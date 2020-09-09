SFS : Presentation Investor Day 2020 0 09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT Send by mail :

Agenda 1. SFS DNA and business update (9:00 am) Jens Breu 2. Financial update Jens Breu/Rolf Frei Financial update Q&A 3. Divisional focus (9:45 am) Automotive division Alfred Schneider Electronics division George Poh Construction division Arthur Blank Medical division Jens Breu Q&A 4. Plant tour/buffet lunch (11:15 am) SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 2 SFS DNA SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 3 Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 4 Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7 Drug Delivery & Fluid Mgmt. CAGR 7.6% In-Vitro Diagnostics CAGR: 5.3% Total market size 2019 Orthopedics $440bn CAGR: 4.4% 2019 - '25e CAGR 6.8% Cardio- vascular CAGR: 7.6% Surgical Devices CAGR: 6.9% Other Devices CAGR: 8.6% Respiratory Care CAGR: 5.3% Medical Imaging CAGR: 4.4% Source: MassMEDIC Medtech market snapshot on SFS position Well positioned within 6 of 8 global medtech markets

Broad customer base whereas 10 of the top 15 global Medtech OEM's are buying customers

Positioned as development and manufacturing partner for new devices, implants or complex components SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 5 Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7 Key drivers of outsourcing decisions Scalability Cost savings Vertical integration Access to scalable capacity to ensure reliable production in support of the market's demand

Cost containment via automation and pursuit of economies of scale

Vendor optimization by consolidating multiple phases of the product life cycle with "one- stop-shop" suppliers Quality Technology know-how Consistent compliance to required quality standards

Enhancement of non-core technical competences SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 6 Relevance of Additive Manufacturing (AM) Potential in product development and operations Potential Rapid prototyping

No tooling costs

Realization of difficult geometries

Continued market penetration leading to technology enhancements and sinking prices Current limitations Limited material availability

Output rate in serial production

Material characteristics (surface, density, porosity)

COVID-19 pandemic Turning attention to employee safety Balancing manufacturing capacity Cost management while maintaining innovation activities

COVID-19 pandemic Turning attention to employee safety Balancing manufacturing capacity Cost management while maintaining innovation activities

1H 2020 with an organic decline of -10.4%

-10.4% 1 st quarter: solid organic growth of 0.9% y-o-y 2 nd quarter significantly impacted by the pandemic: organic growth of -21.0% Despite decline in revenue healthy EBIT margin of 9.2% and EBITDA margin of 15.5%

2H 2020 - Expectations

Organic growth in Medical and Electronics to continue compared to 1H Expect solid further recovery step, especially in Automotive and Construction markets Industrial customers in Switzerland and Germany to have slightly slower recovery Aircraft business to remain challenging, further visibility on new "normal" not yet given

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 11 Headlines Engineered Components segment updated Automotive stimulated | Industrial remains weak COVID-19 with significant impact on demand:

with significant impact on demand: 1H 2020 organic sales -13.5%y-o-y Electronics and Medical with organic growth

Acquisition of T&M adds deep drawing to the North American manufacturing capabilities

Temporary measures taken to offset impact on profitability from decline in end market sales, resulting in EBIT of CHF 35.1m (9.1%)

In order to realize the acquired growth projects at Industrial and Medical divisions, significant investments in site expansions are made in Switzerland and the USA Key figures Engineered Components 2020 2020 2019 in CHF million (unaudited) Jul/Aug 1H 1H Third party sales 380.1 454.2 Sales growth comparable -9.1% -13.5% EBITDA 69.1 96.4 As a % of net sales 17.9 21.0 Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted 35.1 73.9 As a % of net sales 9.1 16.1 Average Capital Employed 710.3 680.6 Investments 48.6 44.3 Full-time equivalents (FTE) 6,978 7,310 ROCE in % 9.9 21.7 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 12 Headlines Fastening Systems segment updated Continued investments in expanding market reach Less pronounced impact of COVID-19 on construction market and scope effects limit- ing decline of segment sales to -10.0%y-o-y

