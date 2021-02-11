Log in
SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

02/11/2021 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
11.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, receives the member of the German parliament Florian Hahn today while meeting the highest hygiene and health standards.

Mr Hahn will get a deeper understanding of the technology and production in the context of a partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of the public authority radio in Bavaria. Assisted by funds from the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Program (NIP II) of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), four other German states besides Bavaria will be equipped with state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cells for emergency power supply of the public authority radio. At the same time, the visit of the member of German Parliament serves to prepare a round table on hydrogen strategy in the German federal State of Bavaria.

The path to the Hydrogen Economy

The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells are used in system cabinets for emergency power backup of radio towers of the public authority radio network BOSNet. In the event of a blackout, the hydrogen fuel cell ensures uninterrupted power supply to the respective mast. Low downtimes are absolutely essential, especially for critical infrastructures such as public authority radio. Compared to previously used diesel generators, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy not only offer much shorter response times, but also do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions or particulate during operation, operate more quietly, and generate low operating and maintenance costs.

"As fuel cell pioneers, we started focusing on hydrogen technologies early on and together with our partner adKor are benefiting from the German Government's National Hydrogen Strategy. Supported by targeted funding, we have succeeded in creating additional qualified jobs in R&D and production at SFC Energy in Brunnthal and in significantly expanding our competencies. These kinds of projects pave the way for a modern hydrogen economy in Bavaria and Germany. This is also how we build competence and competitive advantages for the global market," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"To see the successful implementation of the national hydrogen strategy in a concrete application really makes me very proud and happy. It confirms my belief that Germany and the district of Munich, as HyLand-Hydrogen regions, are on the right path to sustainable energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Targeted support programs, such as in this case the emergency power supply for official digital radio by the Federal Ministry of Transport, create new jobs in future-oriented industries and ensure our international competitiveness. At the same time, they protect the nature and environment of our homeland," says Florian Hahn, Member of the German Parliament.

Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com.


About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

SFC IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de

 


11.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167502

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1167502  11.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167502&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
