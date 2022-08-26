SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022



26-Aug-2022 / 06:34 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In a challenging environment shaped by considerable uncertainty, SFS Group exceeded its growth targets in all regions and end markets – with the exception of the automotive industry. The completion of the transaction with Hoffmann at the beginning of May marked the internationalization of the trading business conducted by the Distribution & Logistics segment. At CHF 1,223.6 million, sales in the first half of 2022 were 27.8% up on the last year, while the EBIT margin adjusted for one-off effects stood at 14.7%. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Half-Year Report 2022 (PDF). Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82

corporate.communications@sfs.com

www.sfs.com

End of ad hoc announcement