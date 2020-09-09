SFS : Presentation Investor Day 2020
09/09/2020
SFS Investor Day 2020
Heerbrugg, 9 September 2020
Agenda
1.
SFS DNA and business update (9:00 am)
Jens Breu
2.
Financial update
Jens Breu/Rolf Frei
Financial update
Q&A
3.
Divisional focus (9:45 am)
Automotive division
Alfred Schneider
Electronics division
George Poh
Construction division
Arthur Blank
Medical division
Jens Breu
Q&A
4.
Plant tour/buffet lunch (11:15 am)
Mission critical products for selected niche applications
We are by your side - 24/7
Mission critical products for selected niche applications
We are by your side - 24/7
Drug Delivery
& Fluid Mgmt.
CAGR 7.6%
In-Vitro
Diagnostics
CAGR: 5.3%
Total market size 2019
Orthopedics
$440bn
CAGR: 4.4%
2019 - '25e CAGR
6.8%
Cardio-
vascular
CAGR: 7.6%
Surgical
Devices
CAGR: 6.9%
Other Devices
CAGR: 8.6%
Respiratory
Care
CAGR: 5.3%
Medical
Imaging
CAGR: 4.4%
Source: MassMEDIC
Medtech market snapshot on SFS position
Well positioned within 6 of 8 global medtech markets
Broad customer base whereas 10 of the top 15 global Medtech OEM's are buying customers
Positioned as development and manufacturing partner for new devices, implants or complex components
Mission critical products for selected niche applications
We are by your side - 24/7
Key drivers of outsourcing decisions
Scalability
Cost savings
Vertical integration
Access to scalable capacity to ensure reliable production in support of the market's demand
Cost containment via automation and pursuit of economies of scale
Vendor optimization by consolidating multiple phases of the product life cycle with "one- stop-shop" suppliers
Quality
Technology know-how
Consistent compliance to required quality standards
Enhancement of non-core technical competences
Relevance of Additive Manufacturing (AM)
Potential in product development and operations
Potential
Rapid prototyping
No tooling costs
Realization of difficult geometries
Continued market penetration leading to technology enhancements and sinking prices
Current limitations
Limited material availability
Output rate in serial production
Material characteristics (surface, density, porosity)
Post processing requirements
Machine parts
Tooling
Prototyping
Part of technology networks
SFS Value Engineering - Reference Case D&L
Creating sustainable benefit
Large D&L product offering in tools and fasteners (>150,000 items) allows customer to source more than 5,000 articles from SFS, leading to reduce supplier base
Efficient supply processes and global footprint offer stable supply chain for customer's Swiss and international facilities
SFS logistic systems (eLogistics, eShop, toolLog) created for tailor made order processes, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced invent- tory and lower risk of shortages
SFS Value Engineering - Reference Case Dental
Creating sustainable benefit
In depth plastics injection molding know-how allowed to fulfill custom- er's material requirements for the dental industry. High market acceptance resulting 110m parts in 2019
Labelling, packaging and storage directly at SFS' site and shipments to customer's distribution hub allow for significantly reduced handling
Leverage Industry 4.0 opportunities of digitization to constantly improve processes
Key takeaways updated
Priorities of 1H 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic
Priorities of 1H 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic
Turning attention to employee safety
Balancing manufacturing capacity
Cost management while maintaining innovation activities
1H 2020 with an organic decline of -10.4%
1 st quarter: solid organic growth of 0.9% y-o-y
2 nd quarter significantly impacted by the pandemic: organic growth of -21.0%
Despite decline in revenue healthy EBIT margin of 9.2% and EBITDA margin of 15.5%
2H 2020 - Expectations
Organic growth in Medical and Electronics to continue compared to 1H
Expect solid further recovery step, especially in Automotive and Construction markets
Industrial customers in Switzerland and Germany to have slightly slower recovery
