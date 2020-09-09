Log in
Sign up
SFS Group AG    SFSN   CH0239229302

SFS GROUP AG

(SFSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/09 05:16:01 am
85.9 CHF   +1.90%
05:15aSFS : Presentation Investor Day 2020
PU
08/05SFS : defends its profitability despite a difficult second quarter
PU
03/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SFS : Presentation Investor Day 2020

09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT

SFS Investor Day 2020

Heerbrugg, 9 September 2020

Agenda

1.

SFS DNA and business update (9:00 am)

Jens Breu

2.

Financial update

Jens Breu/Rolf Frei

Financial update

Q&A

3.

Divisional focus (9:45 am)

Automotive division

Alfred Schneider

Electronics division

George Poh

Construction division

Arthur Blank

Medical division

Jens Breu

Q&A

4.

Plant tour/buffet lunch (11:15 am)

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

2

SFS DNA

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

3

Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

4

Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7

Drug Delivery

& Fluid Mgmt.

CAGR 7.6%

In-Vitro

Diagnostics

CAGR: 5.3%

Total market size 2019

Orthopedics

$440bn

CAGR: 4.4%

2019 - '25e CAGR

6.8%

Cardio-

vascular

CAGR: 7.6%

Surgical

Devices

CAGR: 6.9%

Other Devices

CAGR: 8.6%

Respiratory

Care

CAGR: 5.3%

Medical

Imaging

CAGR: 4.4%

Source: MassMEDIC

Medtech market snapshot on SFS position

  • Well positioned within 6 of 8 global medtech markets
  • Broad customer base whereas 10 of the top 15 global Medtech OEM's are buying customers
  • Positioned as development and manufacturing partner for new devices, implants or complex components

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

5

Mission critical products for selected niche applications We are by your side - 24/7

Key drivers of outsourcing decisions

Scalability

Cost savings

Vertical integration

  • Access to scalable capacity to ensure reliable production in support of the market's demand
  • Cost containment via automation and pursuit of economies of scale
  • Vendor optimization by consolidating multiple phases of the product life cycle with "one- stop-shop" suppliers

Quality

Technology know-how

  • Consistent compliance to required quality standards
  • Enhancement of non-core technical competences

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

6

Relevance of Additive Manufacturing (AM) Potential in product development and operations

Potential

  • Rapid prototyping
  • No tooling costs
  • Realization of difficult geometries
  • Continued market penetration leading to technology enhancements and sinking prices

Current limitations

  • Limited material availability
  • Output rate in serial production
  • Material characteristics (surface, density, porosity)
  • Post processing requirements

Machine parts

Tooling

Prototyping

Part of technology networks

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

7

SFS Value Engineering - Reference Case D&L

Creating sustainable benefit

Large D&L product offering in tools and fasteners (>150,000 items) allows customer to source more than 5,000 articles from SFS, leading to reduce supplier base

Efficient supply processes and global footprint offer stable supply chain for customer's Swiss and international facilities

SFS logistic systems (eLogistics, eShop, toolLog) created for tailor made order processes, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced invent- tory and lower risk of shortages

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

8

SFS Value Engineering - Reference Case Dental

Creating sustainable benefit

In depth plastics injection molding know-how allowed to fulfill custom- er's material requirements for the dental industry. High market acceptance resulting 110m parts in 2019

Labelling, packaging and storage directly at SFS' site and shipments to customer's distribution hub allow for significantly reduced handling

Leverage Industry 4.0 opportunities of digitization to constantly improve processes

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

9

Business update

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

10

Key takeaways updated

Priorities of 1H 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic

  • Priorities of 1H 2020 driven by COVID-19 pandemic
    • Turning attention to employee safety
    • Balancing manufacturing capacity
    • Cost management while maintaining innovation activities
  • 1H 2020 with an organic decline of -10.4%
    • 1st quarter: solid organic growth of 0.9% y-o-y
    • 2nd quarter significantly impacted by the pandemic: organic growth of -21.0%
    • Despite decline in revenue healthy EBIT margin of 9.2% and EBITDA margin of 15.5%
  • 2H 2020 - Expectations
    • Organic growth in Medical and Electronics to continue compared to 1H
    • Expect solid further recovery step, especially in Automotive and Construction markets
    • Industrial customers in Switzerland and Germany to have slightly slower recovery
    • Aircraft business to remain challenging, further visibility on new "normal" not yet given

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

11

Headlines Engineered Components segment updated Automotive stimulated | Industrial remains weak

