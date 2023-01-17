SFS : Consensus FY2022 E

Analyst consensus on results of SFS Group AG: FY2022 E
Based on estimates from:
Baader Helvea
Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS
Vontobel
ZKB
Octavian
Mirabaud
Stifel
CS
Berenberg
|
|
|
FY2022 E
|
|
in CHF million
|
Consensus
|
Low
|
High
|
Gross sales
|
2'727
|
2'676
|
2'781
|
EBIT
|
338
|
328
|
355
Disclaimer:
The figures provided are solely based on the estimates of the above named institutes and are not estimates or forecasts of SFS Group AG
SFS Investor Relations, 17 January 2023
Disclaimer
SFS Group AG published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 17:29:08 UTC.