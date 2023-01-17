Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SFS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFSN   CH0239229302

SFS GROUP AG

(SFSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:35 2023-01-17 am EST
97.20 CHF   +1.99%
01/06SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity
EQ
2022Sfs : Presentation Investor Day II 2022
PU
2022Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on SFS Group, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFS : Consensus FY2022 E

01/17/2023 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst consensus on results of SFS Group AG: FY2022 E

Based on estimates from:

Baader Helvea

Kepler Cheuvreux

UBS

Vontobel

ZKB

Octavian

Mirabaud

Stifel

CS

Berenberg

FY2022 E

in CHF million

Consensus

Low

High

Gross sales

2'727

2'676

2'781

EBIT

338

328

355

Disclaimer:

The figures provided are solely based on the estimates of the above named institutes and are not estimates or forecasts of SFS Group AG

SFS Investor Relations, 17 January 2023

Disclaimer

SFS Group AG published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 17:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SFS GROUP AG
01/06SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continu..
EQ
2022Sfs : Presentation Investor Day II 2022
PU
2022Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on SFS Group, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
2022Transcript : SFS Group AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
2022SFS Group's H1 Profit Narrows Amid Weakening Demand In Automotive Industry
MT
2022SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022
EQ
2022Sfs : exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022
PU
2022SFS Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Switzerland's SFS Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
2022SFS appoints CHRO in connection with succession planning in Corporate Services
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SFS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 746 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
Net income 2022 261 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 482 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 3 702 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 894
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SFS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SFS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 95,30 CHF
Average target price 115,17 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Breu Chief Executive Officer
Volker Bernhard Dostmann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Oetterli Chairman
Walter Kobler Head-Industrial & Medical Division
Urs Kaufmann Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SFS GROUP AG8.91%3 996
MISUMI GROUP INC.4.10%6 632
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)5.11%6 239
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-5.86%4 427
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.0.60%3 917
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC11.57%3 596