  • COVID-19with significant impact on demand:
    • 1H 2020 organic sales -13.5%y-o-y
    • Electronics and Medical with organic growth
  • Acquisition of T&M adds deep drawing to the North American manufacturing capabilities
  • Temporary measures taken to offset impact on profitability from decline in end market sales, resulting in EBIT of CHF 35.1m (9.1%)
  • In order to realize the acquired growth projects at Industrial and Medical divisions, significant investments in site expansions are made in Switzerland and the USA

Key figures Engineered Components

2020

2020

2019

in CHF million (unaudited)

Jul/Aug

1H

1H

Third party sales

380.1

454.2

Sales growth comparable

-9.1%

-13.5%

EBITDA

69.1

96.4

As a % of net sales

17.9

21.0

Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted

35.1

73.9

As a % of net sales

9.1

16.1

Average Capital Employed

710.3

680.6

Investments

48.6

44.3

Full-time equivalents (FTE)

6,978

7,310

ROCE in %

9.9

21.7

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

12

Headlines Fastening Systems segment updated Continued investments in expanding market reach

  • Less pronounced impact of COVID-19 on construction market and scope effects limit- ing decline of segment sales to -10.0%y-o-y
  • Investments into expansion of market reach with acquisition of MBE
  • Development at Riveting division significantly impacted by low demand from automotive and industrial customers
  • Impact of weaker demand on operating re- sults offset by temporary capacity reductions and tight cost management
    • 1H EBIT margin at 9.5% (CHF 22.7 m)

Key figures Fastening Systems

2020

2020

2019

in CHF million (unaudited)

Jul/Aug

1H

1H

Third party sales

234.0

248.3

Sales growth comparable

-2.7%

-10.0%

EBITDA

32.2

34.1

As a % of net sales

13.5

13.4

Operating profit (EBIT)

22.7

24.0

As a % of net sales

9.5

9.4

Average Capital Employed

288.5

294.8

Investments

4.3

9.1

Full-time equivalents (FTE)

2,386

2,459

ROCE in %

15.7

16.3

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

13

Headlines Distribution & Logistics segment updated Positive results despite difficult environment

  • Organic sales of CHF 159.6 m representing a decline of -2.6%y-o-y
  • Multi-channelapproach particularly beneficial during COVID-19 induced lockdown with e-commerce site being an effective alternative
  • EBIT margin at 8.9% supported by cost meas- ures
  • Iso Raunjak who joined SFS in 1992 ap- pointed new head of the segment, taking over from Josef Zünd who retired

Key figures Distribution & Logistics

2020

2020

2019

in CHF million (unaudited)

Jul/Aug

1H

1H

Third party sales

159.6

165.3

Sales growth comparable

-2.4%

-2.6

EBITDA

17.2

21.2

As a % of net sales

10.6

12.6

Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted

14.5

13.3

As a % of net sales

8.9

7.9

Average Capital Employed

129.0

138.5

Investments

1.9

1.6

Full-time equivalents (FTE)