Aircraft business to remain challenging, further visibility on new "normal" not yet given
Headlines Engineered Components segment updated
Automotive stimulated | Industrial remains weak
COVID-19with significant impact on demand:
1H 2020 organic sales -13.5%y-o-y
Electronics and Medical with organic growth
Acquisition of T&M adds deep drawing to the North American manufacturing capabilities
Temporary measures taken to offset impact on profitability from decline in end market sales, resulting in EBIT of CHF 35.1m (9.1%)
In order to realize the acquired growth projects at Industrial and Medical divisions, significant investments in site expansions are made in Switzerland and the USA
Key figures Engineered Components
2020
2020
2019
in CHF million (unaudited)
Jul/Aug
1H
1H
Third party sales
380.1
454.2
Sales growth comparable
-9.1%
-13.5%
EBITDA
69.1
96.4
As a % of net sales
17.9
21.0
Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted
35.1
73.9
As a % of net sales
9.1
16.1
Average Capital Employed
710.3
680.6
Investments
48.6
44.3
Full-time equivalents (FTE)
6,978
7,310
ROCE in %
9.9
21.7
Headlines Fastening Systems segment updated
Continued investments in expanding market reach
Less pronounced impact of COVID-19 on construction market and scope effects limit- ing decline of segment sales to -10.0%y-o-y
Investments into expansion of market reach with acquisition of MBE
Development at Riveting division significantly impacted by low demand from automotive and industrial customers
Impact of weaker demand on operating re- sults offset by temporary capacity reductions and tight cost management
• 1H EBIT margin at 9.5% (CHF 22.7 m)
Key figures Fastening Systems
2020
2020
2019
in CHF million (unaudited)
Jul/Aug
1H
1H
Third party sales
234.0
248.3
Sales growth comparable
-2.7%
-10.0%
EBITDA
32.2
34.1
As a % of net sales
13.5
13.4
Operating profit (EBIT)
22.7
24.0
As a % of net sales
9.5
9.4
Average Capital Employed
288.5
294.8
Investments
4.3
9.1
Full-time equivalents (FTE)
2,386
2,459
ROCE in %
15.7
16.3
Headlines Distribution & Logistics segment updated
Positive results despite difficult environment
Organic sales of CHF 159.6 m representing a decline of -2.6%y-o-y
Multi-channelapproach particularly beneficial during COVID-19 induced lockdown with e-commerce site being an effective alternative
EBIT margin at 8.9% supported by cost meas- ures
Iso Raunjak who joined SFS in 1992 ap- pointed new head of the segment, taking over from Josef Zünd who retired
Key figures Distribution & Logistics
2020
2020
2019
in CHF million (unaudited)
Jul/Aug
1H
1H
Third party sales
159.6
165.3
Sales growth comparable
-2.4%
-2.6
EBITDA
17.2
21.2
As a % of net sales
10.6
12.6
Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted
14.5
13.3
As a % of net sales
8.9
7.9
Average Capital Employed
129.0
138.5
Investments
1.9
1.6
Full-time equivalents (FTE)
595.0
618.0
ROCE in %
22.4
19.2
Historical background
1H20 EBITDA stronger than during crisis in 2009
Sales in CHF million
EBITDA margin adjusted
19.1%
20.7%
2'000
18.9%
20%
1'600
1633
1739
1781
15.5%
16%
1'200
11.7%
1193
1331
1383
1376
1437
12%
800
1122
1093
1068
8%
400
4%
0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
0%
KPI summary 1H 2020
Solid performance in challenging times
In CHF million
1H 2020
%
1H 2019
%
yoy
Sales
773.7
867.8
-10.8%
EBITDA
margin
120.3
15.5%
152.6
17.6%
-21.2%
EBIT adjusted
margin
71.0
9.2%
109.2
12.6%
-34.9%
Net income
margin
53.9
7.0%
88.6
10.2%
-39.1%
Equity
ratio
1,169.0
72.7%
1,139.2
75.5%
2.6%
Net cash
-11.4
-51.9
Capex
% net sales
56.6
7.3%
56.4
6.5%
0.4%
Free cash flow
conversion rate
46.0
38.2%
48.7
31.9%
-5.5%
ROCE
12.6%
19.5%
Organic sales development end markets
July & August better than expected
Organic growth in % yoy
10%
Weakening global economy
5%
7.5%
6.7%
COVID-19
0%
4.1%
1.4%
0.9%
0.7%
-5%
-1.0%
-6.1%
-3.1%
-1.7%
-10%
-15%
-20%
2018
2019
-21.0%
2020
-25%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 J / A
Organic sales development segments
Strong impact in Q2 | Improvement in July & August
Organic growth in % yoy
SFSG
EC
FS
D&L
5%
0.9%
2.1%
0.4%
0%
-5%
-1.3%
-2.7%
-2.4%
-5.6%
-10%
-6.1%
-9.1%
-15%
-20%
-17.1%
-21.0%
-25%
-30%
-29.0%
-35%
Q1.2020
Q2.2020
Jul/Aug
