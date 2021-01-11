DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability



11.01.2021

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, deepens its network of strong cooperation partners. The fuel cell pioneer and Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, headquartered in London (UK), have signed a joint development and supply agreement. The core of the cooperation is further developing the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) that makes up the stack, i.e. the heart of the fuel cell.

Within the framework of the joint development agreement, both partners have set themselves the goal of making processes more efficient and significantly reducing the consumption of input materials for higher overall sustainability. Consequently, both plant operators will benefit from an optimized entire system and the environment from a resource-saving process.

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey have been working together for almost 20 years intending to create versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move to reduce carbon emissions - one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. SFC's fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for days on end without any intervention from the user.

The development partnership is linked to a three year supply agreement with a term until March 31, 2024. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability and secures its high-quality standards through a long-term agreement. Both partners also aim to share the advantages resulting from the cost reduction.

"The cooperation between SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey is a very good example of our successful and long-term approach to bundle technologies and know-how for the benefit of all parties involved. We bring our unique expertise as a leading supplier of fuel cells to the table and work together with Johnson Matthey on new processes and innovative future technologies for more sustainable energy supply," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

"When it comes to sustainable technologies, we have to think across industry boundaries and collaborate with strong partners. SFC Energy AG has been a strong partner of Johnson Matthey for many years. We are delighted to continue to shape and walk the path to a greener future together," says Jo Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

