SFI : VSK Insurance House summarized the operating results of H1 2022

In the first half of the year, the amount of collected premiums related to the compulsory motor third party liability insurance (CMTPL) of VSK Insurance House (SFI owns 49% in the insurance company) increased by 14.8% as compared to the same period of the previous year to 10.7 billion rubles.

The legal entities CMTPL proceeds of VSK received in the first half of the year amounted to 2.3 billion rubles, which exceeded the same period of the previous year by 19.2%. The individuals CMTPL collected premiums amounted to 8.4 billion rubles, which exceeded by 13.7% those in 2022. The MOD proceeds from legal entities increased by 23.6% up to 5.4 billion rubles.

At half-year end, VSK also increased the proceeds of voluntary health insurance. The collected premiums related to VHI for corporate clients reached 5 billion rubles (an increase by 10.7% as compared to the same period of the previous year), those related to VHI for individuals - 1.1 billion rubles (an increase by 10.5%). VSK's share in the insurance market in this segment amounts to 3.9% and 8.9%, respectively.

The company also increased its market share in the segment of hazardous industrial facilities (HIF) insurance - up to 11.5%, CMTPL - up to 9.1%, property of legal entities (PLE) - up to 3.4%, and property of individuals (PI) - up to 12%. The amount of PLE collected premiums increased by 20.3% and amounted to 2.4 billion rubles, PI proceeds increased by 15.1% and amounted to 4.5 billion.