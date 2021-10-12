SFC Energy: 50 years of innovative energy solutions and customer service in Canada

Back to overview

12 Oct 2021, News, Press Release

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 12, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier or hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, celebrates 50 years of innovative energy solutions and customer service in Canada.

In 1971, the former SIMARK Controls started in one of the most dynamic regions for green technologies. Since 2013, it has been part of SFC Energy AG and has also been operating under the name SFC Energy Canada since the unification of its brand identity. Together, the team has been growing, driving innovation and providing answers to critical questions about the future of energy supply. From its corporate headquarters in Calgary, it has since been providing energy-efficient power solutions to customers worldwide. Strong partners such as Schneider Electric and ABB have been part of the network for more than 20 years. Their products in the field of SCADA, telemetry, metering, field instrumentation and motor management are optimized by SFC Energy Canada to meet the highest requirements of customers and integrated into specific applications. Hence, their customized solutions make a significant contribution to maximizing operational performance.

Also in focus: the fuel cell. It is the key technology and drive in the global Race-to-Zero. Reliable and durable, it converts hydrogen and methanol into environmentally friendly electricity, making a significant contribution to reducing the CO2 footprint. Anytime and anywhere - and virtually regardless of external conditions. Whether in the high altitudes of the Himalayas during continuous rain or in the Arctic at outdoor temperatures as low as -40°C: EFOY fuel cells by SFC Energy are the perfect solution for the most demanding requirements.

SFC Energy Canada and the entire SFC Energy Group of companies are available as key contact and technology partners for their customers. Numerous user industries such as energy companies, providers of monitoring technologies as well as operators of critical infrastructures and many more rely on hydrogen and methanol fuel cells of SFC Energy's EFOY series. More than 50,000 units are already in operation worldwide.

Since SFC Energy was founded, EFOY fuel cells have produced a total of more than 6.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of environmentally friendly energy. Compared to diesel generators, which are often used in off-grid applications, SFC solutions have saved more than 3,600 tons of climate-damaging CO2. This is equivalent to about 3,600 transatlantic flights from Munich to New York or more than 2,400 one-week trips on a cruise ship.* EFOY fuel cells make the difference. They are the key technology on the road to climate neutrality and a liveable future.

"We live green energy, that's what our heart beats for. Our roots in Canada now go back 50 years. This fills us with pride and motivation. In the years and decades to come, we want to and will continue to make our contribution to a clean and environmentally friendly energy supply. And we will do so with future-oriented technologies and a passionate SFC Energy team. Whether in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands or Romania. Together we will achieve our goals and together we wish SFC Energy Canada 'Happy Birthday' today," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit www.sfc.com.

*= Calculations based on myclimate.org

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

