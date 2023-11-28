SFS defines succession at Corporate Services

SFS Group Schweiz AG
Claude Stadler, Head of Corporate Services, will step down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2023 and assume responsibility for his family’s holding company. He will hand over managerial responsibility to Arthur Blank and Volker Dostmann, which will ensure continuity.
1782979 28.11.2023 CET/CEST