SFC Energy : signs cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH in the field of wind energy

21 Jun 2021, News, Press Release

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 21, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH (GWU) from Erftstadt.

Both partners have already been working together in a trusting relationship for several years. GWU is an established specialist in the field of sensor and measurement systems for environmental applications in the areas of water, soil and air. Among other things, the systems - such as the Doppler Wind LiDAR System WindCube - are used to measure wind fields. The data obtained from long-term measurements provide information on whether a site is suitable for a wind farm, for example.

The measuring stations need to be supplied with electrical power for periods of sometimes twelve months or longer, far away from the conventional power grid. As a powerful and environmentally friendly power source, EFOY fuel cells ensure that the GWU applications can collect valid data reliably and without interruption. In this way, EFOY fuel cells make another important contribution on the way to a low-carbon society.

'The joint projects with our partner GWU have been very successful and have shown how well the technologies complement each other. Therefore, with this cooperation agreement we want to put the partnership on an even broader footing,' says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

