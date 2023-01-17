SFS : Consensus FY2022 E

Analyst consensus on results of SFS Group AG: FY2022 E

Based on estimates from:

Baader Helvea

Kepler Cheuvreux

UBS

Vontobel

ZKB

Octavian

Mirabaud

Stifel

CS

Berenberg

FY2022 E in CHF million Consensus Low High Gross sales 2'727 2'676 2'781 EBIT 338 328 355

Disclaimer:

The figures provided are solely based on the estimates of the above named institutes and are not estimates or forecasts of SFS Group AG

SFS Investor Relations, 17 January 2023