Organic sales development
Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious
Organic growth in % yoy
10%
Weakening global economy
5%
7.5%
6.7%
COVID-19
4.1%
0%
1.4%
0.7%
0.9%
•
Q4 uncertain
-1.0%
-5%
-3.1%
-1.7%
due to low visibility
-10%
"shortened" V-curve
upside potential
-15%
possible
-20%
-21.0%
2020
-25%
2018
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Operating profitability
Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious
EBIT adjusted in CHF million
EBIT adjusted margin in %
14.2%
14.3%
13.6%
14.4%
14.2%
16%
12.6%
150
Upside potential
12%
127.1
129.9
9.2%
Guidance
100
110.9
122.4
116.0
109.2
8%
71.0
50
4%
0
1H2017
2H2017
1H2018
2H2018
1H2019
2H2019
1H2020
2H2020
0%
Guidance 2H2020
Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious
2020 G
1H2020 A
2H2020 G
(March*)
(July**)
Gross sales
CHF million
773.7
> 773.7
Gross sales
growth
0-2%
-10.8%
Organic
-1.5%
-0.5%
-10.4%
Scope
1.5%
3.4%
FX
n/a
-3.8%
EBIT adjusted
12-14%
9.2%
~ 9.2%
In March we were not in a position to assess the impact of COVID-19
SFS assumes no second wave of COVID-19 in 2H2020
A = Actual G = Guidance
Mid-Term guidance
Maintained potential to outgrow global GDP
Mid-term guidance
Mid-term guidance
(dated 2014, IPO)
(dated 2020)
Gross sales
5-7%
3-6%
(in local currency, incl. bolt-on M&A)
EBIT margin adjusted
15-17%
13-16%
Remarks for update:
Global GDP growth decelerated
Mix effects (share FS increased)
Widening the range due to increased volatility
Automotive division
Alfred Schneider, Head of Automotive division
Positioning and market trends
Positioned to serve above average growing segments
Position within automotive market
Supplying the automotive industry and its supply chain with precision components
Focus on areas of
Active and passive safety
Autonomous driving
Engine efficiency and electrification
Activities focused on EU, NA, CN and IN
Major key accounts served world-wide
Key trends in industry
Global light vehicle production forecast (2018-'25)
100
20%
80
10%
60
0%
40
-10%
20
-20%
0
-30%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Cars build
vs. PY
Source: IHS, July 2020
Growth drivers Automotive division
Growth largely independent from specific drive concept
Combustion engine
Combustion engine markets (90%) &
markets
EV (10%) by 2025
~15% India
~50% Europe
~30% Americas
~5% China/RoW
mid-termnot at risk mid-term at limited risk
~45% ~55%
2019 Interior
2012 Interior
Powertrain
Restraint
ABS/ESP
~20%
Sensors
Power-
Restraint
ABS / ESP
train
Car with conventional hydraulic brake system
SFS value content in ABS/ESC only
Anti blocking system (ABS)/ Electronic stability control (ESC)
System components
Brake booster
Vacuum pump
ABS/ESC
Brake caliper
Brake caliper with park brake
Park brake lever
SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020
29
Car with modern 'brake by wire' brake system
Potential SFS value content up to ~5x higher
Global light vehicle production forecast
2020: 70m vehicles
2025: 95m vehicles
Source: IHS, July 2020
ABS/ESC
Electric Parking Brake (EPB)
Integrated Brake System
Power
Power
Break Module
Break Actuators
Expansion of production capacities at Heerbrugg
Realization of new projects for braking applications
Continued new project wins from key customers in the area of electric braking applications require expansion of production capacity in Heerbrugg
Planned investment into first step of build-out estimated at CHF 25-30m, providing necessary production space until 2027
Customers will benefit from the site's leading position in production of know-how intensive and innovative products based on highly efficient and automated processes
Investment allows to serve global key customers with components in EU (CH, Heerbrugg), NA (US, Medina) and Asia (CN, Nantong)
Visualization of planned building expansion at Heerbrugg; realization of part to the right expected to start in 2021
Cameras/sensors for autonomous driving
Significant growth potential for the years to come
Surround view camera (4x/car)
Ultrasonic parking
Market penetration: <5%
sensor (8-12x/car)
Market penetration: <30%
Camera housings
Membrane pots
Front camera (1x/car)
Radar (1x/car)
Market penetration: <10%
