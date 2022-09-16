Advanced search
    SFIN   RU000A0JVW89

SFI

(SFIN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
613.60 RUB   +1.35%
05:10aSFI : VSK Insurance House summarized the operating results of H1 2022
PU
09/02SFI : ACRA affirms credit rating A(RU) to SFI, outlook stable
PU
08/05Public Joint Stock Company "SFI" Announces Change of General Director
CI
SFI : VSK Insurance House summarized the operating results of H1 2022

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
In the first half of the year, the amount of collected premiums related to the compulsory motor third party liability insurance (CMTPL) of VSK Insurance House (SFI owns 49% in the insurance company) increased by 14.8% as compared to the same period of the previous year to 10.7 billion rubles.

The legal entities CMTPL proceeds of VSK received in the first half of the year amounted to 2.3 billion rubles, which exceeded the same period of the previous year by 19.2%. The individuals CMTPL collected premiums amounted to 8.4 billion rubles, which exceeded by 13.7% those in 2022. The MOD proceeds from legal entities increased by 23.6% up to 5.4 billion rubles.

At half-year end, VSK also increased the proceeds of voluntary health insurance. The collected premiums related to VHI for corporate clients reached 5 billion rubles (an increase by 10.7% as compared to the same period of the previous year), those related to VHI for individuals - 1.1 billion rubles (an increase by 10.5%). VSK's share in the insurance market in this segment amounts to 3.9% and 8.9%, respectively.

The company also increased its market share in the segment of hazardous industrial facilities (HIF) insurance - up to 11.5%, CMTPL - up to 9.1%, property of legal entities (PLE) - up to 3.4%, and property of individuals (PI) - up to 12%. The amount of PLE collected premiums increased by 20.3% and amounted to 2.4 billion rubles, PI proceeds increased by 15.1% and amounted to 4.5 billion.

Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 12 000 M - -
Net income 2021 4 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 124 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 188 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 611
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart SFI
Duration : Period :
SFI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avet Vladimirovich Mirakyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman
Janusz Aleksander Lella Independent Director
Boris Borisovich Kim Independent Director
Artem Georgiyevich Konstandian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFI16.70%498
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.12%50 275
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.08%23 572
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.41%10 836
HAL TRUST-15.78%10 644
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.14%9 357