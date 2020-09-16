Log in
SFC Energy : promotes soft tourism and wins follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells for AuroraHuts houseboat igloos

09/16/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
16.09.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

SFC Energy promotes soft tourism and wins follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells for AuroraHuts houseboat igloos

- Follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells in low six-digit euro range

- EFOY fuel cells provide environmentally friendly energy for AuroraHut's houseboat igloos in Finland and now also in Canada

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 16, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, is vigorously driving the development towards environmentally friendly energy sources. Now SFC has won a follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells from AuroraHuts Oy, a Finnish manufacturer of igloo houseboats. The order volume is in the low six-digit euro range.

AuroraHuts Oy and SFC Energy have been cooperating in sustainable tourism since October 2019. AuroraHut(R) is a completely new way of making the dream holiday an unforgettable experience in every respect. The innovative panoramic cabins float as houseboats over impressive lake landscapes. The EFOY fuel cell quietly and reliably provides off-grid power for lighting the boat and for all other devices on board. Powerful, environmentally friendly and odorless, it also charges the battery of the boat e-engine. This gives guests the opportunity to change the location of their AuroraHut(R) on the lake as they wish. Thanks to EFOY fuel cells - this makes their stay an incomparable holiday experience in the heart of nature and, above all, in harmony with nature.

This way AuroraHut(R) users can enjoy their vacation in the middle of nature with a clear conscience, without having to forego the comforts of a hotel vacation.

"AuroraHuts and SFC Energy, that's a perfect fit. We are very excited about the enriching cooperation for sustainable tourism and an immediate nature experience for our customers. It is also part of our growth strategy to secure patent protection for the Aurora concept in North America and in other northern countries," says Juha Kärkkäinen, Managing Director of AuroraHuts Oy.

"As we understand soft tourism in a way that people are close to nature and at the same time protect it, the cooperation of AuroraHuts and SFC Energy meets these requirements in the best possible way. It is time to break patterns, rethink energy supply solutions and break through user-specific boundaries. This is our challenge, which we are able to meet with the fuel cell as the energy source of the future," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's off-grid power solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry, please visit sfc.com.
 

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Jens Jüttner
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de

 


16.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1131659

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1131659  16.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1131659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