Market penetration: <10%
Long-Range Radar
LIDAR
Lens holder
Camera
Brackets
Short-/Medium - Range Radar
Automotive division priorities
Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line
Capacity
Leverage on
Employees
Leader in BSD
Global
management
innovations
technology
platform
Match production
Maintain focus
Continue with
Foster global
Leverage global
capacity and
on identified
preventive meas-
leading market
platforms to deploy
demand situation
innovation trends
ures to protect
position in actuator
key products and
employee health &
technology
technologies in
safety
Asia and US
Positioning and market trends
Positioned to serve above average growing segments
Position within electronics market
Supplying the electronics industry based on 7 core technologies and with 8 core products
Focus on end market segments
Mobile Devices
Lifestyle Electronics
Hard Disc Drive
Manufacturing activities focused on Asia
Global marketing including North America
Major key accounts served world-wide
Key trends in industry
Mobile Lifestyle
device Electronics
growth
growth
Growth driven by emerging markets demand, technology upgrades, customer product ecosystem growth & accessories expansion
HDD
replacement
Cloud data storage to drive demand for Nearline HDD but SSD will replace certain HDD applications
New Nantong facility
Platform to expand SFS' business in Asia
Located one hour north of Shanghai, second largest site (77,000 m 2) of SFS after Heerbrugg
All SFS core technologies combined under one roof
License for comprehensive in-house plating solution
Platform for development of other SFS busi- nesses (Automotive, Industrial, D&L) in Asia
Home base of Electronics' mobile devices and lifestyle electronics businesses
Abundant potential for further growth (space and utilization rate), land reserves of approx. 20,000 m 2
Surface treatment
Waste Water Plant
Stamping
Plastic injection
Cold forming
Precision machining
molding
Warehouse
Office / Canteen
Multilevel customer penetration
Growth across product ecosystem and technologies
AR/VR
Wireless Charger
Wireless Earbuds/
Headphones
Increase
penetration
Power Adaptor
Smart Speaker
application
engagement
Smart Watch
Accessories
Increase value
Product
TV Set Top Box
content
Tablet
through cross-
Notebook
selling
Portable Media Player
Smart Phones
Continued penetration for future generation devices
Fasteners
Inserts
Stamped Parts
Optics
Plastics
Machined
Wire Formed
Cold Formed
Parts
Parts
Parts
Component penetration
Comment: Excluding HDD
Hard Disk Drives (Malaysia Plant)
Freed-up capacity leveraged for other growth projects
Growth in High Capacity Enterprise Drives (Near Line, "NL") applied in data centers and by cloud service providers
> 30% higher SFS value content in NL HDD than other applications
Freed-upcapacity used for
Manufacturing of medical components
Support Lifestyle Electronics customer expansion in South East Asia
Electronics division priorities
Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line
Nantong
Customer
HDD
Employees
ecosystem
platform
replacement
penetration
Support other
Human capital
Increase share of
Leverage
SFS divisions to
development at all
wallet in lifestyle
Malaysia plant for
leverage Nantong
levels and ensuring
electronics and
medical business
platform and grow
employee health &
mobile devices
and other
their Asia business
safety
applications in
electronics
Construction division in a nutshell
Clear orientation in a fragmented market
Position within construction market
"The building envelope specialist"
Supplying fastening technology to the building envelope, quality hinges and fall arrest systems with high customer benefit
Activities focused on EU and NA
Local market organizations in order to respond quickly to specific customer needs
Major key accounts served worldwide
Peculiarities of business
No dependence on individual large customers
Regional rules, norms and habits
Time-criticalorders - often next day delivery
Anticipated market development (2019-'24)
Top 3 key drivers for change and innovation
More green, efficient and safe = market growth
Energy
Efficient building envelope
Energy saving
Sustainability