COVID-19 on construction market and scope effects limit- ing decline of segment sales to -10.0%y-o-y Investments into expansion of market reach with acquisition of MBE

Development at Riveting division significantly impacted by low demand from automotive and industrial customers

Impact of weaker demand on operating re- sults offset by temporary capacity reductions and tight cost management

• 1H EBIT margin at 9.5% (CHF 22.7 m) Key figures Fastening Systems 2020 2020 2019 in CHF million (unaudited) Jul/Aug 1H 1H Third party sales 234.0 248.3 Sales growth comparable -2.7% -10.0% EBITDA 32.2 34.1 As a % of net sales 13.5 13.4 Operating profit (EBIT) 22.7 24.0 As a % of net sales 9.5 9.4 Average Capital Employed 288.5 294.8 Investments 4.3 9.1 Full-time equivalents (FTE) 2,386 2,459 ROCE in % 15.7 16.3 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 13 Headlines Distribution & Logistics segment updated Positive results despite difficult environment Organic sales of CHF 159.6 m representing a decline of -2.6%y-o-y

-2.6%y-o-y Multi-channel approach particularly beneficial during COVID-19 induced lockdown with e-commerce site being an effective alternative

approach particularly beneficial during COVID-19 induced lockdown with e-commerce site being an effective alternative EBIT margin at 8.9% supported by cost meas- ures

Iso Raunjak who joined SFS in 1992 ap- pointed new head of the segment, taking over from Josef Zünd who retired Key figures Distribution & Logistics 2020 2020 2019 in CHF million (unaudited) Jul/Aug 1H 1H Third party sales 159.6 165.3 Sales growth comparable -2.4% -2.6 EBITDA 17.2 21.2 As a % of net sales 10.6 12.6 Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted 14.5 13.3 As a % of net sales 8.9 7.9 Average Capital Employed 129.0 138.5 Investments 1.9 1.6 Full-time equivalents (FTE) 595.0 618.0 ROCE in % 22.4 19.2 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 14 Financial update SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 15 Historical background 1H20 EBITDA stronger than during crisis in 2009 Sales in CHF million EBITDA margin adjusted 19.1% 20.7% 2'000 18.9% 20% 1'600 1633 1739 1781 15.5% 16% 1'200 11.7% 1193 1331 1383 1376 1437 12% 800 1122 1093 1068 8% 400 4% 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 0% SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 16 KPI summary 1H 2020 Solid performance in challenging times In CHF million 1H 2020 % 1H 2019 % yoy Sales 773.7 867.8 -10.8% EBITDA margin 120.3 15.5% 152.6 17.6% -21.2% EBIT adjusted margin 71.0 9.2% 109.2 12.6% -34.9% Net income margin 53.9 7.0% 88.6 10.2% -39.1% Equity ratio 1,169.0 72.7% 1,139.2 75.5% 2.6% Net cash -11.4 -51.9 Capex % net sales 56.6 7.3% 56.4 6.5% 0.4% Free cash flow conversion rate 46.0 38.2% 48.7 31.9% -5.5% ROCE 12.6% 19.5% SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 17 Organic sales development end markets July & August better than expected Organic growth in % yoy 10% Weakening global economy 5% 7.5% 6.7% COVID-19 0% 4.1% 1.4% 0.9% 0.7% -5% -1.0% -6.1% -3.1%-1.7% -10% -15% -20% 2018 2019 -21.0%2020 -25% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 J / A Jul/Aug -6.1% SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 18 Organic sales development segments Strong impact in Q2 | Improvement in July & August Organic growth in % yoy SFSG EC FS D&L 5% 0.9% 2.1% 0.4% 0% -5% -1.3% -2.7%-2.4% -5.6% -10% -6.1% -9.1% -15% -20% -17.1% -21.0% -25% -30% -29.0% -35% Q1.2020 Q2.2020 Jul/Aug SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 19 Organic sales development Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious Organic growth in % yoy 10% Weakening global economy 5% 7.5% 6.7% COVID-19 4.1% 0% 1.4% 0.7% 0.9% • Q4 uncertain -1.0% -5% -3.1% -1.7% due to low visibility -10%  "shortened" V-curve  upside potential -15% possible -20% -21.0%2020 -25% 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 20 Operating profitability Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious EBIT adjusted in CHF million EBIT adjusted margin in % 14.2% 14.3% 13.6% 14.4% 14.2% 16% 12.6% 150 Upside potential 12% 127.1 129.9 9.2% Guidance 100 110.9 122.4 116.0 109.2 8% 71.0 50 4% 0 1H2017 2H2017 1H2018 2H2018 1H2019 2H2019 1H2020 2H2020 0% SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 21 Guidance 2H2020 Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious 2020 G 1H2020 A 2H2020 G (March*) (July**) Gross sales CHF million 773.7 > 773.7 Gross sales growth 0-2% -10.8% Organic -1.5%-0.5% -10.4% Scope 1.5% 3.4% FX n/a -3.8% EBIT adjusted 12-14% 9.2% ~ 9.2% In March we were not in a position to assess the impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 SFS assumes no second wave of COVID-19 in 2H2020 A = Actual G = Guidance SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 22 Mid-Term guidance Maintained potential to outgrow global GDP Mid-term guidance Mid-term guidance (dated 2014, IPO) (dated 2020) Gross sales 5-7% 3-6% (in local currency, incl. bolt-on M&A) EBIT margin adjusted 15-17% 13-16% Remarks for update: Global GDP growth decelerated

