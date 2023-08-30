SFC Energy equips mobile transmission towers of Deutsche Telekom AG with hydrogen fuel cells

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

30.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Brunnthal/Munich, 30 August 2023 – For the first time, a mobile hydrogen fuel cell by SFC Energy was used as a power source of temporary mobile communication during a music festival. At the Nibirii electronic music festival in Düren, Germany, Deutsche Telekom AG tested the H 2 Genset by SFC Energy (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, as an environmentally friendly power supply for its mobile transmission tower.

At the Nibirii Festival, Deutsche Telekom powered a mobile base station 100 percent with green hydrogen in live operation for the first time. These transmitter masts can be used independently of a stationary power supply, for example at festivals, outdoor events and trade fairs as well as in disaster areas.

The mobile trailer solution H 2 Genset by SFC Energy ensured the reliable power supply of the transmission tower. The H 2 Genset by SFC Energy is an emission-free and self-sufficient power generator that is ideally suited for areas without access to the conventional power grid and can call up a peak power of up to 20 kW. This ensured stable, mobile communication in the 5G and LTE standards for the approximately 30,000 visitors to the festival. With the environmentally friendly energy solution, Deutsche Telekom replaced a diesel generator that consumes 35 to 40 liters of fuel per day.

"We are pleased that together with Deutsche Telekom AG we were able to provide the fans of the Nibirii Festival with a stable mobile phone connection with sustainable energy supply. The H 2 Genset has already proven its performance in a wide range of industries and has now also been able to convince in the supply of temporarily installed mobile phone masts. The fuel cell, which runs on green hydrogen, generates electricity in a reliable and environmentally friendly way – unlike the diesel generator, it does not pollute people or the environment," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