595.0

618.0

ROCE in %

22.4

19.2

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

14

Financial update

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

15

Historical background

1H20 EBITDA stronger than during crisis in 2009

Sales in CHF million

EBITDA margin adjusted

19.1%

20.7%

2'000

18.9%

20%

1'600

1633

1739

1781

15.5%

16%

1'200 11.7%

1193

1331

1383

1376

1437

12%

800

1122

1093

1068

8%

400

4%

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

0%

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

16

KPI summary 1H 2020

Solid performance in challenging times

In CHF million

1H 2020

%

1H 2019

%

yoy

Sales

773.7

867.8

-10.8%

EBITDA

margin

120.3

15.5%

152.6

17.6%

-21.2%

EBIT adjusted

margin

71.0

9.2%

109.2

12.6%

-34.9%

Net income

margin

53.9

7.0%

88.6

10.2%

-39.1%

Equity

ratio

1,169.0

72.7%

1,139.2

75.5%

2.6%

Net cash

-11.4

-51.9

Capex

% net sales

56.6

7.3%

56.4

6.5%

0.4%

Free cash flow

conversion rate

46.0

38.2%

48.7

31.9%

-5.5%

ROCE

12.6%

19.5%

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

17

Organic sales development end markets July & August better than expected

Organic growth in % yoy

10%

Weakening global economy

5%

7.5% 6.7%

COVID-19

0%

4.1%

1.4%

0.9%

0.7%

-5%

-1.0%

-6.1%

-3.1%-1.7%

-10%

-15%

-20%

2018

2019

-21.0%2020

-25%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Q1 Q2 J / A

Jul/Aug

-6.1%

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

18

Organic sales development segments

Strong impact in Q2 | Improvement in July & August

Organic growth in % yoy

SFSG

EC

FS

D&L

5%

0.9%

2.1%

0.4%

0%

-5%

-1.3%

-2.7%-2.4%

-5.6%

-10%

-6.1%

-9.1%

-15%

-20%

-17.1%

-21.0%

-25%

-30%

-29.0%

-35%

Q1.2020

Q2.2020

Jul/Aug

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

19

Organic sales development

Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious

Organic growth in % yoy

10%

Weakening global economy

5%

7.5% 6.7%

COVID-19

4.1%

0%

1.4% 0.7%

0.9%

Q4 uncertain

-1.0%

-5%

-3.1%

-1.7%

due to low visibility

-10%

"shortened" V-curve

upside potential

-15%

possible

-20%

-21.0%2020

-25%

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

20

Operating profitability

Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious

EBIT adjusted in CHF million

EBIT adjusted margin in %

14.2%

14.3%

13.6%

14.4%

14.2%

16%

12.6%

150

Upside potential

12%

127.1

129.9

9.2%

Guidance

100

110.9

122.4

116.0

109.2

8%

71.0

50

4%

0

1H2017

2H2017

1H2018

2H2018

1H2019

2H2019

1H2020

2H2020

0%

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

21

Guidance 2H2020

Q4 with limited visibility | We stay cautious

2020 G

1H2020 A

2H2020 G

(March*)

(July**)

Gross sales CHF million

773.7

> 773.7

Gross sales growth

0-2%

-10.8%

Organic

-1.5%-0.5%

-10.4%

Scope

1.5%

3.4%

FX

n/a

-3.8%

EBIT adjusted

12-14%

9.2%

~ 9.2%

  • In March we were not in a position to assess the impact of COVID-19
  • SFS assumes no second wave of COVID-19 in 2H2020

A = Actual G = Guidance

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

22

Mid-Term guidance

Maintained potential to outgrow global GDP

Mid-term guidance

Mid-term guidance

(dated 2014, IPO)

(dated 2020)

Gross sales

5-7%

3-6%

(in local currency, incl. bolt-on M&A)

EBIT margin adjusted

15-17%

13-16%

Remarks for update:

  • Global GDP growth decelerated
  • Mix effects (share FS increased)
  • Widening the range due to increased volatility

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

23

Q&A

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

24

Divisional focus

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

25

Automotive division

Alfred Schneider, Head of Automotive division

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

26

Positioning and market trends

Positioned to serve above average growing segments

Position within automotive market

  • Supplying the automotive industry and its supply chain with precision components
  • Focus on areas of
    • Active and passive safety
    • Autonomous driving
    • Engine efficiency and electrification
  • Activities focused on EU, NA, CN and IN
  • Major key accounts served world-wide

Key trends in industry

Global light vehicle production forecast (2018-'25)

100

20%

80

10%

60

0%

40

-10%

20

-20%

0

-30%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Cars build

vs. PY

Source: IHS, July 2020

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

27

Growth drivers Automotive division

Growth largely independent from specific drive concept

Combustion engine

Combustion engine markets (90%) &

markets

EV (10%) by 2025

~15% India

~50% Europe

~30% Americas

~5% China/RoW

  • mid-termnot at risk mid-term at limited risk
    ~45%~55%

2019 Interior

2012 Interior

Powertrain

Restraint

ABS/ESP

~20%

Sensors

Power-

Restraint

ABS / ESP

train

Electric Braking

Growth: >70%

CAGR: >8%

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

28

Car with conventional hydraulic brake system SFS value content in ABS/ESC only

Anti blocking system (ABS)/ Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS Parts

ABS/ESC

System components

  1. Brake booster
  2. Vacuum pump
  3. ABS/ESC
  4. Brake caliper
  5. Brake caliper with park brake
  6. Park brake lever

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

29

Car with modern 'brake by wire' brake system Potential SFS value content up to ~5x higher

Global light vehicle production forecast

  • 2020: 70m vehicles
  • 2025: 95m vehicles

Source: IHS, July 2020

ABS/ESC

ABS/ESC

ABS Parts

Electric Parking Brake (EPB)

EPB Module

EPB Actuators

Integrated Brake System

Power

Power

Break Module

Break Actuators

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

30

Expansion of production capacities at Heerbrugg Realization of new projects for braking applications

