    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
  Report
SFC Energy : signs cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH in the field of wind energy

06/21/2021 | 01:35am EDT
21 Jun 2021, News, Press Release

SFC Energy signs cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH in the field of wind energy

[Link]

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 21, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with GWU-Umwelttechnik GmbH (GWU) from Erftstadt.

Both partners have already been working together in a trusting relationship for several years. GWU is an established specialist in the field of sensor and measurement systems for environmental applications in the areas of water, soil and air. Among other things, the systems - such as the Doppler Wind LiDAR System WindCube - are used to measure wind fields. The data obtained from long-term measurements provide information on whether a site is suitable for a wind farm, for example.

The measuring stations need to be supplied with electrical power for periods of sometimes twelve months or longer, far away from the conventional power grid. As a powerful and environmentally friendly power source, EFOY fuel cells ensure that the GWU applications can collect valid data reliably and without interruption. In this way, EFOY fuel cells make another important contribution on the way to a low-carbon society.

'The joint projects with our partner GWU have been very successful and have shown how well the technologies complement each other. Therefore, with this cooperation agreement we want to put the partnership on an even broader footing,' says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on the new EFOY Pro generation, please visit www.efoy-pro.com.

More information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Jens Jüttner
Tel: +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: [email protected]
Web: sfc.com

IR Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: [email protected]
Web: crossalliance.de

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 05:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,8 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2021 13,2 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -481x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 365 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 95,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Saxena Chief Financial Officer
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Pol Chief Operating Officer
Gerhard Schempp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG58.41%433
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-20.49%36 819
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-9.47%24 276
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-5.48%22 506
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.37.65%22 462
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-15.36%21 565