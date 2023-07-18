SFS achieves constant development

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The SFS Group looks back on the first half of 2023, which was characterized by mixed business performance and destocking effects in the end markets. Renewed strong sales growth of 29.2% was mainly driven by the inclusion of Hoffmann. Sales amounted to CHF 1,580.7 million. At CHF 189.9 million, operating profit (EBIT) rose by 16.6% year-over-year.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Half-Year Report 2023 (PDF).
