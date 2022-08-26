SFS : exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022

SFS Group generated gross sales of CHF 1,223.6 million in the first half-year, which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 27.8%. In addition to organic growth of 9.8%, there were consolidation effects of 19.3%, primarily as a result of the first-time consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1. Currency effects reduced sales growth by -1.3%.

Demand for SFS products remained high over the period in most end markets and regions - regardless of the considerable uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine, sustained disruption in supply chains, further waves of COVID-19 in Asia and Europe and an environment of rising interest rates and inflation. As in the previous financial year, a high level of delivery readiness remained a strong competitive advantage. The continued ability to deliver to customers was maintained thanks to local production sites, robust and largely regional supply chains and the tremendous commitment of the employees. We again managed to make selective market share gains.

In a challenging environment shaped by considerable uncertainty, SFS Group exceeded its growth targets in all regions and end markets - with the exception of the automotive industry. The completion of the transaction with Hoffmann at the beginning of May marked the internationalization of the trading business conducted by the Distribution & Logistics segment. At CHF 1,223.6 million, sales in the first half of 2022 were 27.8% up on the last year, while the EBIT margin adjusted for one-off effects stood at 14.7%.

Profitability affected by uneven capacity utilization

The weakening in customer demand in the automotive industry seen in the course of the first half of the year had a negative impact on capacity utilization in automotive-related business areas. This led to an uneven utilization of production capacities overall. Profitability was also affected by the rising costs of commodities, energy and personnel. The adjusted EBIT margin was 14.7% in the first half of 2022, down 210 basis points year-on-year mainly due to mix effects from the three segments. As a result of inventory revaluations related to the purchase price allocation of the Hoffmann transaction, the reported result is weighed down by acquisition effects of CHF 16.6 million. Adjusted EBIT rose by 11.5% to CHF 179.5 million, mainly due to the first-time consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1.

Investments projects continued unchanged, with expenditure of CHF 60.7 million in the first half of the year, which corresponds to 5.0% of net sales (PY 4.9%). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF 62.5 million (PY CHF 135.8 million). In order to secure delivery capacity, disproportionately high inventories were built up compared with previous years. At the same time, more funds were tied up in trade receivables than in previous years as a result of the sales growth.

Engineered Components (EC) segment - Varying conditions in end markets

Demand was mainly positive in the divisions of the EC segment. The Industrial and Medical divisions in particular made use of the favorable market environment and met growth expectations in the first half of 2022. The Electronics division consolidated the exceptionally strong growth from the corresponding period in the previous year and, despite the high baseline effect, in turn realized a considerable increase in sales. In the automotive industry, the supply chain bottlenecks that emerged in the course of the previous year also impacted the performance of the Automotive division in the first half of 2022. The segment generated sales of CHF 523.4 million, which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 6.4%. The EBIT margin achieved in the first half of 2022 was 15.9% (PY 18.7%).

Fastening Systems (FS) segment - Unchanged market dynamics

The two divisions of the Fastening Systems segment took advantage of the opportunities presented by the continuing dynamic market environment in the construction industry. The strong demand that has existed since the end of 2020 continued unabated in the first half of 2022. The performance of the Riveting division was also positive in most of its other application areas. Business in the automotive industry continued to be characterized by supply chain bottlenecks on the customer side. Segment sales amounted to CHF 334.5 million, which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 14.1%. Thanks to high capacity utilization and prudent cost and price management, the segment realized an EBIT margin of 19.1% and again increased profitability year-on-year (PY 17.7%).

Distribution & Logistics (D&L) segment - Transaction with Hoffmann closed

The transaction with Hoffmann was completed on May 11, once regulatory approvals were obtained. The activities to realize medium and long-term growth potential are currently being planned and systematically implemented. Hoffmann's CEO, Martin Reichenecker, joined the Group Executive Board of SFS. Thanks to continued high product availability overall, both divisions of the D&L segment generated strong growth in the first half of 2022. This resulted in sales of CHF 365.7 million in the period under review, which corresponds to growth of 111.9% year-on-year. The main drivers of this growth were consolidation effects of 105.4% as a result of the first-time consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1. The segment realized an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 34.9 million in the first half year, which corresponds to growth of 115.4%. The reported result is weighed down by acquisition effects of CHF 16.6 million.