  • Continued new project wins from key customers in the area of electric braking applications require expansion of production capacity in Heerbrugg
  • Planned investment into first step of build-out estimated at CHF 25-30m, providing necessary production space until 2027
  • Customers will benefit from the site's leading position in production of know-how intensive and innovative products based on highly efficient and automated processes
  • Investment allows to serve global key customers with components in EU (CH, Heerbrugg), NA (US, Medina) and Asia (CN, Nantong)

Visualization of planned building expansion at Heerbrugg; realization of part to the right expected to start in 2021

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

31

Cameras/sensors for autonomous driving Significant growth potential for the years to come

Surround view camera (4x/car)

Ultrasonic parking

Market penetration: <5%

sensor (8-12x/car)

Market penetration: <30%

Camera housings

Membrane pots

Front camera (1x/car)

Radar (1x/car)

Market penetration: <10%

Market penetration: <10%

Long-Range Radar

LIDAR

Lens holder

Camera

Brackets

Short-/Medium - Range Radar

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

32

Automotive division priorities

Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line

Capacity

Leverage on

Employees

Leader in BSD

Global

management

innovations

technology

platform

Match production

Maintain focus

Continue with

Foster global

Leverage global

capacity and

on identified

preventive meas-

leading market

platforms to deploy

demand situation

innovation trends

ures to protect

position in actuator

key products and

employee health &

technology

technologies in

safety

Asia and US

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

33

Electronics division

George Poh, Head of Electronics division

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

34

Positioning and market trends

Positioned to serve above average growing segments

Position within electronics market

  • Supplying the electronics industry based on 7 core technologies and with 8 core products
  • Focus on end market segments
    • Mobile Devices
    • Lifestyle Electronics
    • Hard Disc Drive
  • Manufacturing activities focused on Asia
  • Global marketing including North America
  • Major key accounts served world-wide

Key trends in industry

Mobile Lifestyle

device Electronics

growth growth

Growth driven by emerging markets demand, technology upgrades, customer product ecosystem growth & accessories expansion

HDD

replacement

Cloud data storage to drive demand for Nearline HDD but SSD will replace certain HDD applications

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

35

New Nantong facility

Platform to expand SFS' business in Asia

  • Located one hour north of Shanghai, second largest site (77,000 m2) of SFS after Heerbrugg
  • All SFS core technologies combined under one roof
  • License for comprehensive in-house plating solution
  • Platform for development of other SFS busi- nesses (Automotive, Industrial, D&L) in Asia
  • Home base of Electronics' mobile devices and lifestyle electronics businesses
  • Abundant potential for further growth (space and utilization rate), land reserves of approx. 20,000 m2

Surface treatment

Waste Water Plant

Stamping

Plastic injection

Cold forming

Precision machining

molding

Warehouse

Office / Canteen

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

36

Multilevel customer penetration

Growth across product ecosystem and technologies

AR/VR

Wireless Charger

Wireless Earbuds/

Headphones

Increase

penetration

Power Adaptor

Smart Speaker

application

engagement

Smart Watch

Accessories

Increase value

Product

TV Set Top Box

content

Tablet

through cross-

Notebook

selling

Portable Media Player

Smart Phones

Continued penetration for future generation devices

Fasteners

Inserts

Stamped Parts

Optics

Plastics

Machined

Wire Formed

Cold Formed

Parts

Parts

Parts

Component penetration

Comment: Excluding HDD

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

37

Hard Disk Drives (Malaysia Plant)

Freed-up capacity leveraged for other growth projects

  • Growth in High Capacity Enterprise Drives (Near Line, "NL") applied in data centers and by cloud service providers
  • > 30% higher SFS value content in NL HDD than other applications
  • Freed-upcapacity used for
    • Manufacturing of medical components
    • Support Lifestyle Electronics customer expansion in South East Asia

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

38

Electronics division priorities

Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line

Nantong

Customer

HDD

Employees

ecosystem

platform

replacement

penetration

Support other

Human capital

Increase share of

Leverage

SFS divisions to

development at all

wallet in lifestyle

Malaysia plant for

leverage Nantong

levels and ensuring

electronics and

medical business

platform and grow

employee health &

mobile devices

and other

their Asia business

safety

applications in

electronics

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

39

Construction division

Arthur Blank, Head of Construction division

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

40

Construction division in a nutshell Clear orientation in a fragmented market

Position within construction market

  • "The building envelope specialist"
  • Supplying fastening technology to the building envelope, quality hinges and fall arrest systems with high customer benefit
  • Activities focused on EU and NA
  • Local market organizations in order to respond quickly to specific customer needs
  • Major key accounts served worldwide

