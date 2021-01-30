Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/30/2021 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.01.2021 / 09:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SFC Energy AG
Street: Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
Postal code: 85649
City: Brunnthal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912003HZPSTWYICYA50

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jan 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.41 % 0.04 % 5.45 % 14469743
Previous notification 5.01 % 0.05 % 5.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007568578 0 782192 0.00 % 5.41 %
Total 782192 5.41 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 6400 0.04 %
    Total 6400 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5.02 % % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jan 2021


30.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164625  30.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SFC ENERGY AG
04:00aDGAP-PVR : SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
04:00aSFC ENERGY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
01/28SFC ENERGY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
01/28DGAP-PVR : SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
01/21SFC ENERGY : receives largest single order – Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY..
PU
01/21SFC ENERGY : Hydrogen fuel cell as multifunctional tool in modern disaster manag..
PU
01/21PRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders ..
DJ
01/21SFC ENERGY : receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro f..
EQ
01/15SFC ENERGY AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
01/12DGAP-PVR : SFC Energy AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53,9 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net income 2020 -4,82 M -5,84 M -5,84 M
Net cash 2020 18,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 297 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,63 €
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Spread / Highest target -12,2%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Pol Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Saxena Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG28.61%360
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-7.33%43 738
TONGWEI CO.,LTD19.67%32 207
PLUG POWER INC.86.29%29 417
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.2.42%27 954
SIEMENS ENERGY AG1.26%26 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