New buildings and renovation
Produc-
Health
and
tivity
Safety
New methods drive efficiency
Safety at height
•
Modular building (off-site)
•
Avoid falling of buildings
•
Building Information Modelling
•
Safe work conditions
• Robotics
• Compliance
Value generation at high quality façade
Increase value take per square meter
Fasteners
Services
Rainscreen façade
Example: 2,000 m² rainscreen façade
In the past "only" fasteners
Today painted fasteners and subframes
Value generation with safety systems
Broad, focused product portfolio for building envelope
Received order for fastenings to the building envelope
Additional business with the same contractors for roof fall protection systems
2,200 support units (customer-specific, SFS made)
18 km stainless steel cable
Training on site
Reliable delivery
Value generation at installation process
Innovation to increase installation process efficiency
Innovative and patented fastener for the invisible fastening of façade panels. Compared to other solutions simpler installation and lower costs
Efficient installation process with in- house developed setting tool from
GESIPA
Technical values, BIM data and sales via eShop
Construction division priorities
Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line
eCommerce
Employees
Supply chain
Innovation
Further
Human capital
Adapt supply
Continue to
expansion of
development and
chain to optimize
develop value
eCommerce
ensuring employee
product availability
adding solutions
activities with focus
health & safety
at the point of
on e-shop
sales
Positioning and market trends
Focus on high-growth market segments
Position within medical market
End-to-endcontract manufacturer of components and complete medical devices for OEM customers
Focus on applications areas
Activities focused in North and Central America with expanding presences in Europe and Asia
ISO 13485 certified at all sites, FDA compliant as required
Key trends in industry
Outsourc-
Supplier
Vertical
ing through
consoli-
integration
OEMs
dation
Value chain structure
OEM
Vertically integrated CDMOs
CDMOs with specialization
Complex component manufacturer
Positioning of Tegra Medical
Vertically integrated, true end-to-end solutions provider
Design for
Pilot
Assembly
Manufacture and
Production
Assembly
Cost-effective,
Low-volume
Full device
scalable refinement
manufacturing under
assembly
of product designs
tight deadlines
Prototyping
Accurate prototypes
to help increase
speed to market
Full Scale
Packaging
Production
and Sterilization
Manufacturing
Complete packaging
Ramp-up, full scale
and sterilization
production
service
Prototyping and Product Development (GENESIS Tech Center Services)
Manufacturing Capabilities (at production sites)
Selected products and applications
"Where medical devices come to life."
Catheterization suturing device
Pedicle screws
and holder Meniscus suture anchoring device
Bone marrow device
Spinal retractor
Global sales & manufacturing platform in development
Local presences and capabilities to serve global OEMs
* GTC = Genesis Technology Center
*
*
Cold forming
Precision
Precision Laser
Grinding
EDM
Injection
Assembly
Clean room &
Machining
Molding
sterilization
Medical priorities
Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line
Globalization
Employees
Organization
Branding
Increase engage-
Continue with
Develop global
Use Tegra
ment and partici-
preventive meas-
SFS medical
Medical brand for
pation in European
ures to protect
organization to
global activities
and Asian medical
employee health &
establish and
markets
safety
leverage global
platform capabilities
Disclaimer
This presentation includes forward looking statements. These statements reflect the SFS Group's current assessment of market conditions and future events. The statements are therefore subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Unforeseen events may lead to deviations of the actual results from the forecasts and estimates made in this presentation and in other published information. To this extent all forward looking statements in this presentation are subject to such limitations.
Disclaimer
SFS Group AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:05 UTC