Peculiarities of business

  • No dependence on individual large customers
  • Regional rules, norms and habits
  • Time-criticalorders - often next day delivery

Anticipated market development (2019-'24)

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

41

Top 3 key drivers for change and innovation More green, efficient and safe = market growth

Energy

Efficient building envelope

  • Energy saving
  • Sustainability
  • New buildings and renovation

Produc-

Health

and

tivity

Safety

New methods drive efficiency

Safety at height

Modular building (off-site)

Avoid falling of buildings

Building Information Modelling

Safe work conditions

• Robotics

• Compliance

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

42

Value generation at high quality façade

Increase value take per square meter

Fasteners

Services

Rainscreen façade

Subframes

Example: 2,000 m² rainscreen façade

  • In the past "only" fasteners
  • Today painted fasteners and subframes

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

43

Value generation with safety systems

Broad, focused product portfolio for building envelope

  • Received order for fastenings to the building envelope
  • Additional business with the same contractors for roof fall protection systems
    • 2,200 support units (customer-specific, SFS made)
    • 18 km stainless steel cable
    • Training on site
    • Reliable delivery

Istanbul Grand Airport

Fall protection system

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

44

Value generation at installation process

Innovation to increase installation process efficiency

Innovative and patented fastener for the invisible fastening of façade panels. Compared to other solutions simpler installation and lower costs

Efficient installation process with in- house developed setting tool from

GESIPA

Technical values, BIM data and sales via eShop

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

45

Construction division priorities

Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line

eCommerce

Employees

Supply chain

Innovation

Further

Human capital

Adapt supply

Continue to

expansion of

development and

chain to optimize

develop value

eCommerce

ensuring employee

product availability

adding solutions

activities with focus

health & safety

at the point of

on e-shop

sales

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

46

Medical division

Jens Breu, Head of Medical division

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

47

Positioning and market trends

Focus on high-growth market segments

Position within medical market

  • End-to-endcontract manufacturer of components and complete medical devices for OEM customers
  • Focus on applications areas
    • Medical
    • Dental
    • Pharma
  • Activities focused in North and Central America with expanding presences in Europe and Asia
  • ISO 13485 certified at all sites, FDA compliant as required

Key trends in industry

Outsourc-

Supplier

Vertical

ing through

consoli-

integration

OEMs

dation

Value chain structure

OEM

Vertically integrated CDMOs

CDMOs with specialization

Complex component manufacturer

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

48

Positioning of Tegra Medical

Vertically integrated, true end-to-end solutions provider

Design for

Pilot

Assembly

Manufacture and

Production

Assembly

Cost-effective,

Low-volume

Full device

scalable refinement

manufacturing under

assembly

of product designs

tight deadlines

Prototyping

Accurate prototypes

to help increase

speed to market

Full Scale

Packaging

Production

and Sterilization

Manufacturing

Complete packaging

Ramp-up, full scale

and sterilization

production

service

Prototyping and Product Development (GENESIS Tech Center Services)

Manufacturing Capabilities (at production sites)

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

49

Selected products and applications "Where medical devices come to life."

Catheterization suturing device

Pedicle screws

and holderMeniscus suture anchoring device

Bone marrow device

Spinal retractor

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

50

Global sales & manufacturing platform in development Local presences and capabilities to serve global OEMs

* **

* GTC = Genesis Technology Center

*

*

Cold forming

Precision

Precision Laser

Grinding

EDM

Injection

Assembly

Clean room &

Machining

Molding

sterilization

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

51

Medical priorities

Key initiatives to grow top and bottom line

Globalization

Employees

Organization

Branding

Increase engage-

Continue with

Develop global

Use Tegra

ment and partici-

preventive meas-

SFS medical

Medical brand for

pation in European

ures to protect

organization to

global activities

and Asian medical

employee health &

establish and

markets

safety

leverage global

platform capabilities

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

52

Divisional focus Q&A

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

53

Thank you for your attention

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

54

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

55

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward looking statements. These statements reflect the SFS Group's current assessment of market conditions and future events. The statements are therefore subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Unforeseen events may lead to deviations of the actual results from the forecasts and estimates made in this presentation and in other published information. To this extent all forward looking statements in this presentation are subject to such limitations.

SFS Investor Day 2020 | 9 September 2020

56

Disclaimer

SFS Group AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:05 UTC
