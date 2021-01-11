Log in
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability

11.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, deepens its network of strong cooperation partners. The fuel cell pioneer and Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, headquartered in London (UK), have signed a joint development and supply agreement. The core of the cooperation is further developing the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) that makes up the stack, i.e. the heart of the fuel cell.

Within the framework of the joint development agreement, both partners have set themselves the goal of making processes more efficient and significantly reducing the consumption of input materials for higher overall sustainability. Consequently, both plant operators will benefit from an optimized entire system and the environment from a resource-saving process.

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey have been working together for almost 20 years intending to create versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move to reduce carbon emissions - one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. SFC's fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for days on end without any intervention from the user.

The development partnership is linked to a three year supply agreement with a term until March 31, 2024. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability and secures its high-quality standards through a long-term agreement. Both partners also aim to share the advantages resulting from the cost reduction.

"The cooperation between SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey is a very good example of our successful and long-term approach to bundle technologies and know-how for the benefit of all parties involved. We bring our unique expertise as a leading supplier of fuel cells to the table and work together with Johnson Matthey on new processes and innovative future technologies for more sustainable energy supply," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

"When it comes to sustainable technologies, we have to think across industry boundaries and collaborate with strong partners. SFC Energy AG has been a strong partner of Johnson Matthey for many years. We are delighted to continue to shape and walk the path to a greener future together," says Jo Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey.

Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com.


About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

SFC IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de

 


11.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159467

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159467  11.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159467&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
