Back to overview

17 Nov 2023

[Link]

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 17, 2023 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to expand its international partner network in the leisure marine sector.

The new cooperations with the wholesalers Flak AS in Norway, InterDist SAS in France and AS Labruna s.r.l. in Italy make the EFOY direct methanol fuel cells available to an even wider target group as an optional energy source for sail and power boats. Flak, InterDist and AS Labruna specialize in marine equipment and marine accessories, have an established distribution network in their home markets and primarily supply retailers whose range is aimed at sailors, boat owners and marine enthusiasts.

In recent years, the marine leisure market in Europe has enjoyed increasing popularity and this trend is expected to continue in the future. To better tap the resulting potential, SFC Energy has expanded its partner network in the marine leisure sector in different country markets. Through the new cooperations with the three marine distributors, which are active in European countries with long coastlines, SFC Energy addresses an even larger group of end users with its fuel cell technology for sail and power boats. This gives even more end customers the opportunity to equip their dream boat with an EFOY fuel cell.

With its fuel cell solutions, SFC Energy has nearly 20 years of expertise in powering recreational boats. Sailors and boaters benefit from this experience in the form of powerful and sustainable EFOY fuel cells, which are offered in several power classes up to a maximum output of 125 watts. SFC Energy's methanol-based energy harvesting systems are lightweight and compact, making them space-saving on board. They are connected directly to the onboard battery and produce environmentally friendly electricity on demand, which can be used to reliably power the complete onboard electronics without interruption. In addition, the electrical energy from the EFOY fuel cells can also be used to recharge the batteries of electric motors, thereby increasing their range. SFC Energy's fuel cells can also be combined with solar panels installed on the boat to supply the onboard battery with electricity in good weather. The EFOY then takes over the energy supply in bad weather, at night or in winter. Another advantage is that the SFC power sources automatically switch on when the battery needs to be charged and switch off again when the charge is sufficient. This eliminates long charging times for the battery, with energy transfer for the battery or electric motor occurring smoothly and quickly. In operation, the direct methanol fuel cell solution is virtually silent, unlike fossil-fueled generators, and is very economical with its operating fuel, methanol.

"Anyone familiar with our company's beginnings knows that energy supply in the recreational boating sector is a tradition for us. For almost two decades, we have been offering sailors and boaters a reliable, self-sufficient and climate-friendly power source with our EFOY direct methanol fuel cells. By cooperating with marine distributors Flak, InterDist and Labruna, we have significantly strengthened our partner network and opened up new sales channels. Accordingly, this enables us to further advance the market penetration of our products in various countries. This will benefit our new partners, the sailing community and especially the environment," says Christian Böhm, Senior Vice President Sales of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit www.sfc.com.

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, Canada and India. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com