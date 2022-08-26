Log in
    SFSN   CH0239229302

SFS GROUP AG

(SFSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-25 am EDT
94.70 CHF   -1.04%
SFS : exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022
PU
07/07Switzerland's SFS Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
07/07SFS appoints CHRO in connection with succession planning in Corporate Services
EQ
SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022

08/26/2022 | 12:37am EDT
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022

26-Aug-2022 / 06:34 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In a challenging environment shaped by considerable uncertainty, SFS Group exceeded its growth targets in all regions and end markets – with the exception of the automotive industry. The completion of the transaction with Hoffmann at the beginning of May marked the internationalization of the trading business conducted by the Distribution & Logistics segment. At CHF 1,223.6 million, sales in the first half of 2022 were 27.8% up on the last year, while the EBIT margin adjusted for one-off effects stood at 14.7%.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Half-Year Report 2022 (PDF).

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48  M +41 79 666 44 82  
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
www.sfs.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1428685

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1428685  26-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
