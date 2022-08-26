|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022
26-Aug-2022 / 06:34 CET/CEST
In a challenging environment shaped by considerable uncertainty, SFS Group exceeded its growth targets in all regions and end markets – with the exception of the automotive industry. The completion of the transaction with Hoffmann at the beginning of May marked the internationalization of the trading business conducted by the Distribution & Logistics segment. At CHF 1,223.6 million, sales in the first half of 2022 were 27.8% up on the last year, while the EBIT margin adjusted for one-off effects stood at 14.7%.