Mix effects (share FS increased)

Widening the range due to increased volatility SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 23 Q&A SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 24 Divisional focus SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 25 Automotive division Alfred Schneider, Head of Automotive division SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 26 Positioning and market trends Positioned to serve above average growing segments Position within automotive market Supplying the automotive industry and its supply chain with precision components

Focus on areas of

Active and passive safety Autonomous driving Engine efficiency and electrification

Activities focused on EU, NA, CN and IN

Major key accounts served world-wide Key trends in industry Global light vehicle production forecast (2018-'25) 100 20% 80 10% 60 0% 40 -10% 20 -20% 0 -30% 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Cars build vs. PY Source: IHS, July 2020 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 27 Growth drivers Automotive division Growth largely independent from specific drive concept Combustion engine Combustion engine markets (90%) & markets EV (10%) by 2025 ~15% India ~50% Europe ~30% Americas ~5% China/RoW mid-term not at risk  mid-term at limited risk

~45% ~55% 2019 Interior 2012 Interior Powertrain Restraint ABS/ESP ~20% Sensors Power- Restraint ABS / ESP train Electric Braking Growth: >70% CAGR: >8% SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 28 Car with conventional hydraulic brake system SFS value content in ABS/ESC only Anti blocking system (ABS)/ Electronic stability control (ESC) ABS Parts ABS/ESC System components Brake booster Vacuum pump ABS/ESC Brake caliper Brake caliper with park brake Park brake lever SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 29 Car with modern 'brake by wire' brake system Potential SFS value content up to ~5x higher Global light vehicle production forecast 2020: 70m vehicles

2025: 95m vehicles Source: IHS, July 2020 ABS/ESC ABS/ESC ABS Parts Electric Parking Brake (EPB) EPB Module EPB Actuators Integrated Brake System Power Power Break Module Break Actuators SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 30 Expansion of production capacities at Heerbrugg Realization of new projects for braking applications Continued new project wins from key customers in the area of electric braking applications require expansion of production capacity in Heerbrugg

