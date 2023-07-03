SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
SFS extends market presence in the commercial construction industry in North America

On July 1, 2023, the SFS Group acquired the part of the business concerning fasteners and other products of Connective Systems & Supply, Inc. (CSS). This business area of CSS generated sales of USD 15 million in 2022 with about 20 employees. The acquisition enables SFS to strengthen its market position in the United States in the fast-growing region surrounding Denver, Colorado.

