERGY : receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD systems
EQ
09/21PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD sys..
DJ
09/21SFC Energy AG Receives Multiple Orders for Fully Integrated Variable Frequency Drive Sy..
CI
09/10SFC ENERGY : At the annual balloon world championship, the EFOY Fuel Cell supported the te..
PU
09/09SFC ENERGY : To Deliver 600 EFOY Fuel Cells To LiveView Technologies
MT
09/09SFC ENERGY : wins largest order for EFOY fuel cells in company's history - LiveView Techno..
PU
09/09SFC ENERGY : wins largest order for EFOY fuel cells in company's history - LiveView Techno..
EQ
09/09PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy wins largest order for EFOY fuel cells in company's history - L..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SFC ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 68,4 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net income 2021 -1,95 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2021 13,9 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 382 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,40 €
Average target price 34,67 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Saxena Chief Financial Officer
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Pol Chief Operating Officer
Gerhard Schempp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG65.62%442
PLUG POWER INC.-18.46%15 617
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-42.88%4 060
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.-9.07%2 666
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-25.30%2 526
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-39.93%2 343