EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives another follow-up order from LiveView Technologies USA and further expands global presence with new US location



07.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG receives another follow-up order from LiveView Technologies USA and further expands global presence with new US location

LiveView Technologies once again relies on fuel cell technology from SFC

Follow-up order has a volume of approx. USD 3.4 million

New US location marks next important step in SFC's expansion strategy

Location in Salt Lake City was chosen as a logical consequence of the proximity to the customer LVT

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, December 7, 2023 - SFC Energy AG ("SFC", F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another follow-up order from LiveView Technologies (LVT). LVT - a leading provider of security and surveillance solutions in the USA - is once again relying on the proven EFOY Pro fuel cell technology for use in mobile surveillance technology. The order is worth around USD 3.4 million and will be recognized in revenue and earnings in the financial years 2023 and 2024.

At the same time, as already announced at the Capital Markets Day 2023, SFC is further expanding its global presence by opening a location in Salt Lake City, Utah, close to its largest US customer LVT. SFC's new presence in the US will serve as the first sales, service, and logistics hub for the US market and will enable direct support for SFC's largest US customer while offering reasonable cost structures and an excellent infrastructure.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "We are pleased to announce our presence in the US with a first location in Salt Lake City. Since 2021, our customer LVT has relied on SFC Energy's reliable EFOY Pro fuel cell technology for use in mobile surveillance technology. The decision for Salt Lake City as a US location was a logical consequence of the proximity to our valued customer on the one hand and the excellent logistical connections and attractive cost structures on the other. The further expansion of our US business is a core element of our growth strategy and takes into account the rapidly increasing demand for sustainable energy supply."

"SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cell technology is the ideal solution to replace conventional diesel generators. Due to their sustainable and efficient power generation, their environmentally friendly operation and the possibility of self-sufficient energy supply in areas without access to the conventional power grid, the fuel cells contribute significantly to the success of LVT's mobile monitoring systems. Together, LVT and SFC are making a significant contribution to the race to zero and the decarbonization of the global economy. SFC's new location in our neighborhood underlines the commitment to a growing and strong partnership," says David Studdert, Chief Business Development Officer at LiveView Technologies.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Energy IR and Press Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com