Planned investment into first step of build-out estimated at CHF 25-30m, providing necessary production space until 2027

build-out estimated at CHF 25-30m, providing necessary production space until 2027 Customers will benefit from the site's leading position in production of know-how intensive and innovative products based on highly efficient and automated processes

know-how intensive and innovative products based on highly efficient and automated processes Investment allows to serve global key customers with components in EU (CH, Heerbrugg), NA (US, Medina) and Asia (CN, Nantong) Visualization of planned building expansion at Heerbrugg; realization of part to the right expected to start in 2021 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 31 Cameras/sensors for autonomous driving Significant growth potential for the years to come Surround view camera (4x/car) Ultrasonic parking Market penetration: <5% sensor (8-12x/car) Market penetration: <30% Camera housings Membrane pots Front camera (1x/car) Radar (1x/car) Market penetration: <10% Market penetration: <10% Long-Range Radar LIDAR Lens holder Camera Brackets Short-/Medium - Range Radar SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 32 Automotive division priorities Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line Capacity Leverage on Employees Leader in BSD Global management innovations technology platform Match production Maintain focus Continue with Foster global Leverage global capacity and on identified preventive meas- leading market platforms to deploy demand situation innovation trends ures to protect position in actuator key products and employee health & technology technologies in safety Asia and US SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 33 Electronics division George Poh, Head of Electronics division SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 34 Positioning and market trends Positioned to serve above average growing segments Position within electronics market Supplying the electronics industry based on 7 core technologies and with 8 core products

Focus on end market segments

Mobile Devices Lifestyle Electronics Hard Disc Drive

Manufacturing activities focused on Asia

Global marketing including North America

Major key accounts served world-wide Key trends in industry Mobile Lifestyle device Electronics growth growth Growth driven by emerging markets demand, technology upgrades, customer product ecosystem growth & accessories expansion HDD replacement Cloud data storage to drive demand for Nearline HDD but SSD will replace certain HDD applications SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 35 New Nantong facility Platform to expand SFS' business in Asia Located one hour north of Shanghai, second largest site (77,000 m 2 ) of SFS after Heerbrugg

) of SFS after Heerbrugg All SFS core technologies combined under one roof

License for comprehensive in-house plating solution

in-house plating solution Platform for development of other SFS busi- nesses (Automotive, Industrial, D&L) in Asia

Home base of Electronics' mobile devices and lifestyle electronics businesses

Abundant potential for further growth (space and utilization rate), land reserves of approx. 20,000 m 2 Surface treatment Waste Water Plant Stamping Plastic injection Cold forming Precision machining molding Warehouse Office / Canteen SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 36 Multilevel customer penetration Growth across product ecosystem and technologies AR/VR Wireless Charger Wireless Earbuds/ Headphones Increase penetration Power Adaptor Smart Speaker application engagement Smart Watch Accessories Increase value Product TV Set Top Box content Tablet through cross- Notebook selling Portable Media Player Smart Phones Continued penetration for future generation devices Fasteners Inserts Stamped Parts Optics Plastics Machined Wire Formed Cold Formed Parts Parts Parts Component penetration Comment: Excluding HDD SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 37 Hard Disk Drives (Malaysia Plant) Freed-up capacity leveraged for other growth projects Growth in High Capacity Enterprise Drives (Near Line, "NL") applied in data centers and by cloud service providers

> 30% higher SFS value content in NL HDD than other applications

Freed-up capacity used for

capacity used for Manufacturing of medical components Support Lifestyle Electronics customer expansion in South East Asia

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 38 Electronics division priorities Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line Nantong Customer HDD Employees ecosystem platform replacement penetration Support other Human capital Increase share of Leverage SFS divisions to development at all wallet in lifestyle Malaysia plant for leverage Nantong levels and ensuring electronics and medical business platform and grow employee health & mobile devices and other their Asia business safety applications in electronics SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 39 Construction division Arthur Blank, Head of Construction division SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 40 Construction division in a nutshell Clear orientation in a fragmented market Position within construction market "The building envelope specialist"

Supplying fastening technology to the building envelope, quality hinges and fall arrest systems with high customer benefit

