Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SFL Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFL   BMG7738W1064

SFL CORPORATION LTD.

(SFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SFL : Fixed income investor calls and contemplated sustainability-linked bond issue

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SFL Corporation Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'SFL') has mandated DNB Markets as Joint Bookrunner and Sustainability Structuring Advisor and Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Tuesday, April 27. A USD denominated 5-year senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance existing bonds and for general corporate purposes.

April 26, 2021

The Board of Directors

SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Senior Vice President & Chief Treasurer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom we deal, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

SFL Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SFL CORPORATION LTD.
02:02aSFL  : Fixed income investor calls and contemplated sustainability-linked bond i..
PU
04/19SFL  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
04/19SFL  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
03/26SFL  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03/26SFL  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
03/22SFL  : Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
03/12SFL CORPORATION LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18SFL  : Associates accounts Q4 2020
PU
02/17SFL  : Swings to Loss in Q4, Revenue Drops
MT
02/17SFL CORPORATION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 73,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 7,83%
Capitalization 891 M 891 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart SFL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
SFL Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFL CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,64 $
Last Close Price 7,66 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ole Bjarte Bjarte Hjertaker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aksel C. Olesen Chief Financial Officer
Trym Otto Sjølien Chief Operating Officer
Jannicke Eilertsen Compliance Officer
Gary Scott Vogel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFL CORPORATION LTD.21.97%891
ENBRIDGE INC.13.63%74 990
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.84%50 788
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%46 353
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.75%38 000
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.76%28 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