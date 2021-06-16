Log in
    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SFC Energy : receives first order for 50 kVA emergency genset based on the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell for a green hydrogen project of SAN Group

06/16/2021 | 01:31am EDT
16.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press release

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 16, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, seamlessly continues the high order momentum of the first quarter. SAN Group orders a fully equipped 50 kilovolt-ampere (kVA) emergency power generator based on the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell. Thus, SFC Energy supplies the key technology for the first green hydrogen production in Lower Austria. The delivery of the system will take place in 2022.

The SAN Group is a globally active biotechnology and venture capital company based in Singapore. At its site in Herzogenburg, Lower Austria, the company is investing in a hydrogen plant that runs exclusively on 100% green electricity. A photovoltaic system with an output of 1.5 megawatts (MW) on the roofs provides the necessary energy and supplies the electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The company intends to use this for its own fleet as well as to make it available to external partners. The fully integrated energy concept will supply the entire site in the future.

To ensure that critical and sensitive equipment at the technology park can continue to operate in the event of a power failure, the SAN Group has opted for the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell as an emergency power generator. The advantages of the solution, which was designed by SFC Energy to meet the customer's requirements, are numerous. The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell does not emit any harmful exhaust gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust. It operates extremely quietly, has a long service life and a short bridging time in the event of power failures. This makes the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell the perfect solution when it comes to a powerful and environmentally friendly emergency power generator for the highest demands.

"Our customer, SAN Group, has a clear vision regarding the reduction of the carbon footprint in general and sustainable energy supply in particular. We are proud to be part of this project, as it is our first 50 kVA project as part of a fully integrated, climate-neutral energy concept. This order clearly demonstrates the potential of the hydrogen fuel cell as a reliable and environmentally friendly replacement of a diesel genset," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We are determined to make our contribution in the race to net zero and also take on a pioneering role. For this, broad investments in leading, innovative technologies are indispensable. With SFC Energy, we have a technology partner at our side with many years of know-how and market-proven solutions. This combination is absolutely convincing for us," says Erich Erber, founder and president of SAN Group.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.


About SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

 

SFC Press Contact:
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: jens.juettner@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com


SFC IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1208344

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1208344  16.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208344&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,8 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2021 13,2 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -505x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,50 €
Last Close Price 26,50 €
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Saxena Chief Financial Officer
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Pol Chief Operating Officer
Henning Gebhardt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG66.25%465
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-22.09%36 897
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-7.00%25 504
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.35.72%22 286
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-14.83%22 099
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-21.15%21 382