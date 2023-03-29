Advanced search
    SFL   BMG7738W1064

SFL CORPORATION LTD.

(SFL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-29 pm EDT
9.410 USD   -0.21%
SFL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
03/27SFL - Filing of Annual Report 2022 on form 20-F
AQ
SFL – Filing of Annual Report 2022 on form 20-F
PU
SFL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

03/29/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) ("SFL" or the "Company") advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 8, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 11, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.sflcorp.com prior to the meeting.

March 29, 2023

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company's charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SFL Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:48:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
