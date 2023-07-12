EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives EUR 2.5 million follow-up order for EFOY Pro fuel cells from the Netherlands



Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 12, 2023 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received a follow-up order from the Netherlands to deliver EFOY Pro fuel cells worth approximately EUR 2.5 million to BauWatch, a service provider and market leader in Central Europe for temporary surveillance applications. Of the order amount, around two million euros will be recognized as revenue in the current fiscal year, with the remaining sum being recognized as revenue at the beginning of 2024.

The fuel cells are used by BauWatch in camera towers, which are mainly used for monitoring construction sites. The camera systems can be used to remotely monitor the progress of the construction project in real-time while increasing protection against criminal activity. Furthermore, BauWatch's security applications are also used for wind farms, solar parks and infrastructural projects. For power supply, one camera tower is equipped with batteries and solar panels respectively. As an intelligent power generator, the EFOY Pro fuel cell monitors the battery's state of charge and switches itself on fully automatically when the voltage drops due to weather-related influences in order to continuously recharge the battery. The fuel cell then switches back to standby mode. This happens maintenance-free, for weeks without user intervention, and reduces operating costs to a minimum. Thus, SFC Energy's energy solution ensures uninterrupted transmission of the camera system around the clock. The power generation is absolutely environmentally friendly. Compared to commonly used diesel generators, the EFOY Pro fuel cells do not emit any environmentally harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) or carbon monoxide (CO) and no particulate matter.

“BauWatch has been a partner and customer of SFC Energy for more than 10 years. The renewed order shows that the partnership is continuing to bear fruit in the future. The EFOY Pro fuel cells provide uninterrupted power and therefore longer uptime ensuring seamless economical monitoring and protection of properties. This makes them the ideal power supply for camera towers and other security applications. With their environmentally friendly, clean and silent power generation technology EFOY Pro fuel cells are the sustainable alternative to conventional generators positively impacting BauWatch’s carbon footprint,” says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

