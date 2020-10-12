Log in
SFC Energy : gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

10/12/2020 | 01:30am EDT

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SFC Energy gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

12.10.2020 / 07:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

SFC Energy gains Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz as Senior Scientific Advisor for hydrogen technologies

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 12, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, significantly expands its competences. With Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz, SFC Energy gains a highly renowned and professionally acknowledged expert in the field of sustainable energy concepts. Professor Dr. Tillmetz will contribute his expertise in the field of hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysis as a Senior Scientific Advisor to the fuel cell pioneer SFC Energy.

From 2004 to September 2018, Professor Dr. Tillmetz, as a member of the Executive Board, was Head of the Electrochemical Energy Technologies Division at the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW). Furthermore, he is a member of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the University of Ulm. For more than 20 years he shaped the scientific discourse on environmentally friendly energy supply and drive concepts. His numerous responsible positions in the industry are evidence of his profound know-how. For example, Professor Dr. Tillmetz advanced research and development activities at Daimler-Benz AG and Ballard Power Systems in the field of fuel cells for electromobility. At Süd-Chemie AG, he headed the global catalyst business for the environment and energy sector.

Professor Dr. Tillmetz has an excellent reputation in the industry and is also a member of numerous committees, such as the National Platform for Electromobility (NPE, Berlin). He is also on the Advisory Board of the National Organisation for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW, Berlin) and a member of the Advisory Council of Emerald Ventures (Zurich) and the Science Council of Total SE (Paris).

"Professor Dr. Tillmetz brings all the expertise we need to further implement our hydrogen strategy. As a nationally and internationally recognised expert with a worldwide network, he is an enormous enrichment and support for our team. We look forward to working with him to courageously seize the opportunities offered by hydrogen and the associated fuel cell technology," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"I am very pleased about the exciting opportunity to participate in shaping the strategic and technological development of SFC Energy AG in the field of hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysis. SFC Energy is one of the world's most successful fuel cell companies, committed to rethinking mobile and stationary energy supply. In this respect, SFC Energy AG is a perfect fit for me," says Professor Dr. Werner Tillmetz.

For more information on SFC Energy's off-grid power solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry, please visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN:756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de

 


12.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139895

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139895  12.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