Activities focused on EU and NA

Local market organizations in order to respond quickly to specific customer needs

Major key accounts served worldwide Peculiarities of business No dependence on individual large customers

Regional rules, norms and habits

Time-critical orders - often next day delivery Anticipated market development (2019-'24) SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 41 Top 3 key drivers for change and innovation More green, efficient and safe = market growth Energy Efficient building envelope Energy saving

Sustainability

New buildings and renovation Produc- Health and tivity Safety New methods drive efficiency Safety at height • Modular building (off-site) • Avoid falling of buildings • Building Information Modelling • Safe work conditions • Robotics • Compliance SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 42 Value generation at high quality façade Increase value take per square meter Fasteners Services Rainscreen façade Subframes Example: 2,000 m² rainscreen façade In the past "only" fasteners

Today painted fasteners and subframes SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 43 Value generation with safety systems Broad, focused product portfolio for building envelope Received order for fastenings to the building envelope

Additional business with the same contractors for roof fall protection systems

2,200 support units (customer-specific, SFS made) 18 km stainless steel cable Training on site Reliable delivery

Istanbul Grand Airport Fall protection system SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 44 Value generation at installation process Innovation to increase installation process efficiency Innovative and patented fastener for the invisible fastening of façade panels. Compared to other solutions simpler installation and lower costs Efficient installation process with in- house developed setting tool from GESIPA Technical values, BIM data and sales via eShop SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 45 Construction division priorities Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line eCommerce Employees Supply chain Innovation Further Human capital Adapt supply Continue to expansion of development and chain to optimize develop value eCommerce ensuring employee product availability adding solutions activities with focus health & safety at the point of on e-shop sales SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 46 Medical division Jens Breu, Head of Medical division SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 47 Positioning and market trends Focus on high-growth market segments Position within medical market End-to-end contract manufacturer of components and complete medical devices for OEM customers

contract manufacturer of components and complete medical devices for OEM customers Focus on applications areas

Medical Dental Pharma

Activities focused in North and Central America with expanding presences in Europe and Asia

ISO 13485 certified at all sites, FDA compliant as required Key trends in industry Outsourc- Supplier Vertical ing through consoli- integration OEMs dation Value chain structure OEM Vertically integrated CDMOs CDMOs with specialization Complex component manufacturer SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 48 Positioning of Tegra Medical Vertically integrated, true end-to-end solutions provider Design for Pilot Assembly Manufacture and Production Assembly Cost-effective, Low-volume Full device scalable refinement manufacturing under assembly of product designs tight deadlines Prototyping Accurate prototypes to help increase speed to market Full Scale Packaging Production and Sterilization Manufacturing Complete packaging Ramp-up, full scale and sterilization production service Prototyping and Product Development (GENESIS Tech Center Services) Manufacturing Capabilities (at production sites) SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 49 Selected products and applications "Where medical devices come to life." Catheterization suturing device Pedicle screws and holderMeniscus suture anchoring device Bone marrow device Spinal retractor SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 50 Global sales & manufacturing platform in development Local presences and capabilities to serve global OEMs * ** * GTC = Genesis Technology Center * * Cold forming Precision Precision Laser Grinding EDM Injection Assembly Clean room & Machining Molding sterilization SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 51 Medical priorities Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line Globalization Employees Organization Branding Increase engage- Continue with Develop global Use Tegra ment and partici- preventive meas- SFS medical Medical brand for pation in European ures to protect organization to global activities and Asian medical employee health & establish and markets safety leverage global platform capabilities SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 52 Divisional focus Q&A SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 53 Thank you for your attention SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 54 SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 55 Disclaimer This presentation includes forward looking statements. These statements reflect the SFS Group's current assessment of market conditions and future events. The statements are therefore subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Unforeseen events may lead to deviations of the actual results from the forecasts and estimates made in this presentation and in other published information. To this extent all forward looking statements in this presentation are subject to such limitations. SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020 56 Attachments Original document

