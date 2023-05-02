Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. SFI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFIN   RU000A0JVW89

SFI

(SFIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
613.60 RUB   +1.35%
08:33aSfi : M.Video-Eldorado reports its IFRS results for 2022
PU
04/17Sfi : M.Video-Eldorado Group plans bond placement totaling five billion rubles
PU
04/06Sfi : M.Video resumes its expansion and tests the compact store format
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFI : M.Video-Eldorado reports its IFRS results for 2022

05/02/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M.Video-Eldorado Group (MOEX: MVID, SFI owns 10,4%), Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer, announces its audited consolidated financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

2022 M.Video-Eldorado Group operational and financial highlights:

  • The Group's gross merchandise value (GMV ) decreased by 14.3% year-on-year to RUB 488.9 billion (incl. VAT). Total online sales amounted to 326.8 billion (incl. VAT), accounting for 67% of the Group's GMV.

  • Total traffic, online and offline combined, saw a 7.2% year-on-year decrease to 1.3 billion visits due to general decline in demand in the consumer electronics market in 2H 2022. At the same time, traffic in the client's mobile app increased by 32% year-on-year.

  • The share of imported goods increased significantly in 2H 2022 and amounted to 25% of total sales in 4Q 2022.

  • The turnover of own marketplace more than tripled due to over 100% growth of the assortment of consumer electronics to 110,000 SKUs.

  • The Group's revenue decreased by 15.5% year-on-year to RUB 402.5 billion.

  • Gross profit decreased by 5.1% year-on-year to RUB 83.0 billion (RUB 83.1 billion under IFRS 16). Gross margin4 increased by 2.3 percentage points (p.p.) to 20.6% despite the overall macroeconomic volatility.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), excluding depreciation and amortization, amounted to RUB 68.7 billion (49.4 billion under IFRS 16), the comparable expenses have decreased by 17.9% year-on-year on the back of the program to boost operational efficiency. The total decrease of SG&A expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures, amounted to RUB 24 billion in 2022.

  • The Group's adjusted EBITDA increased by 69% to RUB 15.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin6 grew 1.9 p.p. year-on-year to 3.8%.

  • The Group's adjusted net loss6 decreased by 10.2% to RUB 6.7 billion (RUB 9.5 billion under IFRS 16).

  • The Group's net debt as of 31 December, 2022 was RUB 65.5 billion, with net debt / adjusted EBITDA6 at 4.2х (vs. 6.3х as at 31 December, 2021).

  • As at the end of December 2022, the M.Video and Eldorado store network consisted of 1,226 stores of all formats.

The audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are available on the Group's corporate website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SFI
08:33aSfi : M.Video-Eldorado reports its IFRS results for 2022
PU
04/17Sfi : M.Video-Eldorado Group plans bond placement totaling five billion rubles
PU
04/06Sfi : M.Video resumes its expansion and tests the compact store format
PU
03/28Sfi : In 2022, the net profit of SFI increased one and a half-fold to RUB 6.1 bln
PU
03/24Public Joint Stock Company "SFI" Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/06Sfi : Europlan reports its IFRS results for 2022
PU
01/16Sfi : Investment holding SFI summed up the outcome of the last 9 months of 2022 in terms o..
PU
01/11Sfi : Russneft releases annual report 2022
PU
2022Sfi : VSK Insurance House summarized the operating results of H1 2022
PU
2022Sfi : ACRA affirms credit rating A(RU) to SFI, outlook stable
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 000 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2021 4 173 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 1 560 M 1 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 188 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 404
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart SFI
Duration : Period :
SFI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Goltsman Anton Vladimirovich Director & Head-Communications
Vlasov Maxim Alexandrovich Director
Dmitriev Maxim Vladimirovich Director
Aleksandr Ivanovich Myakenkiy Director
Sivachev Denis Alexandrovich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFI0.00%380
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)15.76%65 703
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.06%25 615
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA9.01%12 556
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.08%10 263
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.41%9 860
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer